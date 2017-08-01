Keep politics out of it (국문)
Aug 01,2017
The government made the right decision to deploy four additional mobile launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system after North Korea fired an advanced Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile late Friday.
The about-turn from President Moon Jae-in’s earlier decision to suspend a full deployment of the missile defense shield for environmental assessment underscores his deepening anxiety about Pyongyang closing in on the so-called red line regardless of his repeated overtures for dialogue.
Reinforcement of Thaad launchers against increasing deadly missile attacks has become inevitable. But the government’s incoherent and uncoordinated action raises concerns about the way it handles a major security issue.
The Defense Ministry earlier Friday announced that it was expanding the assessment of the Thaad’s environment impact on the site. The ministry said it will decide whether to install the remaining four launchers after the result. About 14 hours later, however, it has reversed that decision after North Korea’s ICBM test on Friday night.
North Korea’s additional ICBM test was forewarned, and yet the defense ministry did not reflect it as a factor in its environmental evaluation plan. It raises serious questions over whether the purpose of the environmental assessment is really to install the missile shield even as Moon during his visit to Washington had assured U.S. politicians that Seoul does not have any intention of reversing its plan to keep Thaad in action in Korea.
South Korea will join other countries to mount pressure on North Korea following its launch of the most-advanced-yet ICBM. North Korea will likely continue to take the provocative path. Seoul must make its stance crystal clear on Thaad. The law currently allows skipping an environmental impact assessment when in need of supporting an emergency military operation. The government must proceed with a full deployment instead of using the antimissile system for political interests.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 31, Page 26
지난 29일 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사에 대응해 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 발사대 4대를 추가 배치키로 한 정부 결정은 옳다고 본다. 이는 북한의 도발이 레드라인(redline) 임계치에 가까워졌다고 판단한 문재인 대통령의 지시에 따른 조치다. 다가올 북한 미사일 위협에 사드 발사대의 추가 배치가 필요하다고 본 것이다. 그러나 사드와 같은 중요 안보 사안을 두고 한 치도 내다보지 못하고 오락가락한 정부 모습에 우려를 갖지 않을 수 없다.
국방부는 북한이 ICBM을 발사한 당일 오전 발표에서 사드 부지 전체에 대한 일반환경영향평가를 결정했다. 또 4대의 잔여 발사대는 환경평가 이후 배치하겠다고 했다. 현재 경북 성주기지에 있는 사드 발사대 2대는 임시 배치로 규정했다. 그런데 발표 14시간 뒤 북한이 ICBM을 발사하자 나머지 발사대 4대를 추가로 임시 배치한다고 번복했다. 북한의 ICBM 발사는 사실상 예고된 것이었는데 사드 부지 환경영향평가 결정에 반영되지 않았다. 이런 행태를 보면 앞으로 사드 부지 환경영향평가 결과가 부정적이면 사드를 배치하지 않을 것인지 묻고 싶다. 이와 관련해 문 대통령은 지난달 말 한·미 정상회담 기간 미 의회 지도부와 만나 “한국이 사드 배치 번복 의사가 있는 것 아닌가 하는 의구심을 버려도 좋다”고 강조했다. 사드에 대해 정부 입장은 도대체 무엇인가.
북한의 이번 ICBM 도발을 계기로 한국은 물론 국제사회는 북한을 최대한 압박할 것이다. 이에 대해 북한은 당연히 반발하고 도발할 가능성이 크다. 이런 점에서 이제 사드 문제를 정리할 필요가 있다. 환경영향평가법상 ‘군사작전이 긴급한 경우 환경영향평가를 제외할 수 있다’(23조)는 규정을 적용할 수도 있다. 사드 배치를 정상화하고 더 이상 정치화하지 말기 바란다.