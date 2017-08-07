[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <16-2 SMART FACTORIES>] Smarter robots might not mean fewer jobs (국문)

Students at Konkuk University in eastern Seoul test a 3-D printer at the school’s recently opened “Smart Factory” lab. [KONKUK UNIVERSITY]

Adidas’ Speedfactory, with its robots and 3-D printers, is expected to create 160 jobs, according to the sportswear company, compared to a thousand or more jobs created at a typical shoe making facility in Asia.아디다스의 스피드팩토리는 공장 하나당 160여 명의 관리자를 고용한다. 기존 아시아에서 한 공장 당 천 여 명의 작업자들을 고용해 운동화를 만들던 것과는 대비되는 숫자다.Hanwha Techwin’s new factory in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, with machines that run 24 hours, can operate with half the workforce of its other factories, the company said.한화테크윈의 창원 공장에서도 24시간 동안 일을 하는 로봇 덕에 기존 공장대비 반 정도의 인력으로 공장을 운영한다With these statistics, it’s no wonder people believe the advent of smart factories could mean the loss of jobs.이러한 통계에 비추어 보면 스마트 공장이 사람들의 직업을 빼앗아 갈 것이라는 믿음에 일리가 있어 보인다.A 2015 report by Boston Consulting Group about the effect of advanced factory technology on the German workforce estimates “a greater use of robotics and computerization will reduce the number of jobs in assembly and production by approximately 610,000.”2015년 보스턴 컨설팅 그룹 독일의 인더스트리 4.0 정책 도입으로 인한 직업 변화에 대해 낸 보고서는 “로봇 사용의 증가와 디지털화가 조립 및 생산 공정에서 610,000개의 직업을 앗아갈 것”이라고 추정했다.However, the consulting firm also noted that these job losses “will be more than offset by the creation of approximately 960,000 new jobs.” The new jobs, according to the firm, will be created from increased demand for highly-skilled workers in information technology, analytics and research and development, as well as newly created employment opportunities.그러나, 보고서는 동시에 이러한 직업 감소의 영향은 “새로이 생성되는 960,000여 개의 직업으로 인해 상쇄될 것”이라고 내다봤다. 새로운 직업은 고도로 전문화된 정보기술 분야나, 정보 분석, 기술 연구 및 개발 분야에서 만들어질 것이라고 보고서는 예측했다.“There is much fear about the future, but it’s largely because humans can only foresee what kind of jobs will disappear, not what kind of jobs will be created until they are there,” said Lee Min-hwa, chairman of the Korea Creative Research Network.이민화 창조경제연구회 이사장은 일자리에 대한 두려움은 “사라지는 일자리는 예측되지만, 새로 등장하는 일자리는 예측이 안 되기 때문”이라며 “역사상 일자리는 없어지지 않았다”고 말했다.“Since there will be automation of all routine tasks, there will be job losses,” Henning Kagermann, president of Acatech in Germany, said in an email interview. “These can be overcompensated by growth opportunities under one precondition: that we have to invest in qualifications and training.”독일 인더스트리 4.0 정책을 만든 주역이기도 한 헤닝 카거만 독일 공학한림원 회장은 “모든 작업의 자동화가 이뤄짐에 따라 실업이 발생할 것,”이라고 코리아중앙데일리와의 이메일 인터뷰에서 말했다.그는 “이런 문제들은 더 큰 성장의 기회에 의해 상쇄될 수 있는데, 이는 한 가지 전제, 즉 더 개인화되고 보다 유연한 직장 내 양질의 직업 훈련이 이뤄진다는 전제하에서만 가능하다,”고 덧붙였다.As job demands are set to differ in the future, universities are crafting measures to help students adjust.미래에 직업에 대한 요구가 달라질 것을 반영해 대학에서는 이미 학생들을 위한 새로운 교육 방법들을 고민하고 있다.Konkuk University in eastern Seoul opened a lab space for students called “Smart Factory” in May with an investment of 4 billion won ($3.5 million). The lab includes a virtual reality test room, 3-D printers and drone testing zones.서울에 위치한 건국대학교는 약 40억원을 투자해 학생들을 위한 창의 연구 공간을 구축하고 지난 5월 개방하였다. “스마트 팩토리”라고 명명한 이 공간은 가상현실 (virtual reality) 실험실과, 3D프린터실, 드론운영시험장 등 다양한 장비 및 실험 공간을 갖추고 있다.The ERICA Campus of Hanyang University in Gyeonggi is working with LS Industrial Systems to educate students in core technologies related to smart factories including user interface design for factory machines.경기도 안산에 위치한 한양대 ERICA 캠퍼스와 LS산전은 지난 달 스마트 공장 전문가를 양성하기 위한 협약을 맺었다. 협약을 통해 양측은 인터페이스 디자인 등 스마트 공장의 핵심 기술 분야 교육 프로그램을 개발하고 분야별 전문 인력을 양성한다.The Ministry of Employment and Labor in March established 17 skill certifications related to robots, 3-D printing and biotechnology. Students can now obtain an official government license for skills like 3-D printer operation, robot software design and robot hardware development.지난 3월 고용노동부는 관계부처 합동으로 마련한 “제4차 산업혁명 대비 국가기술자격 개편방안”을 국무회의에서 확정 발표했다. 이에 따르면 4차 산업혁명과 연관된 로봇, 3D프린터, 바이오 등 새로운 노동시장 분야에서 17개의 국가 자격증이 신설된다. 학생들은 3D프린터 개발, 3D프린팅 전문운용사, 로봇 기구 개발, 로봇 제어하드웨어 개발 등 분야에서 국가 자격증을 취득할 수 있다.김지희 기자 KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]