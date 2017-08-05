‘Why’, About the Science of Curiosity

The physicist Richard Feynman once wrote of the universe’s vastness: “It does not do harm to the mystery to know a little about it. For far more marvelous is the truth than any artists of the past imagined!” In his new book, “Why? What Makes Us Curious,” the astrophysicist and best-selling author Mario Livio writes about Feynman and other historical figures who have exhibited great and varied interest in the world around them. He also investigates the different shapes curiosity can take, how it expresses itself and the regions of the brain in which it appears to reside. Below, Livio talks about the latest research about the subject, how the book changed as he wrote it, Albert Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci, and more.물리학자 리처드 파인만은 우주의 광대함에 대해 이렇게 말했습니다. “우주에 대한 지식의 부족이 우주의 신비를 해치지는 못한다. 오히려 진실을 알아갈수록, 과거의 어떤 예술가도 상상하지 못했던 놀라움을 느끼게 된다.” 천체물리학자이자 베스트 셀러 저자인 마리오 리비오의 새 책 “Why? 호기심은 어떻게 만들어지는가”는 세상에 대한 다양한 호기심을 보였던 파인만과 다른 역사적 인물들에 대한 책입니다. 이 책에는 호기심의 여러 종류와 호기심이 나타나는 방법, 그리고 뇌 속에서 어떤 일이 일어나는지도 설명되어 있습니다. 다음은 리비오와 함께 이 책에 대해 나눈 대화입니다.I was always a very curious person, and I wondered about the mechanisms of curiosity for a long time. But I wasn’t sure whether I could write a book about this, because psychology and neuroscience are not my fields of expertise. Then about five years ago, I was invited to give a TedxMidAtlantic talk, and they allowed me to choose the topic.나는 늘 여러 가지에 호기심을 느꼈고, 호기심이 어떤 과정을 통해 나타나게 되는지 오랫동안 고민해 왔습니다. 하지만 나는 심리학과 뇌과학을 잘 알지 못했고, 그래서 내가 호기심에 관한 책을 쓸 수 있을 것이라 생각하지 못했습니다. 그러다 5년 전, 나는 한 TedxMidAtlantic talk에서 강연을 하게 되었고 그들은 내게 원하는 주제를 고를 수 있게 해주었습니다.So I thought, this is an opportunity. Let me spend maybe six months or so exploring the topic of curiosity, which will be enough for my talk, and this will give me an idea of whether I’m able to get into the topic deeper and write a book. I then spent the next four years finding out what research results were being produced on both the psychology and neuroscience sides, interviewing many scientists working in the field, visiting labs.나는 이게 기회라고 생각했지요. 약 6개월 동안 호기심에 대해 연구했고 강연에는 그걸로 충분했습니다. 이 주제를 더 열심히 파면 책을 쓸 수도 있겠다는 생각을 하게 되었지요. 지난 4년 동안 심리학과 뇌과학에 나온 연구결과들을 두루 조사하고, 이 분야의 여러 과학자들과 인터뷰를 하고 연구실을 방문했습니다.I was surprised to discover that somehow, in spite of the fact that curiosity is driving almost everything we do, the number of researchers that focus exclusively on the study of it is relatively small. I would have thought that lots of psychologists and neuroscientists would be interested in curiosity. There definitely are people who are studying it, but I was surprised at the total number.첫 번째는 호기심이 거의 모든 인간 행동의 동기임에도 불구하고 호기심을 제대로 연구하는 학자의 수는 많지 않다는 점이었습니다. 나는 상당한 수의 심리학자와 뇌과학자가 호기심에 관심을 가지고 있을 줄 알았습니다. 호기심을 연구하는 학자들이 분명 있기는 했지만, 그 수가 너무 적다는 사실에 나는 놀랐습니다.The other thing that became a very important part of the book: I realized that curiosity really represents a whole family of both states and mechanisms. For example, the curiosity we feel when we see something that is surprising or puzzling or ambiguous, that doesn’t agree exactly with our previous knowledge or presumed knowledge, is not the same as the curiosity we feel as the love of knowledge — what drives research in science, for example.다른 한 가지는 이 책에서 매우 중요하게 다루고 있는 내용으로 호기심이 실로 다양한 상태와 기제를 의미한다는 것입니다. 예를 들어, 우리가 무언가 신기한, 당황스러운, 모호한, 곧 우리가 원래 알던 사실과 일치하지 않는 새로운 현상을 보게 되었을 때 우리는 호기심을 느낍니다. 하지만 이 호기심은 과학 연구 현장에서 자주 보이는 지식에 대한 사랑과는 전혀 다른 것입니다.The first one is associated with a state of mind that is aversive. It’s an unpleasant feeling, which we try to get rid of. It even activates regions of the brain that are associated with conflict, or hunger and thirst. The second type, which represents this lust for knowledge, is associated with a pleasurable state, and in our brain activates regions that anticipate rewards, like when you finally found tickets to “Hamilton” and you’re sitting in the theater expecting the curtain to go up. If we had known what we know now, we might not have used the same word to describe both feelings.