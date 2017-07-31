중앙데일리

Moody’s predicts Korea’s exports will continue to rise

July 31,2017
Korea’s exports are expected to continue to log double-digit growth for a while on the back of steady overseas demand for semiconductors, market research firm Moody’s said Sunday.

“We expect annual export growth to keep rising at a double-digit pace thanks to the sustained uptick in the tech cycle lifting shipments of semiconductors and machinery,” Moody’s said in its weekly report. “Korea’s monthly trade surplus likely narrowed to $9.8 billion in July, from $11.4 billion in June.”

Yonhap



