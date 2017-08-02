Hidden hotel gems make for kid-free staycation : Stay away from the crowds and relax in Seoul’s most refreshing luxury retreats

Left: The Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul offers a pool inside all of its room for the ultimate private vacation. Middle: Four Seasons Seoul allows visitors to hit the links without needing to leave the comfort of their hotel. Right: The Griffin Bar at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul offers live music most nights of the week. [EACH HOTEL]

A staycation at a luxury hotel in Seoul has a distinct appeal for those residing in the city: Hopping in a cab without needing to pack a heavy bag, you can soon be checked in and lounging by the pool listening to music and sipping on a refreshing cocktail. After a night of deep sleep in a luxurious room, a breakfast buffet awaits you downstairs.But this peaceful getaway may only exist in your dreams if you are looking for a spot in Seoul right now, as summer brings many families with young children on vacation to the pools and 30-minute lines for breakfast. The fantasy of a staycation away from busy city is harder to come by these days as the hustle and bustle of the city seems to move into every nook and cranny of Seoul’s luxury hotels as many seek out the ultimate escape close to home.Just as families with kids prefer large hotels and resorts with many different facilities in one space, adults without kids are also looking for a place to spend the morning in the pool and the afternoon enjoying tea and snacks without having to step outside, as well as the chance to indulge themselves in room or concierge service delivered to their door instantly.Some hotels in Jeju, including The Shilla and Kensington Hotel, have started adult-only services by setting up separate pools with age restrictions. Since there is no sizable adult-only resort or hotel in Seoul, prior research is needed in order to organize the optimal staycation at a luxury hotel here during the summer vacation season. Here are some tips on choosing hotels and making use of the facilities and services that young children rarely use. Visit hotels with outdoor pools at your own risk.The best way to full enjoy a hotel and all of its facilities could be waiting until the busy summer season passes. But if that’s not an option for you, many luxury hotels advise avoiding staying from Thursday to Sunday - hotels are almost always a lot less busier during the weekdays.Some guests also have their own tricks for how to make the most of their time during their staycation. Choi Joon-woo, a 30-year-old office worker who recently spent a full week at a luxury hotel in central Seoul, said he made it a point to go swimming between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., during the quiet time while other guests are busy preparing to check out and before new guests arrive at the hotel. Since he wanted to have lazy mornings, he saved money by booking a room without a breakfast buffet and instead visited the bakery inside the hotel to pick up sandwiches or ordered room service.Although not outdoor, the pool at the Park Hyatt Seoul becomes adults-only from 7 p.m. to midnight every day. The hotel saw that many family guests were not using the pool at those hours, and saw the increasing demand for the swimming pool to be made kids-free for visitors without children, so the hotel simply made the pool available only to adults during the night time. The hotel, known for its relatively large rooms, also features bathtubs for those who want more privacy than at the pool. In each of the hotel’s Deluxe-type rooms or higher, another TV screen is set up in the bathroom so that one can enjoy watching TV from the tub.The Korean Sauna is one of the hidden gems of the Four Seasons Seoul. It is one of the least crowded spots in the hotel, since it is offered as a courtesy only to Suite guests. Regular guests can also pay 66,000 won ($58.81) to use the sauna and get a Korean-style entire-body scrub service.There is also a barber shop for men, which offers glasses of whiskey for those getting a hair cut. Haircuts are 77,000 won, which is about the same price as most hair shops in Gangnam, southern Seoul.For those looking for activities without an additional cost, guests can arrange 40-minute practice sessions at a golf lounge. There are five spots available and at least one spot is always open for those looking to take a swing.One of the most attractive spots in the city is The Griffin Bar, located on the roof of the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul. The bar has space both inside and outside. From the outside area, guests can see a night view of Dongdaemun, one of the Korea’s cultural heritages. Musical performances take place from 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.For those who want to have a late-night dinner with some wine after spending a day outside shopping or going to exhibits, the hotel keeps its restaurant BLT Steak open past 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant offers a late-night five-course meal for two people for 290,000 won, served with a bottle of prestigious champagne from brands like Taittinger or Duval Leroy or one of the red wines its sommelier has chosen. The restaurant stays open until midnight.The hotel prohibits the use of floating devices in its pool, which makes the facility less desirable for parents who would want to bring their young children who need those for fun and safety.Do you want your own pool where you won’t ever hit someone else’s body with your shoulder or leg? If what you need is where you can put your body down in water instead of where you can actually swim, consider the Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul where all of its 50 rooms have a pool inside. Although the resort positions itself as a family-friendly spot, adults can also simply lock themselves inside the spacious room with a pool and act as if no one else exists in the world.For those who want to make the stay more romantic for an anniversary or wedding proposal, the hotel offers to decorate the room and pool with flowers and candles for an additional 100,000 won.The Novotel Ambassador brand is known to attract many families at locations elsewhere, but due to the Korean branch’s location in the center of Gangnam District, it tends to cater more to business travelers and other adult guests.However, since many of the family guests have also started to visit more during the season, the hotel staff advises to avoid visiting Saturdays, if what you need is something free of children.While its swimming pool is located inside, the dome on the ceiling can open up to give more of an outdoor feel to guests. The dome opens up whenever there is a request from guests, and usually stays open when the temperature inside goes over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).It has a separate lounge for those staying in executive rooms, which bars children under 14. Breakfast, lunch and happy hour food and drinks are available throughout the day so that guests won’t have to go down to the lobby, where many family guests might be, to get refreshments.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]