Changing our social DNA (국문)
유전자편집 쾌거 이룬 한국, 이번도 일본만 좋은 일?
Aug 05,2017
A team of researchers from the Korean Institute for Basic Science, Oregon Health and Science University, and the Salk Institute have successfully edited genes in the human embryo to repair serious disease-causing mutations.
Their feat of genetic engineering, publicized in the science journal Nature, was the world’s first demonstration of a safe and working correction of a genetic mutation through a technique called CRISPR. Once it passes clinical trials, it could help cure over 10,000 hereditary diseases that occur from mutations in human cells.
The research poses a grave challenge for Korean society, which lacks the legal basis and tolerance for promoting gene editing. The Korean government bans lab experiments on human embryos, and the media around the world have highlighted the American researchers in the study.
Korean scientists provided the original technology, but the team was led by Americans because of strict Korean rules. The study was published just months after a National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine committee in the United States recommended new guidelines allowing gene editing for dire medical problems.
The regulations are lighter in China and the United Kingdom, while Korea has made any attempts at human gene editing illegal. It’s worthy to note that gene editing comes under Nobel Prize review every year, and the market is estimated to reach $7 billion in 2023. But its progress has been deterred by ethical headwinds.
Many fear the experiments will one day lead to the creation of “designer babies” with certain traits like greater intelligence or enhanced athleticism. Therefore, any deregulation must be done in close consultation with not just scientists and doctors but also the religious community.
Paul Samuelson, the first American Nobel laureate in economics, once touted Korea as a leader in stem cell research and recommended a push in the field, claiming the area of bioengineering and biologics can one day lead the Korean economy. But since the ethical breaches of notorious cloning scientist Hwang Woo-suk, stem cell research in Korea has withered. Japan has instead become a leader in the field. We must not repeat this mistake again.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 4, Page 30
한·미 공동 연구진이 ‘유전자편집 기술’을 활용해 인간 배아의 유전자 돌연변이 교정에 성공했다. 세계 최초다. 쾌거의 주인공은 기초과학연구원의 김진수 유전체교정연구단장이 이끄는 연구진과 미국 오리건보건대학·소크연구소다. 3일 과학 학술지 ‘네이처’에 보도된 이번 성과의 의미는 우선 유전자편집의 안정성을 입증한 데 있다. ‘비후성심근증’을 유발하는 돌연변이 유전자를 제거한 이번 연구는 혈우병 등 1만여 개 유전질환에 적용될 수 있다.
우리 정부는 큰 숙제를 안게 됐다. 유전자편집 연구를 활성화할 법적·제도적·사회적 생태계를 만들어야 한다. 인간 배아의 유전자편집을 금지하는 ‘생명윤리법’도 개정해야 한다. 세계 언론은 이번 성과를 미국 연구진 중심으로 보도하고 있다. 우리가 기술을 제공했지만 국내 규제에 막혀 실험을 미국에서 맡았기 때문이다. 그런 미국조차 유전자편집 연구 규제는 영국·중국에 비해 까다로운 나라로 꼽힌다. 우리의 규제 수준은 아예 숨막힐 정도다.
유전자 가위는 해마다 노벨상 후보로 꼽힌다. 또 유전자편집 시장 규모는 2023년 70억 달러가 될 것으로 예측된다. 하지만 유전자편집은 생명윤리와 충돌하고 있어 경제논리로만 접근할 수는 없다. 이른바 ‘맞춤형 아기(designer baby)’의 탄생이 우려되는 만큼 정부는 과학·의료계는 물론 종교계와도 충분히 소통해야 한다.
‘현대 경제학의 아버지’라 불린 고(故) 폴 새뮤얼슨(1915~2009) MIT 석좌교수는 2008년 “한국은 줄기세포 등의 분야에서 선두주자다. 나는 생명공학·생물학이 한국 경제를 구원할 수 있다고 본다”고 말했다. 불행하게 황우석 사태로 한국의 바이오 분야는 치명상을 입었다. 일본은 우리가 사장시킨 줄기세포 연구 활성화 법안을 벤치마킹해 줄기세포 치료제 선두주자로 부상했다. 정부는 똑같은 일의 반복을 막아야 한다.