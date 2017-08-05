Winner releases latest EP ‘Our Twenty Four’

Winner topped the charts on a number of local music streaming sites with their song “Love Me Love Me” on Friday and also held a comeback meeting with fans to introduce their EP, “Our Twenty For.”Members Kang Seung-yoon, Song Min-ho and Lee Seung-hoon collaborated in writing the lyrics for both of the album’s songs, “Love Me Love Me” and “Island.”When asked whether the group will reach the top of the charts, Kang said. “Like last time, [we] cannot imagine how well it may do on the charts.”“All we prepared for was having a good session, and likewise, even if ‘Really Really’ didn’t do well, we focused on enjoying ourselves,” he concluded.The group had promised fans in April that they would return in the summer with a tropical and funky tune.By Bae Seung-hoon