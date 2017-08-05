입양인 강제 추방은 인권 문제다

한호규(46)씨는 두 번 버림 받았다. 처음엔 친부모가 그를 버렸다. 1978년 미국으로 입양된 그는 ‘몬테 하인즈’란 이름의 미국인으로 살았다. 2009년엔 미국이 버렸다. 양부모가 서류를 잘못 챙겨 시민권을 얻어 놓지 못했다는 사실을 마약 소지 혐의로 체포된 뒤에야 알았다. 양부모와 함께 시민권을 취득할 수 있는 방법을 강구했지만 뾰족한 수가 없었다. 결국 한국으로 쫓겨왔다.모국에서 8년이 지났지만 그는 여전히 이방인이다. 한국말이 서툰 탓에 생활 반경은 영어가 통하는 서울 이태원 언저리다. 미국에 입양됐다 쫓겨난, 비슷한 처지의 몇몇 말고는 마음을 터놓을 상대도 거의 없었다. 이들 중 한 명은 장난감 총으로 은행을 털려다 붙잡혔다. 다른 입양인과 다투다 손찌검을 해 전과자가 된 경우도 있다.한씨를 비롯한 추방 입양인들의 딱한 사연이 보도(본지 7월 17일자 10면)되자 독자들의 e메일이 답지했다. 중소기업의 중역이라는 한 독자는 '당장 채용하고 싶다. 나도 어릴 적에 수십 년간 외국에서 살아 이들의 아픔이 남 일 같지 않다'고 했다.미 의회에는 성인이 된 입양인에게 시민권을 부여하는 법안이 계류 중이지만 도널드 트럼프 정부의 반(反)이민 정책기조로 인해 통과 여부가 불투명하다. "미국에 돌아가 나를 기다리는 부모와 재회하고 싶다"는 게 한씨의 소원이다.송우영 기자 사회2부has been apathetic towards ⓑwho were abandoned twice. ⓒwas deported from the United States like Han and killed himself in May, but their stories were ⓓwhen the New York Times ⓔlike the death sentence to them.” It is estimated that about 20,000 Korean-born adoptees in the United States do not have citizenship. They could get deported for reasons like being convicted of crimes.→우리 사회는 두 번 버림 받은 이들의 삶에 무관심했다. 한씨와 비슷한 이유로 미국에서 추방된 김상필(43)씨가 지난 5월 스스로 목숨을 끊었지만 미국 뉴욕타임스(NYT)가 이를 보도한 뒤에야 '추방 입양인'들의 삶이 일부나마 드러나기 시작했다. NYT는 '이들에게 미국 추방은 사형 선고와 같다'고 적었다. 현재 시민권 없이 미국에 사는 한국 출생 입양인은 2만 명 정도로 추정된다. 이들 중 범죄 연루 등 사유로 얼마나 더 추방될지 알 수 없다.ⓐ The society → Society 특정 사회가 아닌 일반적인 사회는 한정되지 않는 개념으로 관사 없이ⓑ the adoptees → adoptees 두 번 버려진 특정한 입양인들을 의미하므로 정관사 the와 함께ⓒ 43-year-old Kim Sang-pil → Kim Sang-pil, 43 여기서는 부가적 정보인 나이를 뒤에 간결한 형태로 배치ⓓ only addressed → only recently addressed 의미상 recently 필요ⓔ reported on them. “Deportation is → reported on them, writing “Deportation is writing을 써서 연결하지 않으면 보도의 내용인지 명확하게 알 수 없음has been apathetic towards ⓑwho were abandoned twice. ⓒ, was deported from the United States like Han and killed himself in May, but their stories were ⓓwhen the New York Times ⓔlike the death sentence to them.” It is estimated that about 20,000 Korean-born adoptees in the United States do not have citizenship. They could get deported for reasons like being convicted of crimes.The Korean government should not remain so indifferent. At the government level, the issue has never been officially ⓐthe ⓑgovernment of Congress. An adoption agency official ⓒPresident Moon Jae-in ⓓbe more interested in the issue as ⓔ. ⓕfor the deportation of adoptees as a human rights issue should be sought.→우리 정부까지 ‘남 일’처럼 여겨서는 곤란하다. 정부 차원에서 미국 정부나 의회에 이 문제의 해결을 공식 촉구한 적이 없기에 하는 말이다. 한 입양기관 관계자는 “인권 변호사로 활동해온 문재인 대통령이 좀 더 관심을 갖고 살펴 보셨으면 좋겠다"고 말했다. 입양인 추방을 인권 문제로 보고 외교적 해법을 모색했으면 하는 바람이다.ⓐ pressed on → brought up toⓑ US → U.S.ⓒ hopes → said that they hope ‘한 관계자가 바란다’고 표현하면 내용상 어색, 한글 원문에도 ‘말했다’는 표현으로 돼 있음ⓓ would → will wish의 목적절에는 항상 would와 같은 가정법의 형태가 오지만 hope의 목적절에는 will과 같은 직설법이 옴ⓔ he had been a human rights lawyer → he was formerly a human rights lawyer 대과거는 비교되는 과거시제보다 이전의 일을 표현할 때 쓰는데 여기서는 비교되는 과거시제가 없음, 단순과거로ⓕ Diplomatic solution → A diplomatic solution 해결책은 셀 수 있으므로 a 필요The Korean government should not remain so indifferent. At the government level, the issue has never been officially ⓐthe ⓑgovernment or U.S. Congress. An adoption agency official ⓒPresident Moon Jae-in ⓓbe more interested in the issue since ⓔ. ⓕfor the deportation of adoptees should be sought.