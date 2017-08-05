Superhero fans celebrate debut of Comic-Con Seoul

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” (2016) and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) attends the opening ceremony of Comic-Con Seoul 2017 on Friday afternoon. [JIN MIN-JI]

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” (2016) and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) attended the opening ceremony of Comic Con Seoul 2017 on Friday afternoon.Taking place in Korea for the first time, the global pop culture extravaganza Comic-Con will run throughout Sunday at COEX in southern Seoul with a lineup that includes Korean-American actor Steven Yeun of American series “The Walking Dead” and singer Kim Hee-chul of pop group Super Junior. Mikkelsen and Yeun will attend all three days of the event.The “Korea Championships of Cosplay” will take place on Sunday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.Tickets cost 27,000 won ($24) for a single day pass on Saturday and Sunday, and 40,000 won for the two-day pass that covers both Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.commiccon.co.kr.BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]