A critical neglect of safety (국문)
이렇게 나사 풀린 코레일에 철도 독점 맡길 수 있나
Aug 03,2017
Korea Railroad Corporation, or Korail, is a public operator of train networks across Korea. The 27,000-strong staff must double-check every nut and bolt of a train as they are responsible for the safety of the passengers they carry every day.
But they cannot be relied upon. Passengers are often fearful of their safety as trains often randomly stop. They now have to watch their heads upon hearing the news that seven were injured from a piece of metal that crashed into the cabin of a running train on Sunday.
As a Mugunghwa train bound for Yeosu was passing through Yeondeungpo Station in Seoul and heading to Suwon Station in Gyeonggi, a piece of metal suddenly flew into a train car. Seven passengers were injured by the broken glass. The metal weighed about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) and fortunately did not hit anyone.
Korail first insisted it was not part of the train and later admitted that it was a lower part of a connector linking two cabins.
A few days earlier, a bullet train heading for the Incheon International Airport stopped for the third time in a span of just one month. A KTX special cabin was illegally renovated to accommodate standard cabin passengers. One train was caught running on a faulty circuit breaker. The company also came under fire for using wooden railroad ties that contain cancer-causing toxic agents to make elevators and stairs in stations. The company has been habitually neglecting safety regulations for profit.
The government is mulling a plan to merge privately-run Supreme Railways and Korea Rail Network Authority under such an impotent company. The SRT, which connects Suseo, Gyeonggi, to the southern coast has become popular since its launch last year for quality services and lower fares. The railway authority has been separately managing railroads across the country for 13 years for effective operation of the railways and trains, but Korail hardly appears to be able to manage the bigger role. It needs to shape up first.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 2, Page 30
코레일은 대한민국 철도 운영을 책임진 공기업이다. 전동차 나사를 한 개라도 잘못 끼우면 대형 사고를 부를 수 있어 2만7000명 임직원은 안전을 최상의 가치로 두고 긴장해야 한다. 그런데 코레일의 기강해이가 도를 넘고 있다. 달리던 열차에서 쇳덩이가 튕겨 나와 객실을 덮치는가 하면 시도 때도 없이 열차가 멈춰서는 등 곳곳에서 나사 풀린 징후가 나타난다. “겁나서 열차를 타겠느냐”는 하소연이 나올 정도다.
지난달 30일 발생한 무궁화호 열차 사고가 대표적이다. 사고 당시 코레일은 서울을 출발해 여수로 향하던 무궁화호의 차창에 쇳덩이가 날아들어 승객 7명이 다쳤다고 발표했다. 쇳덩이 무게가 10㎏이나 돼 자칫 대형사고로 이어질 뻔한 아찔한 순간이었다. 코레일은 “열차 부품이 아니다”며 잡아떼다 하루 만에 “기관차와 객차를 연결하는 부품”이라고 말을 바꿨다. 전문가들은 금방 알아보는 부품인데도 부실 정비 책임을 덮으려 한 게 아니냐는 의혹을 사고 있다. 철저한 조사가 필요하다.
이뿐만이 아니다. 엊그제는 인천공항행 KTX 열차가 멈춰 300여 명의 발이 묶이는 등 한 달 동안 세 번이나 사고가 났다. KTX 특실을 일반실로 무단 개조하고 불량 누전차단기에 청테이프만 붙이고 운행하다 덜미를 잡혔다. 심지어 1급 발암물질이 함유된 폐침목으로 승강장과 계단을 만들기도 했다. 안전불감증에 빠져 수익 올리기에만 급급했던 것이다.
이런 코레일에 정부는 수서고속철도(SR)는 물론 철도시설공단까지 다시 넘겨주려 한다. 지난해 말 출범한 SR은 철도운임 10% 인하 등 신선한 바람을 몰고 왔다. 철도시설공단 또한 13년 전 시설·운영 분리원칙에 따라 시설을 맡아 정상 운영 중이다. 아무리 대선 공약이라 해도 나사 풀린 코레일에 철도 독점권을 다시 준다면 국민이 납득하겠는가. 지금 코레일에 필요한 건 당근이 아니라 회초리다.