An unthinkable failure (국문)

An internal reform committee has exposed organized meddling in domestic politics and elections by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) under former President Lee Myung-bak. The scope of the crimes committed by the spy agency, under the former conservative government, is truly mind-boggling.
An internal task force discovered that the NIS outsourced the work of shaping public opinion through online posts to 30 teams comprising 3,500 agents from May 2009 to December 2012. They were tasked with posting pro-government comments on online sites and social media to influence public opinion while ganging upon critics of the government by stigmatizing them as pro-North. They were annually paid 3 billion won ($2.7 million) total. The agency also conducted surveys on public complaints and spied on opposition party members and regularly reported to the Blue House.
The findings showed that the NIS, whose primary role is to protect the country from North Korean threats, had been more preoccupied with defending the ruling power by acting as its secret police.
The law bans a state intelligence office from meddling in domestic political affairs, but according to taped records, revealed at the trial of former NIS chief Won Sei-hoon, he instructed agents to break the law and post online comments to sway opinions in favor of conservative candidate Park Geun-hye during the 2012 election.
In the records, Won, during a meeting of senior officials in 2009, said candidates for local governments and city or district councils should be “scrutinized” to see if they can help the incumbent government. He also chastised agents for “not doing the role of intelligence officers” for failing to keep the media under control.
For the state agency to get illegally involved in politics and censor the press is unthinkable in a modern democracy. We are appalled to learn that the head of the agency forced officers to break the law. The probe must be extended to uncover everyone responsible.
The clampdown on “past ills,” however, should not be used as a kind of political vendetta against former governments. The Moon administration has already irked the main opposition by disclosing confidential materials belonging to former President Park Geun-hye. The NIS’s reform could founder if the moves appear to be political. All steps must be in compliance with the law.
국가정보원 개혁발전위원회가 엊그제 밝힌 이명박 정부 시절 국정원의 국내 정치 개입 사례는 충격적이다. 그동안 각종 의혹이 불거져 나올 때마다 설마 했던 불법행위들이 하나둘 사실로 드러나고 그 규모도 더욱 커지고 있다.
국정원 적폐청산 태스크포스의 조사 결과 국정원은 2009년 5월~2012년 12월 민간인으로 구성된 사이버 외곽 팀, 이른바 ‘댓글 부대’를 운영했으며 대선 직전에는 그 숫자가 30개 팀 3500명에 이르렀다. 그들의 임무는 “포털과 SNS에 친정부 성향의 글을 올려 국정지지 여론을 확대하고 정부 비판 글은 ‘종북세력의 국정방해’ 책동으로 규정해 반정부 여론을 제압하는 것”이었다. 국정원은 이들에게 연간 30억원을 지급했다. 국정원은 또 ‘2040세대의 대정부 불만 요인’에 대해 자체 여론조사를 한 뒤 대응방향을 조언한 보고서나 야당 인사의 동향을 적시한 보고서를 작성해 청와대에 제출하기도 했다.
이런 사실은 가뜩이나 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협이 고조되는 상황에서 국가 안보를 책임져야 할 국정원이, 여론 조작을 통한 정권 유지·강화에 전념하는 친위부대 역할을 하고 나아가 대선까지 개입했다는 의심을 사기 충분한 것이다. 현행 국정원법은 정보기관의 국내 정치 개입을 엄격하게 금지한다. 하지만 지난달 ‘국정원 댓글’ 사건 파기환송심 결심공판에서 검찰이 공개한 녹취록은 원세훈 당시 국정원장이 오히려 불법을 독려하는 태도를 드러내 국민을 놀라게 했다.
녹취록에 따르면 그는 2009년 전 부서장 회의에서 “지자체장이나 의원 후보들을 잘 검증해 어떤 사람이 (정부에) 도움이 되겠느냐(를 판단해) 시·구의원에 나가게 해야 한다”고 말해 지방선거 공천에까지 개입한다는 의심을 샀다. 그는 또 비판적 언론매체에 대한 대응이 소극적인 직원들에게 “(언론이) 잘못할 때마다 쥐어 패는 게 정보기관의 역할”이라고 질책하는 등 사실상 언론통제를 지시하는 발언을 하기도 했다.
대한민국을 대표하는 거대 정보기관이 국내 정치에 불법 개입하고 언론탄압에 나선 것은 21세기에 상상하기 어려운 야만적 민주주의 파괴행위다. 특히 국정원장이 그러한 불법을 직접 지시하고 독려했다는 데서는 고개가 절로 흔들어진다. 철저한 조사를 통해 낱낱이 사실을 밝혀내고 관련 책임자들을 엄벌해야 한다.
다만 이른바 '적폐 청산'이 전 정권에 칼날을 휘두르는 정치보복으로 흐르는 것은 경계해야 한다. 그렇잖아도 현 정부는 박근혜 정부의 청와대 캐비닛에서 발견했다는 문건을 흘리는 식의 행태로 정치보복 의심을 받고 있다. 이번 사건이 그런 소리를 듣는다면 국정원 적폐의 청산은 또다시 공염불이 되고 새로운 정치보복의 빌미를 만드는 악순환을 낳을 수 있다. 공소시효가 얼마 남지 않아 서두를 수밖에 없다고 해도 일체의 사감(私感) 없이 법치의 원칙에 따라 처리해야 한다. 그래야만 가능한 게 ‘청산(淸算)’이다.