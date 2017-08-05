[앵커브리핑] 가려두고 싶어도 결국 드러내는…'프로즌 맨' (“Wanted to be kept hidden, but disclosed”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.프로즌 맨. 얼음 속에서 얼어버린 그의 이름은 윌리엄 제임스 맥피.William James Mcphee is also known as the frozen man.1843년 영국 리버풀 바닷가에서 태어나고 자라나 젊은 나이에 대서양을 건너는 배를 타고 모험을 하던 중 폭풍우를 만났습니다.He was born in 1843, and was raised on the seaside in Liverpool, England. At a young age, while crossing the Atlantic Ocean by ship, he came across a huge windstorm.배는 침몰했고, 북극 근처 툰드라 지역으로 떠내려가 얼음 속에 묻힌 지 백여 년…The ship sank, and he wasto the frozen tundra in the Arctic where he was buried in the ice for hundreds of years.*sweep away: 떠내려가다후세 사람들에게 요행히 발견돼서 그 유명한 내셔널 지오그래픽지에 사진이 실렸지요., his body was found and his photo was featured in National Geographic magazine.*by luck: 요행히과학자들은 얼음 속에서 돌아온 그를 다시 살려내 세상을 걷게 합니다. 그렇게 해서 얼음인간 윌리엄 제임스 맥피는 바뀌어 버린 세상을 구경하고 다시 세상 사람들에게 작별을 고하게 된다는…Scientists brought him back to the world, and Mcphee, the frozen man, could experience the world which has changed and say goodbye.현실과 상상이 결합된 이 이야기는 물론 모두가 실화는 아닙니다.This story, which combines reality and imagination, is not all true.미국 싱어송 라이터의 원조 격이라 할 수 있는 제임스 테일러의 노래에 나온 내용이지요.This is a story from the lyrics of one of American singer-songwriter James Taylor’s songs.가려져있던 과거의 어느 순간은 늘 이렇게 사람들의 호기심을 자극하고 상상력을 발동하게 하며 또한 새로운 진실을 밝혀주기도 합니다.A moment in the past sometimescuriosity and imagination, and sometimes reveals a new truth.*stimulate: 자극하다그래서 어느 시대의 사람들이든 타임캡슐을 만들어 땅에 묻어두고자 하는 것도 바로 그런 이유일 것입니다.Maybe this is the reason why there are always people who want to build a time capsule and keep it hidden in the ground for a long time.그런 낭만성에 비하면, 국가기밀이든 대통령의 기록이든 몇 십 년씩 비공개의 장막 뒤로 가려두는 건…뭐랄까… 후세에 밝히고 싶다는 것 보다는 현세에 숨기고 싶다는 것에 방점이 찍히는 느낌을 지울 수 없습니다.In contrast with the frozen man story, those in power seem to seal off presidential documents and national secrets for decadesin fears that their contemporaries will read them.*behind the veil: 장막 뒤로그러나 가끔씩 발견되는 얼음인간, 프로즌 맨들 처럼 가려두고 싶어도 결국엔 예상치 못하게 모습을 드러내는 존재들도 있는 것이 세상의 이치인가…Like the frozen man who was discovered, maybe it is thethat there are some things which unexpectedly appear.*way of the world: 세상의 이치청와대 캐비닛에 넣어 두었던 박근혜 정부의 숨기고 싶은 이야기들은 누구도 예상치 못한 상황에서 그 민낯을 드러냈습니다.The stories that former Park administration wanted to hide, which was kept in a cabinet in the Blue House, was revealed at an unexpected time.거기엔 이전 정부뿐 아니라 그 이전 정부의 문서들. 특정기업 한 군데가 아닌 또 다른 기업들의 이야기까지…The documents were not only about the Park administration, but also about former administrations and several big companies.이것이 주는 느낌은 밝은 호기심, 상상력과는 거리가 먼. 새롭지만 그리 유쾌하지 못한 어두운 진실들입니다.Rather than creating curiosity, these documents give out the impression of a dark and unpleasant truth.청와대의 전 주인이든 그 부하들이든, 누구든. 모든 것을 다 묻어둘 수 있다고 믿었다면 그것은 너무나 낙천적인 생각이 아니었을까…Whether it was former President Park, her staff, or anyone else, thinking that they could hide something forever may have been an overly optimistic thought.프로즌 맨, 즉 얼음인간이 발견됐을 때 사진작가들은 그를 얼음 속에서 꺼낸 뒤 무수히 사진을 찍어댔지요.When the frozen man was taken out of the ice, photographers began to take many photos of him.그래서 프로즌 맨을 부른 제임스 테일러는 이렇게 말합니다. "당신이 사진기가 발명되기 전에 세상을 떠났다 해도 당신은 여전히 사진으로부터 안전하지 않다.”James Taylor, who sang the frozen man, once said that even if you died before the invention of a camera, you are still not safe from photography.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on July 31, 2017Translated for Aug. 5, 2017Translated and edited by Jeon So-hyun and Brolley Genster.