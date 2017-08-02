2017.8.2 Ticket

Arirang, which is regarded as Korea’s second national anthem, is a popular motif often found in other works of art. This time, it has been used for a musical titled “Arirang,” which is based on Korean novelist Jo Jung-rae’s novel of the same name. [SEENSEE]

MUSICJamsil Indoor StadiumSept. 12: Presented by Hyundai Card, the electronic duo Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart from The Chainsmokers will be visiting Seoul. Formed in 2012 in New York, The Chainsmokers have been successful combining the sounds of EDM and pop and last year had their biggest hit “Closer,” which topped the Billboard charts for 12 weeks. They also saw success with their collaboration with Coldplay on the hit track “Something Just Like This” and other hits like “Paris” and “Selfie.”The group will stop in Busan on Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for a show at the Busan KBS Hall.The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 132,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Jamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary StadiumAug. 4-5: Psy, the man behind the international hit “Gangnam Style,” is returning to the stage after a five-year hiatus. Psy released his eighth full-length studio album “4x2=8” in May with tracks such as “New Face” and “I Luv It.”This concert will feature huge water cannons, so concertgoers are advised not to bring valuable objects that might be damaged by water.Psy will also hold a concert in Daejeon on Aug. 11 and Daegu on Aug. 19.The concert starts at 7:42 p.m.Tickets range from 110,000 won ($95.56) to 132,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallAug. 23: Praised by the Washington Post as an artist who “combines staggering technical prowess, a sense of command, and depth of expression,” George Li is best known as the winner of the silver medal at the 15th International Tchaikovsky Competition.After he rose to stardom, he toured Europe and America, and has been invited to perform with renowned orchestras around the world including the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra.Not only is Li into music, but he is also studying English literature at Harvard University, which he credits with having a positive influence on his music.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Lotte Concert HallAug. 26-28: Disney’s timeless romance “Beauty and the Beast” has seen many productions over the years, but in this concert, songs from the recently released live action version of the film will be performed. The unforgettable tunes from the movie will be performed by the Korea Coop Orchestra.A large screen at the concert hall will show clips from the movie, with the orchestra playing songs such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Gaston,” “Belle,” and “Be Our Guest.” Conductor Baek Yoon-hak, who works in both the U.S and Korea, will lead the orchestra. Pieces like “Evermore,” “Days in the Sun” and “How Does a Moment Last Forever” will be performed in the second half.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1Gong Gam CenterSept. 6: Cory Henry is a 30-year-old jazz organist and pianist who hails from Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a member of the New York-based jazz ensemble called Snarky Puppy. The two-time Grammy-winning artist is performing in Korea for the first time along with the band called The Funk Apostles, with Adam Agati, Taron Lockett, Nick Semrad and Sharay Reed. His music is based on not only gospel and jazz music but also R&B, and has appeared in popular TV shows such as “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and BBC’s “Quincy Jones Prom.”The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 120,000 won.Sindang Station, line No. 2, exit 3Olympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 10: On a breezy autumn evening, songs from everybody’s favorite Disney movies will fill the air at Olympic Park. The outdoor concert will be put on by the Ditto Orchestra with Adriel Kim conducting.The music will be accompanied by footage from Disney movies and a chorus will join the orchestra on stage to sing some crowd favorites. The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Tables for four cost 240,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallSept.13: Bayerisches Staatsorchester, an orchestra that traces its roots to a German orchestra which began in 1523, will be visiting Seoul as part of its official Asian tour.Russian-born Kirill Petrenko will conduct. Petrenko has been the General Music Director at the Bayerische Staatsoper since 2013.He will be joined by Russian pianist Igor Levit, a nominee for Gramophone’s 2016 Artist of the Year. The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 300,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERChungmu Arts Center, Grand HallAug. 4-6: “Swan Lake” is a classic ballet composed by Tchaikovsky in 1876, and is undeniably one of the art form’s most beloved and iconic pieces. It is rated as one of the supreme achievements of 19th century classicism.The performance begins as Prince Siegfried spots a group of swans in a lake one night. One of the swans transforms into a beautiful woman and explains that she has been cursed. In the daytime, she is a swan, and at night, she turns into a young woman.The piece will be presented by the Universal Ballet Company.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 80,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Aug. 6: This musical, which is a comic homage to sci-fi and horror B-movies from the 1940s to 70s, is back for the first time in nine years.After successfully premiering in London in 1973, it has seen productions pop up in over 60 cities worldwide.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 66,000 won to 99,000 won.The age restriction for this performance is 19.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterTo Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance.She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ock Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Blue Square, Samsung Electronics HallAug. 10 to Nov. 12: This musical is adapted from the gothic romance novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, and revolves around the love life of the character Maxim deWinter.In this romantic thriller, after losing his wife to a tragic accident, Maxim de Winter brings his new wife to his home at his estate named Manderley. There, she meets a controlling housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, and she soon feels like the house is haunted.She discovers that this house is full of mysteries about a girl named Rebecca, and when Rebecca’s body is found, things start to take a turn. The role of deWinter will be played by Min Young-ki, Chung Sung-hwa, Um Ki-joon and Song Chang-eui.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. On Wednesday, it starts at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On weekends and holidays, it starts at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Seoul Arts Center, Opera HallTo Sept. 3: Directed by Ko Seon-woong, this musical revolves around the tragic history that took place during the Japanese colonization of Korea. This piece is adapted from the novelist Jo Jung-rae’s eponymous 12-volume novel that depicts the everyday lives of the people at the time, especially centering around the lives of Gam Gol-dak’s family.As the Japanese are taking control of not only the land, but also the people, the musical tells the story of the resistance and the daily struggles of who had to suffer.Actors Ahn Jae-wook, Yoon Gong-joo and Kim Seong-nyeo will appear in the musical.The musical starts at 8 p.m. weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCEOlympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 9: In his late 60s, Korean sori, or song, master Jang Sa-ik’s music combines elements of modern taste and Korean traditional music. He also sings Korean folk songs, contemporary tunes, and pansori (narrative singing).In this outdoor performance along with Ditto Orchestra, he will sing sorrowful tunes of Korean traditional music along with other vocalists in the first part of the program. In the second part of the program, Jang will rearrange the tunes of popular Korean music and perform along with the Ditto Orchestra.The performance starts at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkSept. 2-3: This outdoor autumn music festival will bring music to people who are fed up with their everyday routine.Along with ballad singer Gummy, known for her sorrowful voice, groups like Buzz, Autumn Vacation and 10cm will also be on stage. Powerful vocalists such as Jung Joon-il, Suran and Yun DDan DDan will also take the stage.Tickets cost 123,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.