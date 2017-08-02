Refusing to be ignored (국문)

After North Korea fired its most advanced ICBM on July 28, an argument for a direct deal between the United States and China over the fate of the Korean Peninsula started ringing alarm bells. The argument, which has surfaced in the U.S., calls for a no-nonsense bargain between Washington and Beijing to address an ever-worsening nuclear crisis involving North Korea.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reportedly advised the Donald Trump administration to promise China that the United States would pull out most of its military forces from South Korea in case North Korea collapses. Dr. Kissinger believes the reassurance would help China accept a termination of the Kim Jong-un regime without the fear that U.S. troops would march up to its border after the Korean Peninsula is unified.
Jay Lefkowitz, special envoy on human rights in North Korea for the George W. Bush administration, went so far as to assert that Uncle Sam should abandon its traditional “One Korea” policy, which is based on the assumption that unification will be led by South Korea. Lefkowitz pinned his argument on the conviction that it is the only way for the United States to dispel China’s concerns that the entire Korean Peninsula will be controlled by a pro-U.S. government after unification.
If such a deal is really struck between Washington and Beijing, we could face a worst-case scenario in which the two big powers look for ways to solve the North Korean nuclear conundrum while ignoring South Korea. If the United States should withdraw its troops after unification, it leaves a big hole in South Korea’s security after decades of heavy reliance on the alliance.
For a South Korea surrounded by military powers like China and Russia, the North Korean nuclear threat is not the only threat.
If the U.S. government chooses to give up its “One Korea” policy, that triggers a tougher challenge as it can mean that Washington would approve of another regime in Pyongyang after Kim’s fall. In that case, we cannot avoid the prolonged division of the peninsula.
After the North’s latest missile provocation, Trump said he will deal with the North Korean problem. But we do not know what kind of hawkish actions he could take.
The Moon Jae-in administration must closely communicate with the Trump administration to ensure that South Korea’s national interests are not ignored in the big power’s negotiations over the peninsula’s future.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 2, Page 30
지난달 28일 감행된 북한의 2차 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사 시험 후 미국 조야에서 미·중 직거래론이 부각돼 적잖은 우려를 낳고 있다. 이 주장은 북한 핵미사일 위기를 해소하기 위해서는 미국이 중국과 직접 담판을 지어야 한다는 것이다.
실제로 미국 외교의 전설인 헨리 키신저 전 국무장관은 "북한 정권 붕괴 이후 주한 미군을 대부분 철수시키겠다고 중국에 약속해 주라"고 트럼프 행정부에 조언했다고 한다. 그래야 중국도 통일 후 국경지대까지 미군이 밀고 오는 상황을 피할 수 있어 김정은 정권의 붕괴를 용인할 수 있다는 것이다. 심지어 제이 레프코위츠 전 미 북한인권특사는 남한 주도 통일을 골자로 한 '하나의 한국' 원칙을 버리라고 주장하기도 했다. 한반도 전체가 친미 정권에 의해 장악된다는 중국의 불안을 씻어주려면 이 방법밖에 없다는 논리다.
이 같은 주장이 관철되면 우리가 가장 경계해 온 '코리아 패싱(Korea passing)', 즉 한국의 입장을 외면한 채 강대국끼리 북한 문제의 해법을 정하는 최악의 사태가 올 수 있다. 미국이 통일 후 미군을 빼면 한·미 동맹을 안보의 근간으로 삼아 온 우리로서는 나라 방어에 메울 수 없는 큰 구멍이 생기는 셈이다. 중국·러시아 등 군사 대국에 둘러싸인 우리에겐 북핵 위협만 있는 게 아니기 때문이다.
'하나의 한국' 원칙 포기는 이보다 더 심각하다. 남한 주도 통일을 지지하지 않겠다면 김정은 정권 대신 다른 세력이 집권할 경우 북한의 존속을 용인하겠다는 얘기로 들린다. 이럴 경우 남북 분단의 고착화를 피할 수 없게 된다.
북한의 이번 도발 이후 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 자신이 "북한 문제를 잘 다룰 것"이라고 밝혀 어떤 초강수가 튀어나올지 모를 살얼음판이다. 우리의 국익이 무시되는 코리아 패싱이 일어나지 않도록 정부는 한·미 간 소통에 신경을 곤두세워야 할 것이다.