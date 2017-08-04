Time for unity (국문)

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill levying sanctions on North Korea, Russia and Iran. With the action, the U.S. administration’s toughest-ever sanctions against the North are in effect following the bill’s overwhelming approval by the U.S. Congress. The U.S. government and the international community have imposed countless sanctions on the recalcitrant regime in Pyongyang. But the latest by Uncle Sam could have a significant impact on the maverick state as they include what amount to secondary sanctions mainly targeting China, a major sponsor of North Korea.
The United States’ effort to put pressure on North Korea does not stop there. Washington plans to announce a concrete set of retaliatory measures on its trade with China in the coming weeks. On the surface, the measures are taken to ease Washington’s astronomical trade deficit with Beijing. In fact, they are punishments for Xi Jinping’s critical lack of will to address the North Korean nuclear threat.
The U.S. administration’s position on the matter is getting tougher than ever. Backpedaling on his willingness to talk with the Kim Jong-un regime a day earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday said he would not meet with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho at the Asean Regional Forum in Manila, which starts Sunday. That means Washington has already launched full-fledged sanctions according to the “maximum pressure and engagement” policy declared by Trump.
Under such circumstances, concerned parties should not get in the way of the campaign. Needless to say, successful economic sanctions depend on a complete shutoff of external aid to North Korea. That’s the only way to make the state acutely feel the pain and come to the negotiating table.
Nevertheless, a disturbing — and divisive — movement is taking place in South Korea. A group of 20 lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and over 100 civilians plan a 13-day march along the Civilian Control Line near the DMZ from the east to west coast. Peace movements may be needed for unification. But it simply does not make sense for South Koreans to take such an action shortly after the North test-fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile last week.
Such an inexcusable move can send Pyongyang the wrong message that Seoul is still bent on having dialogue with it. To make matters worse, our Ministry of Unification said there is no change in the government’s position to pursue sanctions and dialogue at the same time. If the sanctions are to succeed, involved parties must form a united front.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 4, Page 30
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 지난 2일 북한·러시아·이란을 한꺼번에 제재하는 패키지 법안에 서명했다. 지난달 27일 미 상원을 통과한 뒤 이례적으로 6일 만에 초강도의 대북제재가 작동하게 됐다. 물론 그간에 채택된 대북제재는 수없이 많다. 하지만 이번에는 중국을 겨냥한 세컨더리 보이콧까지 포함됨으로써 그전과는 확연하게 양상이 다를 게 틀림없다.
북한을 옥죄려는 미국의 노력은 이뿐만이 아니다. 곧 중국과의 무역과 관련된 보복조치가 발표될 것이라고 한다. 겉으로는 천문학적인 대중 무역적자 해소가 목적이지만 실제론 시진핑(習近平) 정권의 소극적인 북핵 해결 노력에 대한 보복조치다.
또 불과 하루 전 김정은 정권과의 대화의지를 천명했던 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관마저 “6일부터 열리는 아세안지역안보포럼(ARF)에서 이용호 북한 외무상과 접촉하지 않겠다”고 밝혔다. 미국의 '최대 압박과 관여' 전략에 따른 초강도 제재가 다방면에서 진행되는 셈이다.
이런 미국의 총체적 제재 쓰나미가 성공하려면 주변 국가들이 절대 김을 빼선 안 된다. 성공적인 경제제재의 전제는 외부 지원의 전면적 중단이다. 그래야 북한 체제가 격렬한 고통을 느껴 대화의 장에 나서게 되는 것이다.
그런데도 일사불란한 제재 대열을 흩트리는 생뚱맞은 움직임도 없지 않다. 여당 의원 20여 명과 시민 100여 명이 민통선을 따라 13일간 걷겠다는 게 단적인 예다. 통일을 위해서는 평화적 노력도 필요한 게 사실이다. 하지만 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사 실험이 막 끝난 지금, 통일 걷기 행사를 감행하면 어떻게 되겠는가. 우리가 여전히 북한과의 대화에 목을 매고 있다는 잘못된 시그널을 줄 수 있다. 통일부가 "제재와 대화를 병행해 나간다는 정책 기조에 변함이 없다"고 밝힌 것도 마찬가지다. 대북 압박이 성공하려면 어수룩한 곳 없이 제재 하나하나가 서릿발처럼 매서워야 하는 법이다.