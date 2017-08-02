Hanwha offers permanent jobs to 850 contract workers

Hanwha Group, one of Korea’s largest conglomerates, said Tuesday that it would turn 850 contract workers into salaried employees, following a host of other companies that have done the same in response to President Moon Jae-in’s policy goal of job creation.Hanwha Group’s vice chairman, Keum Choon-soo, had met with President Moon last Thursday during a gathering with business leaders at the Blue House.The process of converting the workers will take place from September this year until the first half of next year, the company said.The majority of contract workers to be hired as permanent employees include those in the service-based subsidiaries of the group including Hanwha Hotel & Resort and Hanwha Galleria.In March 2013, Hanwha Group was one of the first among top-10 conglomerates in Korea to voluntarily give contract workers permanent positions, converting 2,040 workers to salaried employees.By Choi Hyung-jo