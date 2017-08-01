Acting for hire (국문)

In 2006, Professor Robert Feldman’s team at the University of Massachusetts conducted an experiment in which they interviewed 59 college students to be psychology teaching assistants. The experiment was to see how interviewees behave. The recorded interviews were shown to the candidates afterwards to check for lies.
The result was perhaps not all that surprising: 81 percent told an average of 2.19 lies and 90 percent of the lies were intended to make a good impression.
They lied to look better. The tendency was more evident among outgoing applicants.
In general, applicants with eloquent speech do better in interviews. Interviewers have to evaluate candidates in a short time, and they are more attracted to these applicants.
However, they need to be wary of judging people by their appearances and words. It is a concern for many HR managers.
More and more new hires turn out to be different from the people they seemed to be in the interview.
Why do they pretend? As one corporate executive said, “Because the competition is so fierce, candidates make up personalities. They learn how to talk, put on expressions and how to act. It’s hard to distinguish genuine character from acting unless you’re a veteran interviewer.”
This year, the psychological tension between interviewers and candidates will be more intense. The government has launched “blind” recruiting at public corporations and agencies. The war to control first impressions has begun.
Interview prep classes are thriving. They offer interview classes for public corporations, civil servants and the private sector.
Tactics include vocal lessons, projection of cheerfulness and confidence, model answers to expected and unexpected questions and how to talk about their educational backgrounds.
A two-hour, one-on-one lesson can cost 360,000 won ($322).
It is disheartening that young people, who are exhausted by private education, now have to learn to fake who they are.
One’s academic background has long been a stigma in Korean society.
Blind recruiting is an experiment to treat the illness. In the process, we cannot allow polarization.
If the cost of lessons for facial expressions is more important than the pure passion of applicants who cannot afford such lessons, the system is broken.
Blind hiring should not be an acting audition.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 31, Page 27
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
미국 매사추세츠대의 로버트 펠드먼 교수팀이 2006년 대학생 59명을 상대로 심리학 조교 선발 면접 실험을 했다. 응시생들이 어떻게 자신들을 과포장하는지를 알아보기 위해서였다. 면접이 끝난 뒤 응시생들에게 녹화 영상을 보여주며 거짓말을 체크하게 했다. 결과는 놀라웠다. 81%가 평균 2.19개의 거짓말을 했다. 거짓말의 90%는 의도된 ‘인상 관리’였다. 잘 보이려고 말과 표정을 꾸민 것이다. 외향적인 학생일수록 더 심했다.
면접은 인상 좋고 언변 좋은 사람이 유리한 게 일반적이다. 짧은 시간 안에 평가해야 하는 면접관으로선 그런 응시생에게 '혹하게' 마련이다. 그런데 경계할 게 있다. 사람을 외모와 말로 판단하는 이모취인(以貌取人), 이언취인(以言取人)의 함정이다. 기업 인사담당자들도 큰 고민이기도 하다. 뽑고 나서 보면 면접 때의 인상과 딴 판인 신입사원이 늘고 있다는 거였다.
왜 그럴까. 모 기업체 임원의 말. "취업 경쟁이 치열하다 보니 '얼굴 성형'하듯 '표정 성형'을 해요. 말과 표정, 아이콘택트까지 학원에서 가르친 대로 연기합니다. 노련한 면접관이 아니면 연기인지 아닌지 구별하기 쉽지 않아요." 올해는 면접관과 응시생들 사이에 심리전이 더 치열할 것 같다. 정부가 선언한 공기업·공공기관의 '블라인드' 채용이 본격화하고 있어서다. '인상 관리' 전쟁이 시작된 거다.
재미를 보는 건 면접학원이다. 학원가에는 공기업·공무원·기업체 대비용 면접 프로그램이 쏟아진다. 발성 연습과 밝은 모습 보이기, 예상·돌발 질문 대처법, 출신학교 암시법 등 '상술'도 다양하다. 1대1 지도가 두 시간에 36만원 하는 데도 인기다. 사교육에 신물이 났던 청춘들이 ‘표정 성형법’까지 배운다니 씁쓸하다.
우리 사회의 학력·학벌주의는 오랜 고질병이다. 블라인드 채용은 그 병을 고치기 위한 실험이다. 그 과정에서 양극화가 도져선 안 된다. 돈으로 과포장한 '표정 성형'이 학원 근처에도 못 가 본 가난한 응시생의 ‘순수성’을 질식시킨다면 제도 자체가 웃기는 일이 된다. 블라인드 채용이 연기력 테스트로 변질돼선 안 되는 이유다. 박남기 광주교대 교수가 『교육전쟁론』에서 주장했듯 본질은 놔두고 그림자만 지우려는 아우성이 아닌지 걱정도 된다.
양영유 논설위원