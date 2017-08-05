We Need a Radical New Approach on North Korea

With its latest provocation — a ballistic missile launch in the direction of Japan — North Korea is reminding Washington that its boast of having weapons capable of reaching the “heart of the United States” may not remain propaganda for much longer. The threat from Pyongyang should be one of President Trump’s most urgent priorities. Yet so far, despite the White House’s sharp rhetoric about how North Korea will not be allowed to continue its nuclear program and how China must bring North Korea in line, Mr. Trump’s policy appears to be as ineffectual as those of his predecessors. The proof? With every missile launch, the North moves incrementally closer to having a delivery system for its nuclear arsenal that can reach Seattle and San Francisco.북핵 문제에 뾰족한 해법이 없기로는 도널드 트럼프 대통령도 마찬가지다. 부시나 오바마 대통령이 그랬던 것처럼 트럼프도 북한에 날 선 협박 메시지를 날리고, 중국에 “북한을 손보라”고 요구해왔다. 그러나 “미국의 심장부까지 날아갈 미사일을 만들었다”는 북한의 선전이 사실로 굳어질 날은 얼마 남지 않아 보인다. 북한이 미사일을 쏠 때마다 그 사정거리는 길어져 이제는 시애틀과 샌프란시스코까지 타격 범위에 들어왔다. 평양의 핵위협은 트럼프에게 주어진 최우선의 안보 과제다.What is needed is a drastic change in our approach to the Korean Peninsula. Specifically, we should abandon our “One Korea” policy, long embraced by Republicans and Democrats. It’s no longer realistic or viable.이제는 미국이 북한을 다루는 방식에 획기적 전환이 필요하다. 말하자면 미 행정부가 당파를 초월해 일관되게 유지해 온 ‘하나의 한국’ 원칙을 버릴 때가 됐다는 얘기다.Ever since the cease-fire that halted the Korean War in 1953 and maintained the border between what became North and South Korea along the 38th parallel, the official stance of the United States has been to support a unification of the peninsula under the leadership of its close ally, South Korea. This, of course, is anathema to China, which more than anything else wants to reduce the influence of the United States in Asia. Under no circumstances will China tolerate what it sees as a client state of the United States (and a vibrant free-market democracy) on its most porous border.1953년 한국전쟁이 남북 간 휴전으로 매듭지어진 이래 미국은 줄곧 남한 주도의 한반도 통일 방안을 지지해왔다. 하지만 이제 그런 원칙은 현실적이지도, 실행 가능하지도 않게 됐다. 한반도가 남한 주도로 통일되면 중국은 구멍이 숭숭 뚫린 압록강·두만강을 사이에 두고 미국이 후견하는 자유민주주의 대한민국과 마주 보게 된다. 베이징은 이런 상황을 절대 용납할 수 없을 것이다. 중국은 아시아에서 미국의 리더십이 줄어드는 것을 그 어떤 것보다도 열망하는 나라 아닌가.The reality on the ground, as difficult as it may be for the Trump administration to stomach, is that despite America’s great military and economic might, it has very limited influence over North Korea. China, on the other hand, has substantial influence over the North: More than two-thirds of North Korea’s trade is with China. The reality is that the path to resolving the North Korea crisis goes through China.트럼프에겐 안 된 얘기지만, 미국은 막강한 군사력에도 불구하고 북한의 행동을 변화시킬 레버리지가 거의 없다. 반면 중국이 북한에 휘두를 수 있는 힘은 엄청나다. 북한 교역량의 3분의 2 이상을 중국이 점한다. 결국 트럼프가 북핵을 실질적으로 해결하려면 중국을 활용할 수밖에 없다.The challenge for Mr. Trump is to find a way to persuade the Chinese that a regime change in North Korea — or, at the very least, serious containment of its nuclear ambitions — is actually in China’s best interest.그렇다면 트럼프에게 주어진 과제는 분명하다. 김정은 정권을 교체하거나, 적어도 김정은의 핵무장 야욕을 봉쇄하는 것이 중국에 최대 이익이라는 걸 베이징이 깨닫게끔 설득하는 것이다.Short of such a strategy, the president is left with two options, neither of which is practical: He can use force to decapitate the Kim regime on his own, or he can escalate America’s presence in the region by increasing the number of American troops and moving short-range missiles into South Korea and Japan to have an effective response to a first strike from Pyongyang.이 방안이 어렵다면 트럼프에게 남은 옵션은 두 가지다. 하나는 단독으로 군사행동을 감행해 김정은 정권을 무너뜨리는 것이다. 다른 하나는 한국과 일본에 미군을 증파하고, 단거리 미사일을 추가 배치해 평양의 선제공격 가능성을 막는 것이다. 