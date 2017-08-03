2017.08.03 Museums and Galleries

Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Jung DistrictTo Aug. 8: This exhibition, held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American computer animation film studio Pixar, features 500 pieces of concept art, drawings and character model sculptures.Visitors can see the processes that Pixar animated films go through during their creation, from the formation of characters to original storyboards and color scripts, as well as a series of paintings illustrating the layout, emotion, color and mood of each film.Admission is 13,000 won ($11.56) for adults. The venue is closed on Monday. DDP is located at Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5.(02)-2153-0000, www.ddp.or.krDongdaemun Design Plaza, Jung DistrictTo Aug. 27: This exhibition retraces the history of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which started in the mid-19th century as the maker of leather goods for travel, and suitcases in particular. More than 1,000 vintage and contemporary bags and trunks are on display along with accessories.The thematic journey, curated by Olivier Saillard and designed by Robert Carsen, consists of nine sections, opening with the symbol of Louis Vuitton: an antique malle. The exhibition also includes a section about collaborations with famous artists such as Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Jake and Dinos Chapman and Jeff Koons.Admission is free. The venue is closed on Monday. Go to Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5, exit 1.(02)3432-1854, http://kr.louisvuitton.com/kor-kr/heritage-savoir-faire/lvseoulvvv# or www.ddp.or.krKumho Museum, Jongno DistrictTo Aug. 31: The exhibition includes works from seven teams of contemporary Korean artists, reflecting on site-specific, non-material qualities such as interactive media or light art. The artists are Je Baak, Kim Juree, Joon Y. Moon, Park Jaeyoung, Park Yeojoo, Yang Junguk and more.Admission is 5,000 won for adults. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 720-5114, www.kumhomuseum.comHangaram Art Museum of Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Oct. 7: This may be a designer’s exhibition, but what you see is more than just a collection of clever furniture. There are officially some 350 pieces of work put on display, such as furniture, objets d’art, design sketches, paintings and sculptures that people can not only look at, but touch and feel for themselves.So rather than just imagining what it would feel like to sit on one of Rashid’s famous curvy sofas, visitors get an opportunity to appreciate his work with their very own bodies.On top of that, even the vivid colors and eye-catching patterns of the walls are chosen from Rashid’s design archive.Tickets cost 14,000 won for adults and 8,000 won for children. Get off at Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 4-2 or 5.(02) 3143-4360, https://karimrashid2017.modoo.atMMCA Seoul, Jongno DistrictTo Oct. 9: The Polish artist Krzysztof Wodiczko, 74, is famous for his public art projects. Although grand monuments and facades are meant to show off a city’s power and glory, Wodiczko has turned them into film screens on which the cities’ neglected people or social minorities appear and speak.His first-ever retrospective in Korea includes the video records of ten of the artist’s public art projects. There is also his latest work “My Wish.” On a replica of a monument to Kim Koo, a leading Korean independence activist are projected the images of contemporary Koreans.Tickets cost 4,000 won. The museum is closed on Monday. The museum is a 10-minute walk from Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1.(02) 3701-9500, www.mmca.go.kr