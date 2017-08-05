Primary returns with first album in two years

On Friday, Primary released his latest album “Sininryu” along with the lead single “~42(Between the Waves).”Two years since his last album, “2,” the collaborative producer has included a total of eight songs featuring other artists on the new album.Sam Kim and eSNa are featured on the first single with the soul voices, singing about eight different emotions felt between romance and daily life.Sam Kim has first appeared on television via “K Pop Star” on SBS channel, and eSNa is a lyricist and songwriter whose works include “Some,” sung by Soyou and Junggigo.By Bae Seung-hoon