A good start (국문)

사드 정상 가동하고 일반환경영향평가 서둘러 마치라
July 31,2017
President Moon Jae-in had business leaders over to the Blue House for the first time since he was sworn into office in May. The event was unconventional in every way — hosting meetings in two groups for more closeness and in a casual setting without a strict dress code or pre-scripted set of questions. The president posed as the best possible host, asking each of them about their primary concerns in their business fields and paying full attention to what they said.
In his toast, he emphasized that business should run well in order for the economy to run well.
In such a relaxed atmosphere, businessmen became more honest and complained of the realistic problems of converting irregular positions to permanent ones to meet government wishes and multiple layers of state regulations that get in the way of new businesses.
However, they did not bring up the sensitive issues of repercussions from raising the corporate tax rate and minimum wage, which could have ruined the amicable mood.
The president set a new example in relating with the business community. Moon’s predecessor, Park Geun-hye, publicly invited business leaders three times during the four years she was in office.
But investigations since her impeachment showed that she called in conglomerate business leaders discreetly many times. The photo of the president drinking beer with business leaders was a symbolic departure from the old ways of the ruling power creating relationships with the business sector.
The government needs the business sector’s cooperation for its economic agenda to boost hiring. It must work on the goal based on its vows in order to be transparent and to be seen as a competent government. The business sector also should sincerely come up with lasting measures to contribute to the economy and society instead of actions that are only for show and intended merely to win favor with the new president.
Companies should incorporate the interests of subcontractors, employees and consumers. They must remember that their biggest asset is support from them, not from the ruling political power.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 29, Page 26
북한의 탄도미사일을 방어할 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 연내 완전 배치가 어렵게 됐다. 국방부가 어제 경북 성주군에 위치한 사드 부지에 대해 일반환경영향평가를 하기로 결정했기 때문이다. 1단계로 주한미군에 공여된 32만㎡의 사드 부지에 대해선 현재 진행 중인 소규모 환경영향평가를 하고, 2단계로 추가 공여되는 부지까지 더하여 일반환경영향평가를 한다는 것이다.
국방부는 절차적 정당성을 위해 일반환경영향평가의 결과를 보고 사드 체계를 모두 배치키로 했다. 그러나 일반환경영향평가는 주민 공청회 등의 절차로 10∼15개월이 걸려 내년 하반기에나 완료될 전망이다. 따라서 날로 위험해지는 북한의 미사일 위협에 효과적으로 대비하기 곤란한 상황이 됐다.
그나마 다행인 점은 조만간 소규모 환경영향평가를 마치면 임시 배치된 사드 발사대 2대와 레이더 등 장비의 안정적 운영 여건을 마련하겠다는 부분이다. 장비 운영을 위한 콘크리트 바닥과 도로 공사, 병력이 상주할 건물 리모델링 등이 가능해진다.
현재 사드 기지에 근무하는 미군 장병들은 원활치 못한 부식 공급으로 하루 세끼 가운데 점심은 전투식량으로 때운다고 한다. 전기 공급도 부족해 레이더 등 주요 장비들은 발전기를 작동해 운영하고 있다. 이런 상황에 북한이 도발하면 대응에 차질이 생기고 2대의 사드 발사대로는 방어에 한계도 있다.
따라서 정부는 일반환경영향평가를 최대한 빨리 마쳐 북한 미사일 방어에 주력하고 한·미 동맹에도 틈이 생기지 않도록 해야 한다. 또한 이번 조치로 중국이 사드에 대한 입장을 바꾸리라는 섣부른 기대는 금물이다. 사드 기지의 길목에 위치한 성주 소성리 주민과 시위대들도 한·미 장병들의 교통을 방해하거나 검문하는 부적절한 행동을 삼가야 할 것이다. 전쟁에 대비해야 평화를 지킬 수 있다는 점을 명심하기 바란다.