하지만 둘 다 현실성 없는 방안이다.The former option would destabilize the region and cause millions of North Koreans to seek refuge in South Korea and China. The latter option faces serious political obstacles. First, China’s foreign ministry spokesman made clear in June that any uptick in United States military presence in the region would “severely damage China’s security interests and undermine the regional strategic balance.” Second, Moon Jae-in, the newly elected president of South Korea, is vocal in his opposition to the installation of the THAAD (terminal high altitude area defense) antimissile defense system that the Pentagon has sought to deploy in South Korea.군사행동 옵션은 수백만 명의 북한 난민이 한국과 중국으로 밀어닥치는 재앙을 낳을 것이다. 두 번째 옵션은 중국과 한국의 강한 반발을 부를 것이다. 중국 외교부는 지난 6월 “지역 내에서 미 군사력이 조금이라도 확대되면 중국의 안보는 치명적 손상을 입는다”며 좌시하지 않겠다는 경고를 보냈다. 한국도 새로 집권한 문재인 대통령이 사드 배치에 반대 목소리를 내지 않았는가.So what can Mr. Trump do? The worst possible outcome would be for him to sit back, as some of his predecessors have done, proclaiming ever more red lines as North Korea methodically tests missile after missile. Eventually — and perhaps imminently — the Kim regime will develop a successful ballistic delivery system for its growing nuclear arsenal. And that will present a grave threat to Americans, not just those living in Alaska.그러면 트럼프가 쓸 수 있는 카드는 뭔가. 그의 전임자들처럼 북한이 미사일을 쏠 때마다 ‘레드 라인’을 뒤로 물리며 팔짱만 끼고 앉아 있는 건 최악의 선택이다. 조만간 김정은 정권은 그들의 핵무기를 장거리미사일 탄두에 장전하는 데 성공할 것이다. 그렇게 되면 단지 알래스카에 사는 주민들뿐 아니라 미 본토에 사는 미국인 전체에게 북핵은 심각한 위협이 될 것이다.The right option, though painful, is to negotiate with China. Diplomacy is all about carrots and sticks. And the time is right to offer China a real carrot by making clear that our aim is no longer a unified peninsula.따라서 트럼프에게 올바른 선택은 중국과의 협상이다. 협상, 다시 말해 외교는 당근과 채찍의 조합이다. 트럼프의 속이 쓰리겠지만 이제 중국에 당근을 던져줄 때다. “미국은 더 이상 남한 주도의 통일을 추구하지 않겠다”고 베이징에 분명하게 선언하라.A major benefit of abandoning our “One Korea” policy is that if China does not rein in the Kim regime even after the United States assuages China’s concerns about American influence, the United States will then be on much stronger footing in resorting to sticks, such as unilaterally increasing its military presence in the region and deploying a missile defense system, much like Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s when he announced he would put missiles in Britain, Italy and Germany to send a message to the Soviet Union.이렇게 ‘하나의 한국’ 원칙을 포기하면 미국이 얻을 이득은 분명하다. 중국의 가장 큰 우려(한국 주도 통일)를 없애줬는데도 베이징이 계속 북핵에 미온적이라면 미국은 당근 대신 채찍을 들 명분을 얻게 된다. 중국의 책임 회피를 비난하며 동북아에 군사력을 증파하고 미사일 방어망을 확장할 수 있게 되는 것이다. 1980년대 로널드 레이건 대통령도 소련에 이런 카드를 써서 서유럽에 미국 미사일을 배치한 적이 있다.Moreover, despite paying lip service to unification of the peninsula for reasons of nationalism, it isn’t clear that most South Koreans really want to absorb more than 20 million North Koreans into their nation. So a reversal of American policy could well lead to greater regional stability.미국이 ‘하나의 한국’원칙을 포기하면 한국이 반발하지 않겠느냐고? 2000만 명이 넘는 북한 주민의 흡수 부담을 수반하는 통일을 한국인들이 진정 원하는지는 불투명하다. 오히려 미국이 ‘하나의 한국’ 정책을 뒤집는 것이야말로 동북아에 안정을 가져올 좋은 방안이다.We should hope that the time doesn’t come when the United States has no alternative other than to challenge North Korea militarily. It’s not that Washington lacks the power to do so effectively. It’s that military action, as we have seen over the last two decades, brings with it unforeseen and often problematic collateral consequences. But diplomacy is ineffective when it is untethered from a realistic assessment of the needs and interests of all the relevant parties. And that is what has plagued recent administrations. If the United States finally wants to start making progress in its effort to combat more than a decade of nuclear expansion by North Korea, it has to start by dropping a cornerstone of its Korea policy.미국은 북한에 군사행동을 할 수 있지만 거기에 수반되는 부수적 피해는 끔찍할 것이다. 군사행동 외에 북한 문제를 해결할 옵션이 없어지는 시점이 오지 않기를 기원해야 할 이유다. 미국이 진정 북핵에 성과를 내고 싶다면 대한반도 정책에 새로운 초석을 놓는 것(‘하나의 한국’ 포기)부터 해야 한다.제이 레프코위츠 전 미국 북한 인권 특사July 31, 2017