Ssangyong announces seven-seater G4 Rexton

SsangYong Motor, the Korean unit of Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra, released a seven-seater G4 Rexton in Korea.The sports utility maker announced on Wednesday that it has started selling a seven-seater version of the G4 Rexton, a premium large-SUV that the company began selling in May. The G4 released earlier this year was only available as a five-seater before Wednesday.The expansion of available options in the Rexton range is seen as the carmaker’s latest attempt to enlarge its share in the local SUV market.Last month, the company released an updated version of the Tivoli, its flagship small-SUV and leader in the B-segment market in Korea. The Rexton is currently the leading large-size SUV, according to the carmaker.The G4 Rexton will be introduced in the European market officially for the first time in September through the motor show in Frankfurt, Germany, according to the company.By Choi Hyung-jo