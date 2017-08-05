Shipbuilder overhauls safety plan after collapse

Samsung Heavy Industries announced a plan Friday to enhance workplace safety after a crane collapse in May killed six and injured 25 at the shipbuilder’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang.According to the company, it has crafted a master plan to create a safe working environment by 2018.Under the plan, Samsung Heavy Industries established a committee dedicated to safety management and upgraded the company’s original workplace-safety team into an independent division. This is gives it more roles and greater authority. The company is also scouting a global safety-management expert to head the team, with the expectation it will find one by September.Samsung Heavy has been working with Environmental Resources Management, an institution specializing in the environment and security management, since June to address safety problems. Environmental Resources Management will continue as a consultant through most of 2018.The shipbuilder is also developing a system that can help prevent crane collapse based on the real-time positions of cranes and the surrounding environment. The system, currently in development by the shipbuilder’s R&D unit, is expected to be released for pilot service in December on eight cranes and, from then, will be applied to a wide range of cranes.In addition, the company will install video recorders on 108 cranes.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]