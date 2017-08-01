[New Release] ARCADE FIRE

Arcade Fire are darkly happy-go-lucky on “Everything Now,” applying Euro disco and new-wave to somber themes like consumerism, flummoxed youth and suicide prevention on their fifth album.Working with co-producers Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) and Steve Mackey (Pulp), Arcade Fire may have picked up a case of Stockholm syndrome, abounding with sonic similarities with those bands.The title cut is one of the Montreal band’s most successful singles, it’s Abba-esque, Pulp-ish rhythms sparkling behind Win Butler’s narrative about information overload matched with a swelling emotional vacuum.“Signs of Life” is about “cool kids stuck in the past” looking in the night for what they’ll never find there, only the mortal coil. “Creature Comfort” is back in Pulp music territory as Butler exhorts those thinking about ending it all to come off the ledge.Every Arcade Fire album has been nominated for a Grammy Award - “The Suburbs” won album of the year in 2011 - and “Everything Now” should continue the streak.AP