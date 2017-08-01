Respect must be earned (국문)

Whenever North Korea makes a provocation, South Koreans have two uneasy feelings. The first is anger at the maverick state due to its reckless behavior bent on advancing its missile technology regardless of South Korea’s proposal for dialogue and the United Nations’ sanctions. The second is our frustration at the way China responds. Despite its immense influence over Pyongyang, Beijing ends up deepening our security crisis with its signature lukewarm attitude. China reacted in the same way even after the North’s launch on Friday of its most advanced ballistic missile. As it turned out, Beijing has again blamed Seoul’s defensive posture more than Pyongyang’s offensive act.
After the North test-fired an ICBM Friday, China’s foreign ministry issued two statements. First, it expressed opposition to the provocation as it violates a UN Security Council resolution. Then it strongly urged Seoul to retract its plan to deploy four additional launchers of the Terminal high Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield by using its toughest-ever rhetoric such as “grave concern” and “determined opposition.”
China’s reaction does not make sense. We wonder what Beijing’s real intention is. Does it really believe Seoul’s defensive move to counter Pyongyang’s missile threats contributes more to a security crisis on the Korean Peninsula? Not vice versa?
As seen in U.S. President Donald Trump’s outrage in a Twitter message, the international community’s disappointment over Beijing’s tepid reactions grows. Nevertheless, the Global Times, China’s most belligerent mouthpiece, came up with the poor excuse that China is not capable of keeping the North’s nuclear and missile activities at bay. As a country that accounts for more than 90 percent of the North’s total trade and over 90 percent of its oil supplies, that’s sheer sophistry.
China’s actions are upsetting. Even though sanctions on North Korea are taken within the UN framework, China continues to find loopholes citing the need to protect ordinary people in the North. But China takes unilateral sanctions on South Korean exports, citing Chinese public sentiment. Does Beijing believe that Thaad batteries deployed in South Korea for defensive purposes pose a bigger threat to its security than the repercussions of the North’s nuclear weapons?
As long as China approaches the matter in such a lopsided way, concerned parties can hardly find an answer to the crisis. China must follow the world’s growing aspirations for the stability of the peninsula. Otherwise, it cannot turn the world’s deepening frustration into respect for a global leader in the 21st century.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 1, Page 30
북한 미사일 도발엔 그저 ‘반대한다’ 정도
한국 사드 배치엔 ‘엄중 우려’와 ‘결연한 반대’
본말이 전도된 것으로 중국의 진의에 의심
북한 도발 때마다 우리는 쓰리고 아프며 불편한 두 감정을 잇따라 겪는다. 처음엔 북한에 대한 분노다. 우리 정부의 대화 제의는 들은 체도 않고 잇단 미사일 실험으로 한반도의 안정과 평화를 마구 짓밟는 북한 정권의 무모한 행태에 분통이 터진다. 이어 중국에 대한 실망이 엄습한다. 가장 강한 대북 영향력을 갖고 있으면서도 늘 미적지근한 태도로 사태를 키우고 있기 때문이다. 이번 북한 미사일 도발과 관련해서도 마찬가지이긴 한데 놀라운 건 중국이 북한의 위협적 행동보다 우리의 방어적 자세를 더 질타하는 모습을 보였다는 점이다.
중국 외교부는 두 개의 논평을 냈다. 먼저 북한의 미사일 도발에 대해선 ‘유엔 안전보장이사회의 결의 위반으로 반대한다’는 정도다. 반면 우리의 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 발사대 4기 추가 배치와 관련해선 ‘엄중한 우려’와 ‘결연한 반대’ 등 북한 미사일 반대 부분에서는 찾아볼 수 없는 강경 표현을 동원하며 그 철회를 ‘강력 촉구’했다. 본말이 전도된 느낌이다. 아울러 중국의 진의가 어디에 있는지 묻지 않을 수 없다. 한반도의 위기를 증폭시키고 있는 게 북한의 잇단 핵과 미사일 도발이지 어찌 그 방어를 위해 도입하는 사드냐고.
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 “중국에 매우 실망했다. 중국은 북한과 관련해 아무 일도 하지 않는다”고 분노를 표시하는 등 북한 도발을 억제하기 위한 중국의 미온적 노력에 실망하는 국제사회의 목소리가 높아지고 있다. 이에 대해 중국 환구시보는 ‘중국 책임론을 결연히 거부한다’는 사설에서 “중국은 북한의 핵·미사일 활동을 저지할 능력이 없다”고 강변했다. 북한 전체 무역의 90% 이상, 북한에 원유 공급 90% 이상을 책임지고 있는 중국의 이 같은 변명은 궤변으로밖에 생각되지 않는다. 능력이 없는 게 아니라 의지가 없는 게 아닌가.
중국은 말뿐 아니라 행동으로도 우리에게 큰 실망이다. 중국의 대북제재는 유엔의 틀 속에서만 이뤄진다. 그것도 마지못한 형태로 ‘북한의 민생에까지 영향을 줘서는 안 된다’며 대북제재에 구멍을 숭숭 뚫어놓고 있다. 반면 사드 배치의 한국에 대해선 중국의 ‘민심’이라는 핑계를 대며 경제와 인적 교류에 이르기까지 사실상 독자 제재를 단행하고 있는 양상이다. 이 같은 중국의 행태는 우리에게 난감할 뿐이다. 핵을 가진 북한은 중국에 위험이 아니지만 한국에 배치된 미국의 전략 자산은 중국에 위협이라 여기는 게 아닌가.
중국이 이처럼 미국과의 경쟁을 염두에 두고 북한 핵과 미사일 문제를 다루는 한 그 해법을 찾는다는 건 난망이다. 중국은 이 같은 편협하고도 단기적인 국익 차원의 시각에서 벗어나 한반도의 안정과 평화, 나아가 핵 비확산을 염원하는 국제사회의 대의를 쫓아 행동에 나서야 한다. 그래야 중국이 아시아의 존경받는 리더로 자리매김할 수 있을 것이다. 이제 중국은 입으로만 북핵을 비난하지 말고 대북 원유파이프를 과감히 걸어 잠그는 등 실질적인 행동으로 국제 공조에 나서야 할 때다.