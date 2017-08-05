Gov’t tries cooling off real estate

A couple checks out real estate listings at a realtor’s office in the administrative city of Sejong on Wednesday. On the same day, the government designated 11 districts in Seoul and Sejong as speculative investment regions where its toughest regulations will be applied. [YONHAP] 한 부부가 수요일 세종시에 있는 부동산 중개업소에 붙어있는 부동산 거래정보를 검토하고 있다. 이날 정부는 서울의 11개 구와 세종시를 강력한 규제를 시행하는 투기지역으로 지정했다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, August 3, 2017The Ministry of Land,and Transport and other parts of the government announced Wednesday curbs onlending and regulations on the real-estate market to crack down on. Some of the plans include raising theonby investors who already own two or more residences.*infrastructure: 기반시설*mortgage lending: 담보대출*speculation: 투기*transfer tax: 양도세*transaction: 거래국토교통부와 다른 중앙정부 부처는 수요일 부동산 투기를 차단 대책으로 담보대출 제한과 부동산 시장 규제 강화를 발표했다. 2주택 이상 보유자에게 양도세를 인상하는 방안도 포함돼 있다.“The real-estate market seems a littledue to the expanded speculative sentiment in the country,” said Kim Dong-yeon, finance minister and deputy prime minister for economic affairs, on Wednesday.*unstable: 불안정한김동연 기획재정부 장관 겸 경제 부총리는 수요일 “투기 심리가 널리 퍼져 있어서 부동산 시장이 좀 불안정한 것 같다”고 말했다. ““This is hurting people who are trying to buy homes they actually plan on living in and causing a hike in. The government willrespond to regions where the markets areand do its best to stop speculation. We will use every possible regulatory measure to deal with the current issues in the housing market in the country.”*household debt: 가계부채*pre-emptively: 선제적으로*overheated: 과열된“이 때문에 실제 거주하려고 주택을 사려는 사람들이 힘들어 하고, 가계부채도 늘어난다. 정부는 부동산 시장이 과열된 지역에 선제적으로 대응해 투기를 근절하는데 최선을 다할 것이다. 정부는 가능한 모든 규제 수단을 동원해 주택 시장에서 현재 발생하는 문제들에 대처할 것이다.”In Korea, speculation on real estate is not as accepted as in other Asian countries like China. Politicians found speculating on real estate suffer and liberal governmentstry to make it more difficult for profits to be made from it.*routinely: 일상적으로, 관례대로중국과 같은 다른 아시아 국가들과는 달리 한국에서는 부동산 투기가 용납되지 않는다. 부동산 투기를 했다가 들킨 정치인은 정치적으로 시달리고 진보 정부들은 모두 부동산 투기에서 차익을 얻기 힘들게 정책을 만들어왔다.According to the Transport Ministry, all regions in Seoul, Gwacheon in Gyeonggi and the administrative city of Sejong are seeing too much speculative activity and are labeled overheated. In those places, the government will make tougherandrequirements for people applying for mortgages.*loan-to-value(LTV): 담보인정비율*debt-to-income(DTI): 총부채상환비율국토교통부에 따르면, 서울 전지역과 경기 과천, 세종시에서 지나친 부동산 투기 활동이 나타나서 이 지역들을 투기과열 지역으로 지정했다. 이 지역에서는 담보대출 신청 요건 중 담보인정비율(LTV)와 총부채상환비율(DTI)을 강화할 것이다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)