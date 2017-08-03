Finding direction after strong roles : Yoo Jae-myung has seen his star rise after work on tvN’s ‘Stranger’

Yoo Jae-myung [KWON HYUK-JAE]

Yoo Jae-myung played the role of Lee Chang-joon, the primary antagonist within the tvN series “Stranger.” [TVN]

Many who had the chance to watch “Stranger,” tvN’s recently-wrapped weekend drama, were impressed with Yoo Jae-myung’s performance. After playing antagonist Lee Chang-joon, the senior presidential secretary, many agreed that his acting was a key factor in leading the program to success.The elaborate plot and complex portrayal of his character has only increased recognition and interest in him.Queries about his name and character dominated search engines after the show’s high-note ending. Some have gone back even as far as to inquire about his past roles, such as Dong-ryong’s father in “Reply 1988” or Bong-soon’s father from “Strong Woman Do Bong-soon.”Yoo debuted as an actor in 2001 in the movie “The Last Witness.” Since then, he has had 16 years of experience acting in films, not to mention prior experience as a theater director in Busan.“I felt disheartened seeing everyone else doing so well compared to me, surpassing expectations, almost to the level of shame,” he said in June, soon after “Stranger” premiered. In an interview conducted after the show ended Yoo seemed very tense, considering that the role he played was of a man who advanced quickly through the ranks as a prosecutor. The following are edited excerpts from a conversation the actor had with JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.It’s an honest desire for an actor to take part in a variety of works. Though I did feel grateful for gaining the image of a friendly everyday man as Dong-ryong’s father from “Reply 1988,” somewhere deep inside of me was a yearning for a more significant role.Playing a character more venerable than my actual self also motivated me to make impressions not easily portrayed among my peers. Through both works, it seems that my filmography is balanced again.To be honest, there are no rules that I follow in choosing my own work. I can’t refuse a request. As I go along, it becomes more engaging, and I suppose with time, this turned into my standard. Nowadays, I’m starting to think there should be one.On the surface it’s a mystery/ thriller, but the core question asks what the nature of justice is. Lee Chang-joon was a villain worth learning about, and the setting itself was interesting in addition to the drama’s own attraction.It’s a mixed bag. Being too knowledgeable as an actor could be a problem, not to mention the urge to directly control the cast. However, I do understand as a fellow actor that you feel the need to be greedy - and back then, I was even worse than they were.Nowadays, I have relaxed enough to listen and heed other’s words. My personality is actuality a complex mixture of perfectionism that strives for excellence while being lazy and timid. My friends call me “undecided.”I used to help teenage drama students in Busan. Same thing happened in Seoul, I coached kids for four years. I visited the students every other week