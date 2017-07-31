HHI wins $600 million contract for 8 gas tankers

Hyundai Heavy Industries won a contract worth up to $600 million from Netherlands-based energy and commodities company Vitol to build as many as eight gas tankers, the company said Sunday.The Korean shipbuilder will construct two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers with a capacity of 84,000 cubic meters (3 million cubic feet) each for delivery in the first half of 2019. Under the deal, the energy company holds the option to order six more gas carriers.The newly built tankers will be designed to consume less fuel and be eco-friendly to meet the International Maritime Organization’s sulphur cap set to come into effect from 2020, Hyundai said in a statement.By Kim Jee-hee