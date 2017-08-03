Victims of diplomatic discord (국문)

I pointed out the lack of government response over China’s retaliation for the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield in this column. After five months have passed, things are getting worse. China is resisting even more fiercely after the government hurriedly decided to install four additional Thaad launchers in Korea.
Businesses suffered in the last five months. Lotte Group was ordered to close hundreds of stores in China for violation of the local fire laws, and its accumulated loss there has reached nearly 1 trillion won ($889 million). The amount is equivalent to Starbucks or Uniqlo’s revenue in Korea last year.
Kia Motors suffered a 50 to 60 percent decline in car sales in China for four consecutive months since March, not to mention at hundreds of its partners at home and abroad. More than 500 companies that expanded to China with Hyundai, 140 primary partners and 370 secondary partners, are affected. Since Korean companies exporting car parts to China are also in the range of influence, more than 1,000 companies are estimated to suffer losses. According to the Korea International Trade Association, automobile parts exported to China until May decreased by 33 percent compared to the same period last year.
When President Moon Jae-in met with business leaders over beer at the Blue House on July 27, Hyundai Kia’s Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sung said that partners are suffering as sales in China rapidly decline in the aftermath of the Thaad deployment, and they need assistance from the Korea Development Bank and Export-Import Bank.
Another company employee affected by the retaliation said, “As an individual company, there’s nothing much it can do other than relocating, adjusting and reducing its Chinese operation.”
Japanese companies overcame China’s retaliation over the territorial dispute over the Diaoyu Islands. They continuously decreased their dependency on the Chinese market from “China plus one” to “Asean only.” Korean companies are also making similar efforts. However, Japanese companies had a vaccine of rare earth material exports. Korean companies were not prepared for the storm.
There are many policies prioritized in the Moon Jae-in administration, such as the expansion of public servants and assistance for small business owners hurt by the minimum wage increase. However, the government should not neglect companies suffering because of diplomatic discord.
Suffering companies think that it is hard to expect Thaad retaliation to stop by appealing to the Chinese government. Then, the government should do what it can, starting with surveying the damage from China’s retaliation on partner companies and small and medium-sized companies. Assistance for these companies should be offered.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 2, Page 30
*The author is an editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
중국 사드 보복 5개월, 상황은 오히려 더 악화
피해 업체들 피해 눈덩이… 롯데만 1조원
정부, 중국에 강하게 어필할 수 없다면 피해지원이라도
그렇게 못하면 정부의 존재 이유는 뭔가
지난 3월15일 필자는 이 자리에 쓴 칼럼에서 중국의 사드 보복에 대한 정부의 무대응을 꼬집었다. 그로부터 5개월. 상황은 오히려 ‘악화우악화(惡化又惡化)’다. 사드(THAADㆍ고고도미사일 방어체계) 발사대 4기가 곧 추가 배치될 예정이고, 중국의 반발은 더 매서워지고 있다.
기업 피해는 5개월 만에 눈덩이처럼 커졌다. 소방법 위반을 걸어 마트 점포를 폐쇄한 중국 정부의 조치에 롯데그룹의 중국 누적 손실은 1조원대에 육박한다. 스타벅스나 유니클로가 지난해 한국 전체에서 올린 매출에 버금가는 액수다.
현대기아차는 지난 3월 이후 중국 차 판매가 4개월 연속 50~60% 곤두박질치면서 협력업체들이 한계 상황에 달했다. 중국에 함께 진출한 1차 협력사 140여곳, 2차 협력사 370여개등 500여개 기업이 당사자다. 여기에 중국에 차 부품 수출을 하는 국내 협력업체들도 직접적인 영향권에 든 점을 감안하면 피해 업체는 1000여곳이 훌쩍 넘을 것으로 보인다. 실제 한국무역협회에 따르면 올해 5월까지 중국으로의 자동차 추술은 총 15억6938만 달러로 지난해 같은 기간보다 33%나 줄었다.
지난달 27일 열린 문재인 대통령과 기업인 간담회에서도 현대기아차 정의선 부회장이 “중국에서 사드 영향으로 매출이 줄면서 협력업체들의 어려움이 가중되고 있다”며 “산업은행과 수출입은행의 협력업체 지원이 필요하다”고 호소했다.
보복의 한가운데 서있는 다른 기업 관계자는 “개별 기업으로선 중국 사업을 이전, 배치, 조정, 축소하는 것 외에 달리 할 수 있는 것이 없다”고 토로한다.
일본 기업들은 ‘센카쿠(尖閣ㆍ중국명 댜오위다오) 열도’ 영유권 분쟁을 둘러싼 중국의 보복을 슬기롭게 극복했다. ‘차이나 플러스 원(China plus one)’을 넘어 ‘아세안 온리(ASEAN only)’ 정책으로 중국 비중을 꾸준히 줄여 나갔다. 한국 기업들도 죽을 힘을 다해 이런 조치를 취하고는 있다. 그러나 일본 기업들에겐 중국의 희토류 수출금지라는 ‘예방주사’라도 있었지만, 한국 기업엔 태풍이 너무 급작스럽게 왔다.
문재인 정부에겐 공무원 신규 채용이나 최저 임금 피해 소상공인 지원 등 먼저 살피려는 정책들이 쌓여 있다. 하지만 아무 잘못 없는 기업이 외교안보 갈등으로 고통받고, 정부가 이를 외면한다면 국가의 존재 이유가 없다.
중국 정부에게 강하게 어필해 사드 보복을 줄이는 일은 이제 문 정부에게 기대하기 힘들다는 게 피해 기업들의 정서다. 그렇다면 정부가 할 수 있는 일이라도 빨리 해야 하지 않나. 협력 업체와 중견ㆍ중소기업 등 중국 보복으로 인한 피해가 얼마나 되는지 실태 파악부터 시작하라. 피해 기업 지원 대책이라도 제대로 마련해야 한다.
최지영 라이팅 에디터