Kakao Bank exceeds 1.5 million users in a week

Kakao Bank, Korea’s second internet-only bank, has exceeded 1.5 million subscribers in just one week.The bank announced on Thursday that the number of newly created accounts reached 1.5 million. Kakao Bank officially launched its service just a week earlier on July 27.According to the bank, a total of 1.03 million debit cards have been issued and it has received 652.0 billion won ($578.3 million) in deposits. The bank has also issued 497.0 billion won in loans.Kakao Bank’s messenger-based customer service was still unresponsive on Thursday, a problem that’s been going on since its launch.By Choi Hyung-jo