No way back (국문)

People say the United States is a country of immigrants and a land of opportunities. A young man can start up a business in his garage and become a billionaire. African-American hip-hop musicians or athletes become celebrities. People get equal opportunities, but only a few can seize the chance and succeed. In the Korean-American community in New York, many ethnic Koreans are educated at Ivy League universities and have successful careers in mainstream society. However, there are many Koreans who fail to adjust to American society and become homeless. Their immediate goal is not failing, rather than grabbing the opportunity.
Mr. Song, a Korean who is a permanent resident of the United States, returned to Korea in April. Since he wrapped up his business in Korea and moved to New York in 1996, he had been working tirelessly. But six years ago, he developed chronic renal failure, lost his job and became homeless. In his mid-60s, Mr. Song decided to return to Korea as he was lonely in New York. But he did not have the money to purchase the flight ticket. With the help of non-profit organization Overseas Korean Rescue Team, he returned to Korea.
Mr. Lee moved to the United States during the foreign currency crisis. He had been a chef. However, he became addicted to gambling, lost his job and all his fortune, became paralyzed on the left side of his body after suffering from cholelithiasis and a stroke. He gave up everything and returned to Korea, but he was arrested at the airport due to a crime committed before leaving Korea. He could not meet his family or get kidney dialysis. Nine days after returning to Korea, he died in early May.
Pastor Park Sung-won of homeless shelter House of Sharing in New York said that many homeless Koreans wish to go back to Korea due to tightened immigration policies under the Trump administration. However, the Overseas Korean Rescue Team’s funding for flight subsidies has run out, and the shelter is dependent on donations from the Korean American community for the $5,000 rent for the House of Sharing and other expenses. Some illegal immigrants turn themselves in to get deported and return home. However, they would spend six months in jail before being deported. Some Koreans give up their tickets and stay in the House of Sharing indefinitely. Some cause a disturbance in restaurants in Koreatown, asking for food and money.
I asked a blind septuagenarian resident of the House of Sharing why he does not go back to Korea. He smiled and said, “I have no one to welcome me even if I go back. I will stay here and live quietly.”
In the globalization era, Koreans are moving all over the world. But there are shadows behind the bright side. “I miss my hometown but cannot go back.” The song “Train Home” sounded sorrowful in New York.
흔히들 미국은 ‘이민자의 나라’이고, ‘기회의 땅’이라고 한다. 창고에서 창업한 젊은이가 ‘대박’을 터뜨리기도 하고, 힙합이나 스포츠에 능한 흑인이 벼락부자의 반열에 오른다. 그만큼 기회는 균등하게 주어진다. 그러나 이를 잡아채기는 ‘하늘의 별 따기’다.
뉴욕의 한인사회만 봐도 그렇다. 아이비(IVY)리그 사립대학을 나와 백인들과 어깨를 나란히 하는 한인들이 언론매체 등을 통해 많이 부각돼 있지만, 그 반대로 미국사회에 적응하지 못하고 노숙자 신세로 전락한 이들도 적지 않다. 기회를 잡기는커녕 실패하지 않는 게 당면 과제일 수 있다.
지난 4월 고국으로 돌아온 미국 영주권자 송모씨 또한 그런 경우다. 한국에서 하던 사업을 접고 1996년 뉴욕 땅을 밟은 이후 닥치는 대로 일만 했다. 6년 전부터 만성신부전증이 오면서 직장을 잃고 노숙자 신세로 전락했다. 60대 중반이 되어 “홀로 외로운 여기보다는 낫지 않겠나”라며 한국행을 결심했지만 항공권을 구입할 돈이 수중에 없었다. 한국 비영리재단인 재외한인구조단 등의 도움으로 고국 땅을 다시 밟을 수 있었다.
외환위기 당시 도피성 이민을 온 이씨는 한때 잘나가던 요리사였다. 그러나 도박에 빠져 직업을 잃고 전 재산을 탕진한 것도 모자라 담석증과 뇌졸중이 겹치면서 왼쪽 반신이 마비됐다. 모든 것을 포기하고 가까스로 한국으로 돌아왔지만 한국을 떠나기 전에 지은 죄가 있어 공항에서 체포됐다. 가족도 찾아오지 않은 상태에서 신장 투석을 제대로 못 받았다. 이씨는 지난 5월 초 귀국한 지 9일 만에 쓸쓸히 눈을 감았다.
노숙자 보호소인 뉴욕 나눔의집 박성원 목사는 “트럼프 행정부의 반이민 정책으로 한국으로 돌아가고 싶어하는 노숙자가 많다”고 말했다. 그러나 재외한인구조단의 항공비 지원 여력도 거의 바닥난 상태여서, 나눔의집 한 달 렌트비 5000달러(약 570만원)를 포함한 노숙자 지원비를 오롯이 한인사회의 온정에 기대고 있다.
일부 불법체류자는 추방을 당해서라도 고국 땅을 밟아보려고 이민국에 자수를 하기도 한다. 그러나 추방당하기 전 6개월 동안 교도소에서 지내는 동안 말할 수 없는 수모를 감당해야 한다. 이 때문에 항공권을 포기하고 나눔의집에 무작정 머무는 한인도 꽤 있다. 또 다른 일부는 한인타운 식당가 주변에서 음식과 돈을 달라며 소동을 일으키기도 한다.
뉴욕 나눔의집에 기거하는 70대 시각장애인에게 한국으로 가지 않는 이유를 물었더니 웃으면서 답했다. “돌아가 봐야 반겨줄 사람이 있어야지. 여기서 지내다 조용히 갈 거야.”
한인들이 글로벌 시대를 맞아 광활한 시장으로 뛰어나가고 있지만 이에 따른 명과 암은 분명히 존재하기 마련이다. ‘고향이 그리워도 못 가는 신세∼’. 뉴욕에서 들리는 ‘고향열차’가 구슬프기 그지없다
심재우 뉴욕특파원