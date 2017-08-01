Samsung to sell products from subsidiary Harman

Samsung Electronics said Monday that it would begin full-fledged sales of audio products of its recently acquired Harman International Industries, tapping deeper into the market.The Korean tech giant said it would begin sales of audio products from brands such as Harman Kardon, JBL and AKG, which are all held by Harman, a leading U.S. automotive and audio company acquired by Samsung in March.The world’s largest manufacturer of memory chips and smartphones said the products will be released through its shops, and plans to expand sales to other electronics retailers are under way.The company said warranty services will also be provided by Samsung’s repair centers throughout the country.Samsung plans to open an exclusive Harman shop in Korea within this year to meet various consumer needs, it added. YONHAP