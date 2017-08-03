Asiana plans promotion with Incheon airport, Alibaba

Asiana Airlines will partner with Incheon International Airport and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group to offer joint promotional events ahead of the 25th anniversary of Korea and China establishing diplomatic relations on August 24.Under the partnership inked Wednesday in Beijing, the three companies will offer a joint promotion event from August 16 through 25.Asiana Airlines will offer a maximum 70 percent discount on tickets for flights departing from China to Korea or China to a third country via Incheon Airport. The Korean airport will offer Chinese guide services for transit customers from China. Also, Alibaba will offer a maximum 30,000 won ($27) additional discount per person for those purchasing flight tickets through Alibaba’s online commerce platform.By Kim Jee-hee