첫 번째 호기심은 불안한 상태를 만듭니다. 이는 불쾌한 감정이며 우리에게는 이 상태를 해결하려는 동기가 생깁니다. 이 때 뇌를 관찰하면 충돌이나 배고픔, 갈증 상황에서 활성화되는 영역이 활성화됩니다. 반대로 지식에 대한 열망으로 표현되는 두 번째 종류의 호기심은 즐거운 상태를 만듭니다. 휴가지로 가는 표를 찾았을 때, 커튼이 올라가고 연극이 막 시작할 때 활성화되는 뇌의 보상 영역이 이 때 활성화됩니다. 우리가 만약 이런 호기심의 정체를 일찍 알았다면 우리는 이 두 감정을 다른 이름으로 불렀을 것입니다.It’s quite different. I thought I would write only about the research on the nature of curiosity. What are the mechanisms in the brain? What psychological states does it represent? But as I was writing, I kept thinking about all these extraordinarily curious individuals, both from the past and some who live today, who are fascinating, and it occurred to me that I could not write about curiosity without somehow trying to get into the minds of these people.두 책은 상당히 다릅니다. 나는 호기심의 본질을 연구한 내용만을 다루는 책을 쓰려 했습니다. 뇌에서는 어떤 일이 일어나며 심리학적으로 이는 어떤 상태인지와 같은 내용을 쓰려 했지요. 하지만 책을 쓰면서 나는 다른 이들보다 특별히 호기심을 많이 가졌던 과거의 인물과 현대의 인물에 빠져들었습니다. 그래서 이들을 묘사하지 않고서는 호기심을 충분히 설명할 수 없다는 생각을 하게 되었지요.So I ended up doing, for example, an entire chapter on da Vinci, who is perhaps the most curious person to ever live, and another on Richard Feynman. But I also interviewed nine people who are alive today, people like Brian May, the lead guitarist for Queen who also has a Ph.D. in astrophysics. Or Fabiola Gianotti, who helped discover the Higgs boson and is also a musician, an accomplished pianist. I’m sure there are some readers, perhaps, who are really not that interested in the precise mechanisms in the brain, but they may still be intrigued by these people.나는 어쩌면 인류 역사상 가장 호기심이 많았을 다빈치에 관해 한 장을, 그리고 리처드 파인만에 대해 한 장을 썼습니다. 또 천체물리학자이면서 퀸의 기타리스트인 브라이언 메이나 힉스 보존의 발견을 도왔으면서 피아니스트로도 일정한 수준에 오른 파비올라 지아노티와 같은 9명의 사람들을 인터뷰했습니다. 나는 뇌에서 어떤 일이 일어나는지는 관심이 없는 독자들도 이런 사람들에 대해서는 관심을 가질지 모른다고 생각했습니다.I’m not sure about influence, but certainly inspiration. I’m primarily trained as a physicist, and I also did a degree in mathematics. So my icon clearly is Albert Einstein. Not even for everything he did, though that is very inspiring. When you work in experimental physics, or observational astronomy, you can make discoveries that are extraordinarily important but serendipitous. Usually you have to be somewhat prepared to make those discoveries. But like Louis Pasteur once said, luck helps the well prepared. In theoretical physics, that cannot be. Usually progress there is fairly incremental. Everyone adds another piece to the puzzle. But every now and again, you have someone, like Einstein, who comes up with something that is not in the air at all. And that is how Einstein’s general relativity is. To this very day, I cannot understand how he thought of that. So that’s the kind of thing that I’m in awe in front of.누구의 영향을 받았는지는 잘 모르겠지만, 누구로부터 영감을 받았는지는 분명합니다. 나는 물리학자이면서 수학으로도 학위를 받았습니다. 즉, 내 영웅은 알버트 아인슈타인입니다. 그가 한 모든 일들은 매우 큰 영감을 줍니다. 실험물리학자나 관측을 주로하는 천문학자는 아주 중요한 발견을 위해 운을 필요로 합니다. 물론 파스퇴르가 말한 것처럼 행운은 준비된 자에게 다가오지요. 하지만 이론물리는 그렇지 않습니다. 학문의 발견은 조금씩 축적됩니다. 모두가 퍼즐을 하나씩 같이 맞추는 것입니다. 그러나 어느 순간, 누구도 생각지 못한 아이디어를 들고 나오는 아인슈타인 같은 사람이 등장합니다. 아인슈타인의 일반 상대론이 바로 그런 예입니다. 나는 아직까지도 어떻게 그가 그 이론을 생각해냈는지 이해하지 못합니다. 바로 그런 일에 나는 경이감을 느낍니다.Curiosity inspires the most exciting things in our lives, from conversation to reading books to seeing films. It drives all scientific research, and education. Other species are curious, but they don’t have the ability to ask why. This is uniquely human. I think everybody should be curious about curiosity.대화에서 독서, 영화감상에 이르기까지 호기심은 우리 삶에서 가장 흥미로운 순간을 만들어줍니다. 또한 호기심은 과학 연구의 동기이며 교육의 기반입니다. 다른 동물들도 호기심이 있지만, 그들은 왜라고 직접 물을 수 없습니다. 이는 인간만이 가진 능력입니다. 나는 모든 사람들이 호기심에 대해 호기심을 가져야 한다고 생각합니다.By JOHN WILLIAMSJULY 16, 2017