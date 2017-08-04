Daimler, Ssangyong and Audi recall 18,000 vehicles

Audi, Daimler Trucks and SsangYong Motor will recall over 18,000 vehicles in Korea for faulty parts, the transport ministry said Thursday.This is the latest in a series of recall orders issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to both domestic and foreign carmakers.The carmakers plan to recall nine different models totaling 18,193 units. The models include the Audi Q5 35 TDI Quattro SUV, Daimler Trucks’ Actros and SsangYong Motor’s Korando Turismo multi-purpose vehicle, the ministry said in a statement.Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge.Yonhap