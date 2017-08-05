‘Show Me the Money’ cools down : The hip-hop juggernaut is facing backlash from fans in its sixth season

The hip-hop stars who make up the judges panel on the sixth season of “Show Me the Money” include, from left: Dok2, Jay Park, Bizzy, Gaeko, Choiza, Zico and Tiger JK. [YONHAP]

A month has passed since the sixth season of the hip-hop audition program “Show Me the Money” premiered on Mnet, but expectations that the season would be another hit for the network have cooled after audience numbers have turned out to be much smaller than anticipated.The viewership rating hit a mere 2 percent during its sixth episode earlier this week according to Nielson Korea.A report by Gooddata Corporation, a commercial data analysis company, revealed that while “Show Me the Money” ranked first in internet buzz after the first episode aired on June 30, it fell to third after the second episode on July 7, and eventually fell out of the top ten topics after the third episode on July 14.Even the star-filled cast of top artists like Dean and Zico was not able to hold the interest of viewers. The only contestant who has remained a hot topic on social media is Yang Hong-won, mostly due to stories revealing his alleged past as a school bully.“[Season 6 of ‘Show Me’] is getting less attention compared to the past seasons. Trending topics online are created because of both positive and negative feedback from people on the internet and on social media, and this season has received a number of negative reactions. People have been talking about the show being too boring on message boards,” said Gooddata.Fans have expressed disappointment in how the show has managed to bring together such big-name stars from top hip-hop agencies - including Brand New Music, Amoeba Culture, AOMG, Illionaire, Fanxy Child and Cycadelic Records - but has still failed to fully take advantage of the opportunity to create an enjoyable show. Some, on the other hand, criticized the audition program for only giving spotlight to rappers that are already known to fans.The show intended to feature a “harmony of the old and the new generation” of rappers, according to the program producers, but just ended up making the older generation of rappers the butt of many jokes, while giving unfair benefits to those well-acquainted with the stars. For example, Onesun, one of the more senior contestants on the show, was laughed at after he made a mistake and rapped “let me do it again.”Meanwhile, some fans complained after a contestant named Digiri made it through to the second round despite his lack of talent because he is a close friend of Tiger JK, one of the judges.Even the organization of the show was a miss. While the show is supposed to be about the battle between contestants, this season has been criticized for focusing more on the judges having conversations about how fierce the competition is rather than showing the performances.Even the so-called “devil’s editing” Mnet is notorious for, in which the producers intentionally victimize a certain person, has become a turn-off for viewers. All in all, none of the tried-and-true hallmarks of the show are working and viewers have begun to expect more.The show’s ratings are holding steady at 2 percent, but with the second half of the show still remaining, it’s unclear whether the once-popular program will be able to return to its former glory.“It’s been holding onto its reputation of being a long-running entertainment program and for increasing the number of hip-hop fans these days,” said an industry insider. “The quality of talent has gone up since the first season [of the show], but the show’s production has become stagnant.”BY HWANG JI-YOUNG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]시즌6 재미 실종... 쇼미더뭐니?"역대급 라인업"을 자부하며 사전 이슈 몰이에 성공한 Mnet '쇼미더머니6'가 화제성을 좀처럼 이어 가지 못하고 있다. 우승을 향한 경쟁은 치열해진다는데, 잔치 열기가 뜨거워지긴커녕 온기만이 겨우 남아 평균 2% 시청률(닐슨코리아 전국기준)을 이어 가고 있다.TV화제성 조사 회사 굿데이터코퍼레이션 조사에 따르면 '쇼미더머니6'는 지난 7월 7일 2화 방송 후 비드라마 부문 주간 화제성에서 3위로 밀려났다. 지난 6월 30일 첫 방송 전후로 화제성이 가장 높았다가 그 이후 떨어지거나 주춤한 상황이다. 출연진 화제성 또한 방송 전에 가장 '핫'했다. 지코·딘 등 프로듀서들이 순위권에 이름을 올렸다가 첫 방송 직후 싹 빠졌다. 첫 방송 주간에 양홍원만이 9위에 랭크했다. 7월 3주 차 조사에서도 '쇼미더머니6' 출연진은 10위권 밖에 있었다.굿데이터 관계자는 "이전 시즌에 비해 화제성이 주춤한 양상을 보인다. 화제성은 긍정과 부정 반응을 모두 포함해 SNS나 포털 사이트에서 생산된 네티즌의 반응들을 종합하는데, 이번 시즌엔 부정적 의견이 다수 목격된 점이 있다. 커뮤니티에서 주고받는 대화에서도 재미없다는 글들의 노출이 많았다"고 설명했다.실제로 많은 시청자들은 '쇼미 노잼'이라는 글을 작성했다. 브랜뉴뮤직·아메바컬쳐·AOMG·일리네어·팬시차일드·싸이커델릭레코즈 등 '핫'하다는 크루들을 총집합시켜 놓고 이용조차 못 하고 있는 실정이다. 힙합신 신예를 발굴하는 처음 기획 의도를 벗어난 현역 래퍼들의 잔치에 식상함을 느끼기도 했다.제작진은 '신·구세대 조화'로 포장했지만 막상 방송에선 1세대 래퍼를 웃음거리로 만들었고 '인맥 힙합'의 장을 만들어 그들만의 리그를 구축했다. '렛 미 두 잇 어게인'이라는 유행어를 남긴 원썬과 기대에 못 미친 실력에도 2차 예선을 통과해 실력 반등의 기회를 얻은 디기리가 대표적인 예다. 이 때문에 새 시즌이 아니라 패자부활전이냐라는 지적이 나왔고 프로그램에 권태를 느끼는 힙합 팬도 있었다.편집 또한 물에 물 탄 듯 미지근했다. 싸이퍼 미션으로 갈수록 치열해진 현장을 보여 줘야 하는데 BGM만 웅장할 뿐 따로 놀았다. 프로듀서의 입담에 의존하는 재미 유도 방식도 아쉬웠다. 이미지 소비가 있었던 출연자라도 놓인 상황에 따라 새 캐릭터로 재미를 유발할 수 있는데, 제작진은 그 노력조차 하지 않는 듯했다.악마의 편집은 계속됐지만 재미가 없으니 통하지 않았다. 최근 방송에서 트루디는 '슬리피 오빠 못하지 않았어?'라고 말하는 장면으로 곤욕을 치러야 했다. 화장실에 다녀온 사이 무대를 했느냐에 관한 질문이었는데, 방송에선 슬리피의 실력을 평가절하하는 발언으로 사용됐다. 트루디는 즉각 인스타그램으로 해명했으나, 이전 시즌만큼의 화제성을 끌긴커녕 참가자에게 상처만 안겼다.시청률은 일단 평균 2%를 유지하고 있다. 관계자는 "주류 시장으로 나온 힙합 팬들의 증가와 장수 예능이라는 이점을 누린 결과"라며 "참가자들의 실력은 5년 전 시즌1 때보다 눈에 띄게 성장했는데 제작진은 항상 같은 패턴으로 정체돼 있다"고 지적했다. 현장 경연을 통한 음원 출시 등 시즌 후반부 경연이 남아 있는 가운데, 기사회생에 성공할 수 있을지 두고 볼 일이다.황지영기자