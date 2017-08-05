The scariest tax

In 1970s, South Korean strongman Park Chung Hee had two priorities — beefing up economic and military power. In the economic field, his regime invested in heavy industries and petrochemicals. To strengthen the military, it focused on development of indigenous weapons systems. Both required astronomical amounts of financing. But revenues from income and corporate taxes in an underdeveloped economy were small. New tax revenue was needed.At the time, complicated indirect taxes also required rationalization. This is how the regime came up with the idea of a value-added tax. By combining indirect levies, it instituted a 10-percent blanket valued added tax (VAT) in July 1977.That was 40 years ago. Taxes are once again in the spotlight. The liberal administration under President Moon Jae-in floated the idea of a higher levy on the incomes of the rich and big companies. It has proposed a new top tax bracket for the highest income-earners and companies.Choo Mi-ae, head of the ruling Democratic Party, glorified this idea as an “honor tax,” demanding from the wealthy a contribution befitting their prestige to help ease our economic polarization. But the opposition criticized the move as a “stratifying” tax. People’s Party interim head Park Joo-sun claimed that the levy will merely deepen conflict among different classes.They may differ on tax hikes but the rival parties all agree on the need to broaden the tax revenue base. Our society demands greater tax contributions for greater benefits. Current welfare spending — which is among the lowest among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as compared to gross domestic product — is too small to ease the discrepancies in income and wealth. It is positive that the tax debate has been motivated by a consensus for social welfare improvement.Among taxes, a VAT is the most feared type by politicians. Few have dared to confront the issue over the last four decades. It is that explosive. The VAT is levied on the manufacturer and vendor of the goods and services they provide as well as the consumer on the receiving end. It is levied on a taxpayer’s consumption of goods and services regardless of his or her income.Critics call the VAT unfair because the levy is basically the same for a millionaire and someone who lives on the minimum wage. The tax system typically benefits high income-earners more than low-income earners struggling to make it on a paltry monthly income as they have to pay a much higher proportion of their income on the tax than their wealthy counterparts.VAT revenues, however, are too big to ignore. According to the finance ministry, the state collected 61.8 trillion won ($55 billion) in VAT, which made up a quarter of national tax revenue of last year. It is the second biggest contributor to the state coffers after individual income tax revenue of 70.1 trillion won.A one-percentage-point hike would bring in an extra 6 trillion won a year whereas the new levy on big companies and rich