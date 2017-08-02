U-ie and Kangnam end relationship

Actress U-ie and singer Kangnam have decided to call it quits after three months as a couple.Yuleum Entertainment officially confirmed the breakup on U-ie’s behalf, while Kangnam’s agency Jungle Entertainment also confirmed the news.The two first appeared together in “Law of the Jungle” on SBS.After the news of their relationship broke, U-ie went back on her initial statements denying that the two were a couple and acknowledged that they were dating.One insider said “Their schedules were too busy for building a relationship. Their estrangement is saddening, but they decided to break up on friendly terms.”Another insider said, “U-ie and Kangnam’s relationship was announced unexpectedly, so they were both flustered. It was early and they had their own business to handle. They’re agreed on going back to just being friends.”