and helped them make their own play. At the year-end play, I felt that I was the one benefitting more than the students themselves. I was unable to do it this year, but it makes me happy to see them grow.To me theater is the source of art. Drinking alongside the potential cast and crew of the next play drove the production forward. In the past, I was paid only 50,000 won ($44.49) per play and spent it all on drinking, but those times have shaped me into the person I am today. It’s nostalgic, but I do not feel obsessed to try and return to the theater. It’s liberating, actually.I’d like to try a romance drama. I liked the realistic tone of “The Lovers of Woomook-baemi,” but also the dramatic approach in a melodrama movie. It feels like the right time to take a different role compared to my recent work.I’m not hung up on marriage - it is coming along. Being preoccupied with acting is one of the reasons. Some might think the timing is late, but that’s not how I feel. Though the sudden exposure was somewhat worrying, I am on good terms with my significant other.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [estyle@joongang.co.kr]“너무 과하지 않아요? 나만 빼고 다 잘하는 것 같던데. 모니터하면서 자괴감이 많이 들더라고요.”tvN 주말 드라마 ‘비밀의 숲’ 방영을 막 시작한 지난 6월 중순 서울 서소문에서 만난 배우 유재명의 말이다. 극 중 서부지검 차장검사로 시작해 검사장을 거쳐 청와대 수석비서관으로 고속승진한 이창준 역할을 맡은 그는 잔뜩 긴장한 것처럼 보였다. 2001년 영화 ‘흑수선’으로 데뷔해 벌써 경력 16년 차 베테랑 배우이자 그보다 훨씬 전부터 부산 연극판에서 잔뼈가 굵은 유명 연출자였지만 극 전체를 이끌어가는 키를 쥔 인물을 연기하는 것은 처음이기 때문이다.하지만 드라마가 종영한 지금 포털사이트는 ‘유재명’이라는 검색어로 도배됐다. ‘대한민국이 무너지고 있다’라는 문장으로 시작하는 유서를 통해 ‘비밀의 숲’에서 등장한 스폰서 살인 사건과 미성년자 성매매 등 모든 사건을 아우르는 그의 빅픽처에 모두가 혀를 내두른 것이다. 치밀하게 짜인 플롯을 바탕으로 쌓아 올린 입체적인 연기 덕에 그에 대한 관심도 높아지고 있다. ‘응답하라 1988’의 동룡이 아빠, ‘힘쎈여자 도봉순’의 봉순이 아빠의 이름을 묻는 글도 곳곳에서 눈에 띈다. 하여 당시 지면에서 못다 한 이야기를 전한다.다양한 작품을 하고 싶은 마음은 배우로서 정당하고 기본적인 욕심이다. 동룡이 아빠를 통해 친근하고 코믹한 이미지를 갖게 돼서 감사했지만, 나도 저런 거 잘할 수 있는데 하는 마음이 있었다. 실제보다 나이가 많은 역할도 많이 하다 보니 제 나이 또래에서는 잘 표출되지 않는 모습을 보여주고 싶다는 마음도 있었다. 두 작품을 통해 필모그래피에 다시 균형감이 생긴 것 같아 좋다.얼마 전에 복기를 해보니 작품을 고르는 기준이 없었던 것 같다. 기본적으로 거절을 잘 못한다. 하다 보면 재미있고, 시간이 흐르면서 그게 스타일이 되어버린 것 같다. 이제는 기준이 좀 필요하지 않을까 생각하고 있다.외형적으로는 미스터리 스릴러지만 알맹이는 정의가 무엇인가를 전면적으로 다룬 작품이다. 악역이긴 하지만 끝까지 보면 이창준이라는 인물을 알아가는 재미도 있고, 드라마의 매력을 넘어 세계관 자체가 멋있다고 생각했다. 선물을 받은 기분으로 열심히 준비했다.일장일단이 있다. 배우 속성을 너무 잘 알아서 문제가 될 때도 있고, 연출자의 디렉션을 과하게 컨트롤 하려고 하기도 한다. 반면 나도 해봤기 때문에 이해하는 부분도 많고. 욕심을 뺄 때 과감하게 빼야 밸런스가 맞는데 연극할 땐 지금보다 욕심이 더 과했다. 아까워서 빼질 못하고 다 안고 가다보니 연극 러닝타임이 2시간 40분씩 되기도 했다.이제는 좀 여유가 생겨서 남의 말이 들리기 시작하고 더 많이 듣기 위해 노력한다. 기술적으로 완벽함을 추구하는 것 같으면서도 사실 되게 게으르고 소심한 복합적인 성격이라서…. 친한 사람들은 ‘어지러운 사람’이라고 말한다. ‘하루’ 때 무대인사를 다녀보니 배우로서뿐만 아니라 작품에 대한 책임감이 더 커지더라. 역할이 커질수록 행복한 부담감이 생기는 것 같다.부산에 있을 때도 청소년 연극을 많이 했다. 서울에 올라오고 나서도 청소년 연극 동아리 지도를 4년 동안 맡았었다. 격주에 한 번 정도 만나서 연기도 봐주고 직접 작품을 만들어 올릴 수 있도록 도와줬다. 매년 연말에 공연을 올렸는데 내가 더 위로를 많이 받은 것 같다. 바빠지면서 올해는 못하게 됐지만 잘 자라고 있는 모습을 보면 뿌듯하다.내게는 예술의 자양분인 것 같다. 소주 마시면서 ‘술은 물의 꿈이야’ 하면서 배우 섭외한다. 공연 한 편 만들어서 5만원 받으면 그걸로 같이 술사먹고 해서 돈은 많이 못벌었지만 지금의 저를 만든 자양분이 된 건 틀림없다. 낭만이 있던 시절이었다. 다만 예전엔 반드시 연극으로 돌아가야 한다는 강박이 있었는데 이제는 좀더 자유로워진 것 같다.멜로를 해보고 싶다. ‘우묵배미의 사랑’ 같은 현실적인 느낌도 좋고, ‘너는 내 사랑’ 같은 극적이면서도 실화 같은 느낌도 참 좋았다. 아무래도 센 작품의 여운들이 남아있다 보니 좀 씻어내고 싶은 마음이 있는 것 같다.결혼은 안한게 아니고 앞으로 할 상태인 거다. 남들 눈에는 늦은 것처럼 보이지만 제 시계에서는 그렇게 늦지 않다고 느끼는 것뿐이다. 작품에 빠져 있었던 것도 사실이고. 얼떨결에 사생활이 공개돼서 부담스럽지만 잘 만나고 있다.민경원 기자