individuals would raise 3.8 trillion won annually. Since welfare spending benefits all, a blanket VAT hike would be the fairest fund-raising means.Half of individuals (46.8 percent) and companies (47.1 percent) in Korea did not pay any tax last year. It is unfair to ask the super-rich who makes up less than 0.1 percent of the total population to pay more, while half the population does not pay anything.The Korean economy has progressed miraculously over the last four decades. The OECD also advises Seoul to raise VAT rates to increase welfare spending. The average VAT rate of OECD members was 19.2 percent last year.The ruling power may be fearful of bringing up the issue of a hike in the VAT for good reason. The first target of violent demonstrations against the dictatorial regime in 1979 was the southern Busan district tax office. That year, the Park Chung Hee regime ended.Tax hikes are a challenge for all governments. But an administration has a duty to revise the tax code to ensure fairness in taxation. When the VAT rate goes up, the burden will be felt more on the low-income class. But tax, in theory, does not go to waste. It returns better social welfare and benefits. When all taxpayers do their fair share, the government can demand the super-rich do more.By Kim Jong-yoon, business news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo1970년대 한국은 두 가지 도전에 나선다. 경제 개발과 방위력 증강이다. 경제 개발 전략의 핵심은 중화학공업 육성이었다. 방위력 증강의 목표는 독자 무기체계 개발이었다. 큰돈이 필요했다. 당시 개발도상국 입장에서 세수 여건이 좋을 리 없었다. 새로운 세금 도입의 필요성이 제기됐다.마침 복잡했던 간접세를 정비할 필요도 있었다. 부가가치세가 도입된 배경이다. 물품세·영업세 등 8개 세목을 흡수해 77년 7월 10% 단일 세율의 부가세가 탄생했다.40년이 흘렀다. 지금 세금 프레임 논쟁이 뜨겁다. 문재인 정부가 불을 지폈다. 과녁은 초고소득층과 초대기업. 꺼낸 카드는 근로소득세와 법인세 최고세율 인상이다.추미애 더불어민주당 대표는 증세 안을 ‘명예 과세’라고 불렀다. 그는 “초대기업·초고소득자가 양극화 극복을 위해 명예스럽게 사회적 책임을 다해 달라”고 말했다. 야당의 맞불은 ‘편 가르기 증세’다. 박주선 국민의당 비상대책위원장은 “이번 안에는 계층 편 가르기와 오락가락만 있다”고 날을 세웠다.‘명예 과세’든 ‘편 가르기 과세’든 여야가 함께 인정하는 건 세수 확대의 필요성이다. 이미 우리 사회는 ‘중(中) 부담, 중(中) 복지’ 구조로 접어들었다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국 중 최저 수준의 복지 지출 규모(국내총생산 대비)로는 ‘양극화 갈등’을 해소하기 역부족이다. 세금 논쟁이 이런 고민의 출발점이라는 측면에서 바람직한 이유다.그럼에도, 따져 볼 게 있다. 유독 회피하는 세금, 부가세다. 강산이 네 번 바뀌었는데도 부가세 개편은 금기어다. 정치적 폭발력 때문이다. 부가세는 물품을 구매하거나 용역을 제공받을 때 내는 세금이다. 소득에 관계없이 단일 세율이 적용된다.부가세의 이율배반은 여기서 시작한다. 연봉 수억원을 받는 고소득자나 최저임금을 받는 아르바이트생이나 부가세 부담은 똑같다. 이런 역진성으로 저소득 계층에 불리한 세금이라는 지적이 나온다.그런데 부가세 수입이 만만찮다. 기획재정부에 따르면 지난해 부가세로 61조8000억원이 걷혔다. 총 국세의 25%다. 소득세(70조1000억원)에 이어 둘째로 큰 비중의 세금이다.부가세율을 1%포인트만 올려도 연간 6조원 이상의 세금을 더 걷을 수 있다. ‘초고소득층·초대기업’ 증세안에 따른 소득세·법인세 증세 효과는 연간 3조8000억원에 그친다. 복지를 위해 쓸 돈을 모든 납세자가 공평하게 부담한다는 측면에서 부가세는 최선의 세금인 셈이다.더욱이 지난해 기준으로 근로소득자의 46.8%, 법인의 47.1%가 세금을 한 푼도 안 낸다. 납세자의 절반 가까이를 면세자로 두면서 전체 국민의 0.1%에도 못 미치는 ‘수퍼 리치’에게만 세금을 더 내라고 하는 건 명분이 떨어진다.지난 40년간 한국 경제는 눈부시게 발전했다. 한국이 복지 지출을 확대하려면 부가세율을 올려야 한다고 OECD는 권고한다. 지난해 현재 OECD 회원국 평균 부가세율은 19.2%다.일부에서는 부가세 트라우마를 들먹이기도 한다. 79년 유신 체제에 저항해 부산·마산에서 민주화운동이 일어났을 때 시위대는 서부산세무서를 공격했다. 그해 박정희 체제는 붕괴했다.증세는 모든 정권에 부담이다. 하지만 미래를 생각한다면 국민이 골고루 납세의 의무를 다하도록 세제를 짜야 한다. 부가세율을 올리면 저소득층의 부담, 더 늘어나는 게 맞다. 그렇지만 그 세금, 남 주는 거 아니다. 복지 재원으로 다시 돌아온다. 모든 납세자가 형편에 맞게 공평하게 세금을 내야 수퍼 리치에게도 사회적 책임을 더 하라고 말할 수 있는 법 아닌가.김종윤 경제부장