Suzy renews contract with JYP Entertainment

Singer-actress Suzy has renewed her contract with management agency JYP Entertainment, the company said Wednesday.“We renewed our contract with Suzy whose seven-year exclusive partnership with us was terminated recently,” the company said. “We’ve reached an agreement to pursue various meaningful activities in the future.”Suzy, who debuted through girl group missA in 2010, became one of the top female entertainment stars in Korea after her appearance in the 2012 hit film “Architecture 101.”As her contract expiration approached, whether Suzy would remain with JYP or move to a new management company had drawn keen attention within the entertainment industry.Suzy will return to television in September via SBS weekday drama “While You Were Sleeping.”Yonhap