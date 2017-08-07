[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <16-1 SMART FACTORIES>] The future factory (some assembly required) (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

UlalaLAB’s Wicon device monitors the temperature, humidity and vibration of core machines at J&H Tech’s factory in Yongin, Gyeonggi. An analysis of the data can be viewed on smartphones and tablets. [PARK SANG-MOON]

The word “smart factory” might conjure the image of robots busily moving down an assembly line, sifting through parts, tightening screws and stuffing products into boxes.“스마트 공장”이라는 단어는 흔히 공장의 생산 라인에서 바쁘게 부품을 조립하고, 나사를 채우고, 박스에 조립품을 담아내는 로봇과 기계들을 연상시킨다.But in actuality, most factories have long implemented such automated processes. What makes a smart factory truly “smart” is having machines with problem-solving capabilities that can cut defect rates, prevent accidents and even produce bespoke products.하지만 이러한 자동화 공정은 사실 꽤 오래 전부터 공장에 적용되어왔다. 스마트 공장을 정말 “똑똑”하게 만드는 것은 문제를 해결할 수 있는 지능이다. 이 지능은 공장의 설비들이 스스로 제품 불량률을 줄이고 기계 오작동을 미연에 방지할 뿐 아니라 고객 맞춤형 제품들을 생산해 낼 수 있도록 한다.One example of a factory that has neared full automation is Siemens’ Amberg facility in Germany. There are over a thousand sensors installed in machines across the plant that collect information on everything from product quality to machine condition.여기서 언급된 완전 자동화에 가장 근접한 대표적 공장은 독일에 있는 지멘스의 암베르크 공장이다. 이 곳 공장에 설치된 1,000 여 개의 센서들은 제품의 품질에서부터 각 기계들의 실시간 상태에 이르기까지 각종 데이터를 수집한다.The results are sent to a computer mainframe that can analyze the data and adjust machines’ performance accordingly. Siemens boasts that the system has helped reduce its product defect rate from 500 per million 20 years ago to just 10. Energy consumption has also declined by 30 percent, the company said.수집된 데이터는 지멘스의 빅데이터 플랫폼을 통해 분석되고, 분석 결과에 따라 공장 설비들이 자동으로 제어된다. 지멘스에 따르면 스마트 공장 도입 후 공장의 불량률이 현저히 낮아져 20년 전 100만 개 제품 당 500개의 불량품이 발생하던 것이 지금은 10개로 줄었다. 에너지 소비량도 30 퍼센트 가량 줄었다.The research firm Markets and Markets projects that the smart factory market will grow an average 9.3 percent annually from this year until 2022 to reach $205.42 billion. With smart factories proving themselves capable of dramatically increasing productivity, manufacturers of all sizes, from big conglomerates to small suppliers, are scrambling to adopt the technology in their plants.글로벌 시장조사기관인 마켓앤마켓 (Markets and Markets)은 스마트 공장 시장이 올해부터 연평균 9.3 퍼센트씩 성장해 2022년이 되면 2,054억 달러를 웃도는 시장이 될 것으로 예측했다. 스마트 공장이 생산성을 급격히 향상시킨다는 이야기에 대기업에서 중소기업에 이르기까지 스마트 공장 시스템을 도입하려는 바람이 불고 있다.At Posco’s steel plate factory in Gwangyang, South Jeolla, as machines press large chunks of steel into sheets, sensors feed information about the production process to a piece of software that the company has developed called PosFrame.포스코 광양제철소에도 설비 곳곳에 센서가 설치되어 있다. 철에 압력을 가해 후판을 생산해 내는 모든 공정과 관련한 데이터가 이 센서들을 통해 수집되어 “PosFrame”이라는 포스코가 독자 개발한 스마트 공장 플랫폼으로 전송된다.The country’s largest steelmaker has been using PosFrame since 2015 to improve their production of metals. Every day, the sensors collect terabytes of data, and the software, equipped with analytical ability, helps managers locate defects on the line and come up with solutions.국내 최대 철강사인 포스코는 2015년부터 PosFrame을 개발해 적용하고 있다. 공장에 설치된 센서들이 매일 테라바이트에 달하는 데이터를 수집해 전송하면 포스플레임은 데이터를 분석해 공장 관리자들이 손쉽게 불량의 원인을 파악하고 이를 해결할 수 있도록 돕는다.“The use of PosFrame has cut the work of the company’s software engineers by half,” a Posco spokesperson said.스마트 팩토리 플랫폼 도입으로 “엔지니어의 분석업무 시간을 50%이상 단축하였다,”고 포스코 관계자는 말했다.Similarly, Hanwha Techwin, a maker of aircraft engines, has attached Bluetooth sensors to each engine it creates at its plant in Changwon, South Gyeongsang. The sensors help the company track each engine through its life in the factory. Previously, barcodes have served this purpose, but they have proven cumbersome since they require constant scanning by line managers.