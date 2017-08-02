Coupang announces new board game category

E-commerce operator Coupang said Tuesday it has added a new category dedicated to board games on its platform, acknowledging the segment’s growing potential with both kids and adults.More than 3,000 board game products from 340 local and international brands will now be found in this category. Coupang has categorized the products based on 12 characteristics and purposes such as education, magic, action and strategy, among others.Pattern recognition game Dobble and tile-based number game Rummikub are among the representative board games currently available on Coupang.Celebrating the creation of the new category, Coupang is offering a 10 percent discount on 2,500 of its products available through Rocket Delivery - a 24-hour delivery service - from Aug. 10.“Board games can be enjoyed by all the family, including little kids,” said Lee Byeong-hee, head of Coupang’s baby products department.“They are also recognized as an effective educational tool to help children focus and develop number concepts, problem solving skills and social skill, which explain why more customers are shopping for board games,” Lee added.By Jin Eun-soo