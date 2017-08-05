Holding the KEF accountable (국문)

The Ministry of Employment and Labor finalized the minimum wage for next year yesterday The hourly wage decided through a free vote of labor and management representatives at the Minimum Wage Committee is 7,530 won ($6.70). The Korea Employers Federation (KEF) complained that its too high, but the Ministry says that the complaint is unreasonable.
Why does the Ministry of Employment and Labor dismiss the complaint? The Korea Employers Federation has the answer.
The KEF holds the position of administrator for the representatives in the Minimum Wage Committee.
The users proposed 7,300 won as the final plan, nearly 1,000 won or 12.8 percent higher than the current minimum wage. It is the largest increase in history. It is merely 230 won less than the final decision.
So, the Ministry feels that the complaint is meaningless. Many view the KEF’s appeal as only a pretentious gesture, pretending to represent the dissatisfied members.
What the KEF needs to do now is not take credit but provide grounds and reasons for the highest increase in history. It is a courtesy to the employers that pay enormous membership fees and the small and medium-sized businesses expected to face challenges.
One PR representative for a large company said, “I don’t know how they got 7,300 won and what the grounds are to assume that companies would bear the increased wage level.”
However, the Korea Employers Federation only issued a one-page statement after the decision was made. “Responsibility for all problems that arise in the future should be taken by public members who made the irresponsible decision and the labor circle that holds selfish struggles.”
It is a typical tactic of passing the blame. The KEF has no sense of accountability as a responsible entity deciding minimum wage.
Naturally, Chonbang, which made a major contribution in founding the KEF, wants to withdraw. Chonbang is the first member and the founding chair of the KEF. Its presence is symbolic. However, the KEF does not respond. Chonbang chairman Cho Gyu-ok said that the KEF is incompetent.
The Korea Employers Federation needs to provide a more sincere response than its appeal to the government. It should confess what grounds it had used to propose the highest minimum wage increase in history and work with employers to minimize impacts. If the KEF continues to neglect its duties, its status as a social dialogue partner could be jeopardized.
I hope the management does not give up its oversight of labor policies.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 4, Page 29
*The author is a senior employment and labor news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM KI-CHAN
고용노동부가 오늘(4일) 내년에 적용할 최저임금을 확정해 고시한다. 최저임금위원회에서 노사자율 투표로 결정한 시급 7530원이다. 이에 앞서 한국경영자총협회 등이 이의신청을 냈다. "지나치게 높다"는 요지다. 고용부는 "이해할 수 없는 이의제기"라며 일축했다.
고용부가 경총의 이의제기를 왜 무시했을까. 그 답은 경총이 갖고 있다. 경총은 최저임금위에서 사용자위원 간사를 맡고 있다. 사용자 측은 최종안으로 시급 7300원을 제시했다. 올해보다 무려 12.8%, 1000원 가까이 올린 액수다. 역대 최대 인상안이다. 최종 결정액과는 230원 차이다. 이러니 고용부가 "당사자의 불만치고는 어이없다"는 반응을 보이는 거다. 경총의 이의제기에 "회원사의 불만을 의식한 대외 선전용 아니냐"는 해석이 나오는 이유다.
경총이 지금 할 일은 생색내기용 행동보다 역대 최대 인상안을 내놓은 근거와 이유부터 대는 거다. 그게 막대한 회비를 내는 회원사와 중소기업을 비롯한 어려움에 부닥친 경영계에 대한 예의다. H그룹 인사담당자는 "어떤 산출법을 썼길래 7300원을 도출했는지 도무지 모르겠다"며 "그 액수를 기업이 감내할 수 있다고 본 이유가 궁금하다"고 말했다.
그러나 최저임금 결정 뒤 경총의 행보라곤 고작 한장짜리 성명을 낸 게 전부다. "향후 발생할 모든 문제는 무책임한 결정을 내린 공익위원들과 이기적인 투쟁만 벌이는 노동계가 전적으로 책임져야 할 것"이라고 주장했다. 전형적인 책임 떠넘기기다. 최저임금 결정 주체로서의 책임의식은 찾아볼 수 없다.
이러니 경총 탄생의 산파 역할을 전방이 경총을 탈퇴하겠다고 하는 것 아닌가. 전방이 어떤 기업인가. 경총 1호 기업이면서 초대 회장을 지낸 회원사다. 그 상징성이 남다르다. 그런데도 경총은 묵묵부답이다. 오죽하면 조규옥 전방 회장이 "경총이 너무 무능하다"고 했을까.
지금이라도 경총은 정부에 쓴 반성문보다 더 뼈아픈 반성문을 내놔야 한다. 어떤 근거로 역대 최대 인상안을 냈는지 고백하고, 경영계의 뜻을 모아 피해를 최소화할 대책을 마련하는 게 도리다. 경총의 직무유기가 계속되면 사회적 대화 파트너로서의 지위마저 위태로울 수 있다. 정책에 대한 경영계의 브레이크 기능이 사라지지 않길 바랄 뿐이다.
김기찬 고용노동선임기자