한화테크윈 창원2사업장 내 엔진부품신공장에서는 생산되는 제품마다 블루투스 센서를 부착해 스마트 공장을 실현하고 있다. 이 센서들은 제품 생산의 전 과정을 보다 효과적으로 추적할 수 있도록 도와준다. 기존에는 주로 사용하던 바코드는 사람이 일일이 제품을 스캔해야만 제품의 위치를 알 수 있었다.“The new sensors connected via Internet of Things [IoT] technology will make the final product delivery and management process more efficient and precise,” said Leem Jae-young, vice president and head of the smart factory team at Hanwha Techwin.회사의 스마트 팩토리 태스크포스를 이끌고 있는 한화테크윈 임재영 상무는 “사물인터넷 [Internet of Things]을 통해 제품을 추적하는 새로운 센서는 납기관리를 보다 효율화할 수 있다,”고 말했다.The company aims to have 2,000 sensors at its factory by the end of this year and 20,000 by next year, Leem said.임 상무에 따르면 회사는 올해 말까지 2,000여개의 센서를 도입하고 내년 말까지는 2만 개의 센서를 도입하는 계획을 추진하고 있다.Hanwha Techwin has invested roughly 100 billion won ($89 million) in the factory, which began operations last November. It produces parts for global giants like General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.한화테크윈은 지난 11월부터 가동한 이 공장을 최첨단 스마트 공장으로 전환하는 데 내년까지 약 1,000억원 정도를 투입한다. 이 공장은 GE나 P&W와 같은 해외 유수 바이어들을 위한 항공 엔진 부품을 생산한다.While large conglomerates are pumping huge amounts of investment into state-of-the-art smart factories, one local start-up, ulalaLAB, has focused on the smaller fry. It has been providing IoT sensors and cloud-based smart factory software to small and medium-sized manufacturers.대기업들이 막대한 자금을 쏟아 최첨단 스마트 공장 도입을 준비하는 때에 국내 스타트업 울랄라랩은 중소기업들에 초점을 맞추고 사업을 펼쳐나가고 있다. 울라라랩이 제공하는 사물인터넷 센서와 클라우드에 기반한 스마트 공장 플랫폼은 중소기업들이 사용하기에 최적화 되어 있다.The idea is that smaller businesses can implement the system on top of their existing infrastructure. It may not be as fancy as PosFrame or the expansive network of sensors at Hanwha Techwin, but it does the job. The company’s system, called Wimfactory, lets small companies digitize their factories on a low budget.이들의 기본 전략은 중소기업들이 이미 가지고 있는 설비 위에 스마트 공장 플랫폼을 추가할 수 있도록 하는 것이다. 포스코의 PosFrame이나 한화테크윈의 거대한 센서 네트워크와 견줄 수는 없을지라도 울랄라랩은 스마트 공장 전환에 필요한 가장 기본적인 툴을 제공한다. 이 스타트업의 “윔팩토리”라 불리는 솔루션은 상대적으로 저렴한 값에 작은 기업들이 공장을 디지털화 할 수 있도록 돕는다.J&H Tech, a manufacturer of set-top boxes and car audio systems based in Yongin, Gyeonggi, has adopted ulalaLAB’s platform. Although its plant might not give the air of a sophisticated factory — no robotic arms or cranes here — there are sensors that check the temperature, humidity and vibration levels of core production machines.셋톱박스와 자동차용 오디오 시스템을 만드는 제이앤에치텍은 최근 경기도 남사 공장에 울랄라랩의 스마트 공장 솔루션을 도입했다. 복잡한 로봇 공정 등 들어가는 순간 스마트 공장의 느낌을 물씬 주는 곳은 아니지만 남사 공장에도 주요 설비들의 온도와 습도 그리고 진동을 실시간으로 파악하는 센서들이 설치되어 있다.These sensors send information to a router-like device the company has created called Wicon. Wicon can take information from up to four sensors at a time and deliver the data over the internet to Wim-X, ulala’s cloud-based factory management software. The software compiles the information into a dashboard that employees can view on their smartphones and tablets to track machine conditions in real time.Wicon이라고 불리는 울라라랩 장비는 최대 4개의 센서들로부터 정보를 수집해 인터넷으로 클라우드에 기반한 Wim-X 스마트 공장 플랫폼으로 자료를 전송한다. 플랫폼을 통해 분석된 자료는 대쉬보드 형태로 정리되며 직언들의 스마트폰이나 태블릿 PC를 통해 실시간으로 확인이 가능하다.“Our device makes the transition to smart factories much easier and cheaper, at about a tenth of the prices of other smart factory platforms, because the factories don’t need to change their existing settings,” said Severus Kim, chief marketing officer at ulalaLAB.울라랩의 마케팅을 총괄하고 있는 김승현 이사는 “이 솔루션을 통해 이제 기업들은 좀 더 간편하고 저렴한 가격에 스마트 공장 시스템을 도입할 수 있게 되었다,”며 “기존 공장에 있던 설비나 시스템을 바꾸지 않아도 되기 때문에 시중에 다른 플랫폼 대비 10분의 1정도 가격에 도입이 가능하다”고 말했다.J&H Tech has been using ulalaLAB’s system for about three months, and workers say they sense the time-saving it promises.제이앤에치택이 울랄라랩의 솔루션을 도입한 지는 3개월 정도 되었다. 직원들은 이 솔루션 도입으로 작업에 드는 시간과 에너지를 절약하고 있다고 말한다.