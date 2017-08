Every year, the National Intangible Heritage Center organizes one-day sessions for foreigners to learn about the intangible heritage of Korea. This year, about 50 foreign students and 70 Korean students got together on Aug. 1 to learn about Korean intangible heritage items like nongak, a traditional Korean music performed by farmers, pictured above. Another session will be held on Aug. 26. [NATIONAL INTANGIBLE HERITAGE CENTER]