Actor Oh Yeon-seo signs with new agency

Celltrion Entertainment has announced that Oh Yeon-seo has signed an exclusive contract with the agency, promising to fully support her acting career.Celltrion stated, “our company will share visions of future progress with such a talented actress who’s been [taking on roles] in a variety of drama programs.”Oh Yeon-seo debuted as a member of idol group Luv and has since participated in multiple dramas and films, most recently on “My Sassy Girl” which aired on SBS.After becoming an actor, she spent a long period in obscurity until her breakout role as Bang Mal-sook in 2012’s “My Husband Got a Family.”Her film roles have been met with good reviews from critics and fans alike. She plans to appear in the film adaptation of the popular webtoon “Cheese in the Trap.”By Bae Seung-hoon