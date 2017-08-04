Populist tax hikes (국문)
포퓰리즘 복지가 부른 포퓰리즘 증세
Aug 04,2017
The Ministry of Strategy and Finance’s tax code outline was in line with expectations. The keystone was higher levies on the biggest individual income-earners and companies as pushed by the ruling Democratic Party. The Moon Jae-in administration claimed that the tax revision outline is designed to increase jobs and improve income redistribution. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party criticized it as a half-baked and impromptu tax hike to serve a political purpose. The bill is likely to face headwind at the National Assembly.
Despite much noise about the controversial move, a hike on the highest-income bracket individuals and corporations would bring in just 5.5 trillion won ($4.9 billion) in extra tax revenue. It can hardly cover the 178 trillion won needed to embody the government’s ambitious 100-point state agenda for the next five years.
It would be even less effective than the tax revision in 2013 by the former Park Geun-hye administration. The tax code revisions in the following year brought in additional revenue of 9.2 trillion won even without tax increases. The rich tax pushed by the Moon administration would be of less help than the tax revision in previous government.
A tax hike requires public support and restructuring in tax expenditures. Taxpayers will become willing to pay more when they are ensured that their contribution is not wasted by poor planning and spending. Taxpayers cannot be happy about their higher burden going to subsidizing employers for the spike in minimum wage payment or helping the government to expand public-sector jobs.
If hikes are necessary to ease inequalities, the middle class also must be asked to shoulder the extra burden. Tax exemptions for low-income earners also must be lessened. But President Moon maintains that he won’t raise any taxes for the working and middle class as well as mid- and small-sized enterprises during his five-year term.
The president will face resistance if the extra burden is entirely levied on wealthy companies and individuals. The ruling party and government have chosen their safest path ahead of next year’s local elections. But there is no easy way in taxation.
기획재정부가 어제 발표한 2017년 세법개정안은 예상대로였다. 여당이 앞장서고 경제 관료가 어색하게 뒤를 따랐던 '부자 증세' 방안이 그대로 담겼다. 좋은 일자리를 늘리고 소득분배를 개선하겠다는 게 세법 개정안의 취지라지만 야당인 자유한국당이 "정치적 고려 때문에 일방적·즉흥적으로 결정된 증세"라고 반대하고 나섰다. 국회 논의 과정이 순탄치 않을 것임을 예고한다.
요란하게 증세를 얘기했지만 정작 이번 개정안으로 생기는 증세 효과는 5조5000억원에 불과하다. 새 정부가 발표한 100대 국정과제를 이행하기 위해 필요한 178조원에 턱없이 모자란다. '증세 없는 복지'를 표방했던 박근혜 정부 첫해인 2013년 세법 개정안보다도 증세 효과가 떨어진다. 2013년 세법 개정안의 증세 효과는 9조2000억원이었다. 전격전처럼 진행됐던 '부자 증세'가 '증세 없는 세제 개편’보다도 못한 셈이다.
증세에는 국민적 공감대가 필요하며 무엇보다 세출 구조조정이 우선돼야 한다. 허투루 낭비되는 국민 세금이 없어야 납세자도 흔쾌히 지갑을 연다. 최저임금 일부를 세금으로 지원하거나 공무원 자리를 무리하게 늘리는 '포퓰리즘 복지'에 재정이 쓰인다면 납세자를 설득하기 힘들다. 양극화 해소를 위해 증세가 꼭 필요하다면 중산층을 포함하는 보편적 증세가 돼야 한다. 국민개세주의 차원에서 근로소득자 면세자도 줄여야 한다는 게 전문가들의 한결같은 주장이다. 그런데도 문재인 대통령은 “일반 중산층과 서민, 중소기업에는 증세가 전혀 없다”며 “이는 5년 내내 계속될 기조”라고 선을 그어버렸다.
증세 논의가 대기업과 부자에 대한 편 가르기식 접근으로 이어지면 '포퓰리즘 증세'라는 따가운 시선을 피할 수 없다. 내년 지방선거를 의식해 정치적 부담이 없는 선택을 했다는 시각도 있다. 하지만 세금 문제에 쉽고 편하기만 한 '꽃길'은 없다.