Puzzling statistics (국문)

“If production had really gone down, facilities should be reduced or operating plants should be idle now. But we are months back on orders and are producing tirelessly. How could have production gone down?” This was asked by a CEO in the semiconductor business. The CEO added, “April’s stat was strange, but this is even more awkward. When our performance is apparent, how do we get this number?”
I was not the only one to find it odd. Companies, too, are confused about the industrial activities reported by Statistics Korea for June. The report published on July 28 showed that semiconductor production decreased by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month and 12.4 percent from the same month last year.
The report came the week when SK Hynix’s quarterly operating profit exceeded 3 trillion won ($2.66 billion) for the first time and Samsung Electronics had 8.3 trillion won in operating profits in the semiconductor division alone. Why do industrial statistics show a decline in production when the industry is thriving? Before I started my research, I sensed that I would not get a clear answer again just as I couldn’t in April. I wrote a report titled “Statistics Korea Does Not Know” in June.
“Actual production fluctuation is calculated based on the production costs submitted by companies, taking Bank of Korea’s producer price into account. We have faithfully adhered to the procedure,” claimed the national statistics office. Then, could the semiconductor price survey be wrong? The Bank of Korea did not clarify. “We cannot specifically disclose what products and prices were surveyed and what weight they have. It could leak business secrets of the company.”
The problem is that the sum of these statistics produces the economic indicator known as gross domestic product (GDP), which is a key indicator that shows economic growth. It is the prime yardstick when deciding whether to raise or cut interest rates or program a supplementary budget.
What’s more frustrating is the silence. No one seems to question statistical data or wants to look into these strange figures. The semiconductor industry should know the reality better than anyone but remains quiet. A Korea Semiconductor Industry Association official said, “It looks odd, but we find it hard to challenge the government’s statistics.”
If the semiconductor production statistics do not reflect reality, what about countless other industrial production statistics?
A financial investment industry source said, “If you take a patient’s temperature wrong, you could prescribe fever reducer to a patient whose temperature was already going down. If the GDP is calculated incorrectly, it could lead to irrelevant economic policies.”
“생산이 줄려면 설비가 줄거나 예전엔 돌아가던 공장이 지금은 놀아야 하는 거 아닌가요. 주문이 몇 개월치 밀려서 정신없이 공장이 돌아가는데 생산이 줄어들 수 있을까요.”
“4월 통계도 이상했는데, 이건 더 이상하네요. 우리 실적을 모를 리가 없는데 왜 이런 통계가 나왔을까요.”
나만 이상하다고 여기는 게 아니었다. 업체들도 어안이 벙벙하다고 했다. 통계청의 6월 산업활동 동향 말이다. 지난 7월 28일 발표된 이 통계는 6월 반도체 생산이 전월 대비 3.9%, 지난해 같은 달 대비 12.4% 줄었다고 했다. 마침 SK하이닉스가 분기 영업이익 3조원을 사상 처음 돌파하고, 삼성전자가 반도체 부문에서만 8조3000억원의 영업이익을 냈다는 실적이 발표된 바로 그 주였다.
업계는 초호황인데 생산이 줄었다는 산업 통계. 왜 이런 결과가 나왔을까. 기자는 취재에 들어가기 전에 직감했다. '이번에도 역시 속 시원한 답은 얻지 못할 것'이라고. 4월 산업활동 동향을 취재할 때도 그랬다. <본지 6월 2일자 B2면>의 '통계청은 나 몰라라' 기사였다.
“업체가 제출한 생산 금액에 한국은행의 생산자물가를 반영해 실질생산 증감 폭을 구한다. 우리는 절차를 충실히 이행했다”고 일관했다. 그럼 반도체 가격 조사가 잘못된 걸까. 한은 역시 입을 굳게 다문다. “어떤 제품 가격을 어떤 비중으로 조사했는지 구체적으로 밝힐 수 없다. 회사별 영업기밀이 유출될 수 있다”는 것이다.
문제는 이 통계가 쌓이고 쌓여 국내총생산(GDP)이라는 경제지표가 나온다는 것이다. GDP는 경기 변동이 어떤지, 경제성장이 잘되는지 살피는 국가적 핵심 지표다. 금리를 올릴지 내릴지, 추가경정예산을 확보할지 말지를 결정하는 최우선 척도다.
더 답답한 건 침묵이다. 통계 수치가 맞느냐는 논란도, 이상하다는 수치는 한번 들여다보겠다는 의욕도 없어 보인다. 실상을 누구보다 잘 알고 있을 반도체 업계도 침묵한다. 한국반도체산업협회 관계자는 "이상하긴 하지만 정부 통계를 대놓고 뭐라고 하기 어렵다"고 털어놨다.
그래서 더 두렵다. 만일 반도체 생산 통계만 실상을 반영하지 못했다면, 숱한 산업생산 통계가 실제와 다르게 작성되고 있다면 어떻게 되는 걸까. 금융투자업계 관계자는 “체온을 잘못 재면 열이 내리는 환자에게 해열제를 투입하게 되듯이 GDP를 잘못 재면 엉뚱한 경제정책이 나올 수 있다”고 우려했다.
임미진 산업부 기자