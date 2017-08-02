Of nukes and reunification (국문)

Satellite photos of the Korean Peninsula at night tell its tragic story of division. The South is bright with splendid lights, while the North is dark except for Pyongyang. It is a rare sight that illustrates the current state of the Korean Peninsula.
The light-dark contrast is derived from the two countries’ diverging pursuit of nuclear power, between pursuit of peace and pursuit of weapons. Pyongyang chose the latter. Since the 1990s, North Korea has had to live with international sanctions. They do not have the money to buy oil or natural gas. They have been self-sufficient on electricity from hydropower and coal. Kim Jong-il even once said in 2000, “Those who produce using little or no electricity are patriots.”
North Korea’s nuclear armament is growing in size and variety. But North Korea cannot make a living out of it. A researcher who visited North Korea in the mid-2000s said that research could not be conducted because the electricity supply was not stable. South Korea on the other hand chose nuclear power as the engine for industrialization. We cannot discuss the lights in South Korea without mentioning nuclear power plants.
North Korea’s electricity shortage is its fundamental paradox. When the blood of industry is not circulating properly, the national economy cannot thrive. Since 1980, North Korea has been building power plants across the country at the behest of founding leader Kim Il Sung. In 1998, 5,000 small hydropower sites and wind farms were built. The New Year’s address that year called electricity and coal the “lifeline of economy for the people.”
Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s message still highlights the importance of electricity, using different expressions and phrases. The difference is that he encourages natural energy development. But small and medium-sized power plants and natural energy are not enough to be industrial power sources.
It is not a coincidence that North Korea has turned to nuclear power. North Korea’s obsession with light water reactors goes way back. In the mid-1980s, Kim Il Sung wished to bring in a Soviet light water reactor but failed. In return for freezing nuclear activities through the Agreed Framework in 1994, North Korea was guaranteed two light water reactors. But in 2003, the United States suspended construction of a reactor in Sinpo in northeastern North Korea after it discovered that highly enriched uranium was being developed there. On the one hand, North Korea has nuclear weapons, and on the other, the international community will not give the country peaceful nuclear power.
Now, North Korea has nearly completed a 25 to 30 megawatt test reactor in Yongbyon, a project that began in 2010. It is equipped with cooling facilities and transformers. However, there is no guarantee that North Korea will be able to independently operate the reactor. After all, the barrier for nuclear energy is high.
North Korea might be surprised to hear that South Korea is phasing out nuclear power. In the long term, we need to consider how to deal with electricity shortage in the North in the event of reunification. South Korea’s energy supply could be a way to induce North Korea’s denuclearization, and that is possible when the South has strong capacity for nuclear power. We should be wary of divisive thinking about energy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 1, Page 30
*The author is the Tokyo correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
밤에 찍은 한반도 위성사진은 분단의 또 다른 비극을 담고 있다. 남은 불빛으로 휘황찬란하다. 차라리 사치스럽다. 북은 평양 일부를 빼면 칠흑이다. 반도의 밤은 21세기와 20세기 중반이 교차한다. 남북의 현주소를 이처럼 압축하는 장면은 드물다. 남북의 명암은 핵 이용에서 갈렸다. 북한은 평화와 무기의 핵 가운데 후자를 택했다. 1990년대 이래 국제사회의 제재를 끼고 살았다. 석유나 천연가스를 들여올 달러가 없었다. 전력도 수력과 석탄의 자급자족이었다. 김정일은 2000년 “전기를 적게 쓰거나 쓰지 않고 생산을 보장하는 사람이 애국자”라고 말했다.
북한의 핵무기는 지금 덩치와 가짓수를 불리고 있다. 하지만 북한이 그것을 먹고살 수는 없다. 2000년대 중반 방북했을 당시 “전기가 끊기기 일쑤여서 연구를 못 한다”는 모 연구소 박사의 토로가 생생하다. 남한이 택한 원자력은 산업화의 원동력이었다. 남한의 불빛 사진은 원전을 빼놓고 얘기하기 어렵다.
전력난은 북한의 근본 모순이다. 김일성 이래 경제의 선결 과제다. 산업의 피가 돌지 않으니 온전한 데가 있겠는가. 북한은 1980년 이후 전 국토의 발전소화에 나섰다. 김일성이 79년 중소형 발전소 건설을 지시하면서다. 소(小)수력·풍력 등 중소형 발전소가 98년에만 5000개가 건설됐다. 그해 북한 신년사(3개 지 공동사설)는 “전력과 석탄은 인민 경제의 생명선”이라고 했다. 김정은 시대 신년사도 해마다 표현만 다를 뿐 전력 우선주의는 똑같다. 차이라면 자연 에너지 개발 독려다. 중소형 발전이나 자연 에너지가 산업용 동력이 될 리 만무하다.
북한이 원자력으로 눈을 돌린 것은 우연이 아니다. 북한의 경수로 집착은 오래됐다. 김일성은 80년대 중반 소련의 경수로를 들여오려 했지만 이루지 못했다. 94년에는 북·미 제네바 합의를 통해 핵 활동 동결 대가로 경수로 2기를 보장받았다. 함남 신포에 건설되던 한국형 표준 경수로 2기는 고농축우라늄 핵 개발 문제로 2003년 중단됐다. 국제사회는 한 손에 핵무기를 든 북한의 다른 손에 평화의 핵까지 쥐어주지는 않는다.
지금 북한은 2010년 착공한 영변의 실험용 경수로(25~30MW)를 거의 완공했다. 냉각수로와 변전소도 갖췄다. 하지만 북한 자력의 원자로 가동과 상용화의 보장은 없다. 원자력의 벽은 높다. 북한은 남한의 탈원전 천명에 놀라고 있을지 모른다.
에너지 백년대계는 통일 이후 북녘의 전략난 해소도 고려해야 한다. 남한의 전력 공급은 북한 비핵화의 한 유인책이 될 수도 있다. 남한이 원전 강국, 에너지 대국일 때 가능한 일들이다. 에너지의 분단 사고를 경계한다.
오영환 도쿄총국장