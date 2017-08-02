Slow the real estate surge (국문)
'정의로운 대한민국', 부동산 시장에 달렸다
Aug 02,2017
Apartment prices in Seoul are rising at a menacing pace. Demand is so high that it is almost impossible to find a vacancy in an apartment complex of over 5,000 units in southern Seoul. The phenomenon has spread to northern Seoul and satellite cities as well.
Home prices have shot up due to lack of supplies. In the posh south Seoul neighborhoods of Banpo and Daechi, home values have jumped by more than 100 million won ($89,389) in the last couple of months.
Government measures to ban the sale of ownership rights in new apartments and strengthening mortgage-related loan regulations in June have failed to stamp out the extraordinary activities in the housing market. The policy to rein in speculative demand by regulating financing means has not worked.
Even though the apartment market is sizzling hot, the Bank of Korea has added fuel by issuing a report that says that the demand for apartments and homes will continue to rise in Korea, unlike Japan, regardless of the aging population.
The real estate market is shaped by sentiment. Apartment values in Seoul are soaring on expectations of continued liquidity from ultra-low interest rates. The government believed the market could stabilize upon a clampdown by speculative forces. The market stays unfazed, as the previous liberal government under President Roh Moo-hyun failed to bring down the prices regardless of a series of hard measures.
The government must come up with more fundamental and effective measures. It must address the supply side as much as the demand side. A fair and just society hinges on real estate measures.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 1, Page 30
치솟는 서울 아파트값이 무섭다. 5000가구가 넘는 강남 재건축 아파트 단지의 매물이 한두 개뿐일 정도로 시장에 매수 열기가 뜨겁다고 한다. 강남 4구의 재건축 단지에서 시작한 서울 아파트 시장의 매물 품귀 현상은 마포·노원 등 강북 일부 지역과 분당·평촌·일산 등 수도권 1기 신도시로까지 퍼지고 있다.
물건이 없다 보니 집값은 고공행진 중이다. 재건축이 활발한 서초구 반포동, 강남구 대치동 등에선 한두 달 만에 1억원 이상 뛴 단지가 벌써 여럿이다. 서울 전 지역에서 분양권 전매를 금지하고 주택담보인정비율(LTV)과 총부채상환비율(DTI)을 강화한 정부의 6·19 부동산 대책은 사실상 실패했다. 돈줄을 죄어 투기수요를 잡겠다는 정책 목표가 제대로 먹히지 않고 있다.
아파트 시장이 후끈 달아오르는 판국인데도 지난주 한국은행은 일본과 달리 한국에선 고령화에 따른 집값 급락이 없을 것이며 아파트 매매 수요는 꾸준히 증가할 가능성이 크다는 보고서를 냈다. 불붙은 아파트 시장에 기름을 붓고 나선 격이다.
부동산 시장은 심리가 좌우한다. 지금 서울 아파트값을 끌어올리는 것은 초저금리로 갈 곳 잃은 풍부한 유동성과 집값이 더 오를 것이란 기대다. 정부는 투기수요를 잡으면 시장이 안정될 것으로 봤지만 6·19 대책 이후 시장에 내성만 생겼다. 노무현 정부 때처럼 정책 당국의 강력한 의지에도 불구하고 집값을 잡는 데 실패하는 것 아니냐는 걱정과 기대가 요즘 시장 참여자의 마음을 흔들고 있다.
정부는 보다 근본적이고 실질적인 대책을 내놓아야 한다. 수요 억제 정책뿐만 아니라 공급 대책도 충분히 나와야 시장의 가수요를 진정시킬 수 있다. 부동산 시장의 안정은 문재인 대통령이 김동연 경제부총리에게 농담조로 약속했던 '피자 한 판'의 문제가 아니다. '국민의 나라 정의로운 대한민국'의 성패가 여기에 걸려 있다.