Now or never (국문)

Tension has reached a boiling-point after North Korea fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile in the middle of the night on Friday. Pyongyang has chosen the most provocative way to respond to Seoul’s repeated overtures for dialogue and a reunion of war-separated families.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in immediately retracted his dovish position and commanded a fresh set of unilateral sanctions in an emergency National Security Council meeting, where he also called for an expansive joint missile drill with the United States. Diplomatic solutions would be best, but they are unrealistic and foolish if Pyongyang snubs international calls and obsessively works on perfecting its nuclear and missile program. Under the current conditions, pressure is a better option than dialogue.
Pyongyang must be cornered to the extent that it has no other choice but to walk to the negotiating table on its own two feet. Seoul must join forces with Washington to support its policy of “maximum pressure and engagement.” The U.S. Congress recently passed a new set of sanctions calling for a ban on crude supplies to North Korea and a secondary boycott to block any trade deals with the reclusive state. Seoul also must work together with other states as the UN Security Council is also mulling another resolution on North Korean sanctions.
Beijing’s role is more crucial than ever. It has been lukewarm in pressuring North Korea, although it publicly criticizes its nuclear and missile development. It reiterated that it opposes the antimissile shield known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad), even after another long-range missile test by North Korea. China has been easing sanctions on North Korea whenever conflict with South Korean has widened.
Seoul must repeatedly highlight that North Korea is the reason for Thaad in South Korea. It must assure China that it can remove the battery if the North Korean nuclear and missile threat is gone. Seoul must be firm in saying that the North Korean weapons threat and Thaad are interrelated.
Some will argue North Korea’s ICBM technology is not advanced enough to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere. But it appears that it is a matter of time until North Korea perfects miniaturizing nuclear bombs or other mass-destructive agents to fit the warhead of a missile that can strike major U.S. cities like Los Angeles and New York. Our security will be jeopardized if North Korea secretly makes peace with the United States. We must ensure our alliance with Washington and keep our guard up.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 31, Page 26
북한이 지난 28일 한밤에 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)급 화성-14형을 기습 발사함으로써 한반도 긴장이 더욱 고조되고 있다. 특히 이번 도발은 정부가 남북 군사회담과 이산가족상봉을 위한 적십자 회담을 제안한 상태에서 이뤄져 화해 무드 조성 노력에 북한이 미사일로 답한 꼴이 됐다.
이런 상황에서 문재인 대통령이 도발 즉시 긴급 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 소집해 한미연합 미사일 발사훈련과 유엔 안전보장이사회 긴급 소집을 지시하고 독자적 대북제재를 강구하라고 한 것은 적절한 조치다. 북핵 등 고질적인 한반도 문제를 평화적인 대화로 풀 수만 있다면 이보다 더 좋을 수는 없을 것이다. 하지만 김정은 정권이 국제사회의 중단 요구를 무시하고 지금처럼 핵탄두를 탑재한 ICBM 개발에만 혈안이 돼 있다면 공허한 대화 요청만 반복해봐야 아무 소용이 없다. 현 상황에서는 대북 정책의 무게 중심을 '대화'에서 '압박'으로 옮기는 게 지극히 당연한 일인 것이다.
현 단계에서 가장 현실적인 방안은 북한을 최대한 압박해 스스로 협상장에 걸어 나오도록 만드는 일이다. 그러기 위해서는 트럼프 행정부가 대북정책으로 채택한 '최대 압박과 관여(maximum pressure and engagement)' 전략에 전폭적으로 동참하는 게 마땅하다. 특히 며칠 전 미 의회가 원유 공급 봉쇄 및 세컨더리 보이콧 등을 골자로 한 강력한 대북 제재 방안을 담은 패키지 법안을 통과시켰다. 유엔 안보리 역시 강도 높은 제재 결의안을 준비 중이만큼 국제사회와 긴밀히 협조해야 할 것이다.
이 과정에서 우려되는 대목은 중국의 태도다. 중국은 북한의 핵무기 및 ICBM 개발에 반대한다면서도 적극적인 북한 제재에는 미온적이었다. 이번도발 때에도 북한의 미사일 실험을 반대한다면서도 우리의 고고도미사일방어(THAAD)체계 추가 배치에는 절대 반대한다고 밝혔다. 그간 중국은 한국과의 갈등이 커질수록 대북 제재의 고삐를 슬며시 늦추는 행태를 반복해 왔다. 이런 악순환을 막기 위해서라도 사드 추가 배치의 근본 원인은 결국 북한에 있다는 점을 상기시켜야 한다. 아울러 북한 핵미사일 문제가 해결되면 사드 문제에 전향적으로 임할 자세가 돼 있다는 점도 알릴 수 있을 것이다. 어쨌거나 중국에 대해서는 북한과 사드 문제는 불가분의 관계이며 이에 대한 우리의 입장이 확고하다는 점을 각인시킬 필요가 있다.
한편 일각에서는 이번에 발사된 화성-14형의 대기권 재진입 기술이 완성됐다는 증거가 없다는 이유로 북한이 아직도 레드라인을 넘진 않았다고 주장한다. 하지만 정황 상 북한이 핵탄두 소형화와 재진입 기술 개발에 성공하는 것은 시간문제다. 김정은 정권이 뉴욕·LA와 같은 미국 본토 내 인구밀집 도시를 핵무기로 때릴 수 있는 능력을 머잖아 확보하게 된다는 얘기다. 이럴 경우 과연 트럼프 행정부가 피폭 위험을 무릅쓰고 북한의 공격에서 우리를 지켜줄 것인지 확신할 수 없게 된다. 궁극적으로는 북한의 핵위협에서 우리 스스로를 지켜낼 수 있는 자구책을 찾아내야 한다는 의미다. 어느날 북한과 미국이 전격적으로 평화협정 등을 맺으면 우리의 장기적 안보가 위태로워질 수밖에 없다. 이같은 불행한 처지에 빠지지 않도록 한·미 동맹 강화에 노력하는 한편 긴장의 끈을 늦추지 말아야 할 것이다.