“It has become much more convenient for us to check whether our machines are functioning well,” said Park Lee-kweon, J&H Tech’s head of manufacturing, “and since it automatically translates data into meaningful dashboards, we can easily make reports to show our customers we are performing well.”제이앤에치택의 박리권 생산관리팀장은 울라라랩의 솔루션 도입 이후 “기계와 설비들의 상태를 관리하는 것이 훨씬 편리해졌다”며 “따로 정리하지 않아도 수집된 데이터를 문서화해주기 때문에 고객들에게 공장의 성과를 보여주기에도 용이하다”고 말했다.Before J&H Tech, ulalaLAB tested its smart factory system at a parts supplier for Hyundai Motor in November 2015 under a government-sponsored project. After three months of using ulalaLAB’s system, the supplier said its defect rate went from 18 percent to below 10 percent. According to ulalaLAB’s data, the reduction has saved the factory about 20 million won per month.제이앤에치텍 도입 이전에도 울라라랩은 정부와의 협력 사업을 통해 2015년 11월 현대자동차 협력사에 윔팩토리 솔루션을 도입한 바 있다. 플랫폼 도입 3개월 후 기존 18퍼센트에 달하던 공장의 불량률은 8퍼센트로 떨어졌다. 울랄라랩 측에 따르면 이는 매달 2천만원의 비용 절감효과로 볼 수 있다.Currently, the start-up’s system is being used by Nike at its shoe manufacturing facility in Indonesia and at the factories of industrial tool maker Atlas Copco Korea.이 외에도 울랄라랩의 플랫폼은 인도네시아의 나이키 공장 그리고 아틀라스 콥코 코리아의 공장에 공급되고 있다.It would be amiss to talk about smart factories without mentioning robots. Industrial robots have been used in factories since 1959, when General Motors first employed a robot at its assembly line in New Jersey.스마트 공장에 관한 이야기에서 로봇의 역할을 빼놓을 수 없다. 산업용 로봇은 1959년 제너럴 모터스가 뉴저지에 있는 조립 공장에 도입한 것을 시작으로 공장들에 보급되기 시작했다.In the following decades, robots have been one of the most consequential pieces of technology in the demise of blue-collar manufacturing jobs. Their ability to perform repetitive labor has largely stripped the need for human workers.그리고 지난 세기 동안 로봇은 생산직 노동자에 대한 수요를 끄게 감소시킨 주범이 되었다. 공장 내 반복적인 작업들은 로봇이 대신 수행하게 되었고 인간이 수행해야만 하는 작업들은 줄어들었다.Still, the factory machines of today still require some human management because they are only programmed to perform specific tasks. That may change with the advent of artificial intelligence and high-speed wireless networks that allow robots to communicate with each other and more easily adapt to different tasks.하지만 대부분의 로봇들은 특정한 직무만 수행하도록 프로그래밍 되어 있기 때문에 공장들은 사람의 손길을 필요로 했다. 그러나 인공지능과 초고속 인터넷의 등장은 이러한 사람의 역할마저도 흔들어 놓을 수 있다. 이제 로봇들은 서로 소통하며 더 다양한 작업을 탄력적으로 수행할 수 있게 되었기 때문이다.For instance, a two-handed robotic arm developed by Swiss industrial robot maker ABB can directly learn actions from engineers by mimicking their gestures. Robots like this one that perform human-like motions offer great potential for factories because they can be installed without companies having to redesign their production lines. They can work hand-in-hand with human workers, which is why they have been called collaborative robots, or “cobots” for short. Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, Kuka Robotics and ABB are major producers of cobots.예를 들어, 산업용 로봇을 제작하는 스위스 ABB의 양팔 로봇 “유미(YUMI)”는 학습 기능을 통해 연구원들이 가르치는 동작을 곧 따라 할 수 있다. 이러한 로봇은 인간이 양손으로 할 수 있는 동작을 단 몇 시간이면 완벽하게 배울 수 있기 때문에 향후 공장 설계에 큰 변화를 가져올 수 있다. 이 로봇들은 사람들과 나란히 서서 서로 도와가며 일을 할 수도 있는데, 이들이 “협동로봇”이라고 불리는 이유다. 유니버설 로봇, 리씽크 로보틱스, 쿠카 로보틱스 그리고 ABB 등이 이러한 협동로봇을 주로 생산하는 업체들이다.Although Korea has yet to produce a major manufacturer of cobots, Hanwha Techwin recently jumped into the business and released its first collaborative robot, called HCR-5, in March.국내 업체들 중 협동로봇 생산에 주력하고 있는 곳은 많지 않다. 한화테크윈은 최근 이 사업에 뛰어들어 지난 3월 첫 협동로봇 HCR-5를 선보인 바 있다.Although Hanwha is still at a very early stage in the business, the company believes robotics will be a great revenue driver in the future, especially with the growing need for robots in smart factories. According to Markets and Markets, the global cobot market is expected to expand an average 60 percent annually to reach $3.3 billion by 2022.이제 막 걸음마를 뗐지만 향후 스마트 공장에 대한 수요가 증가하면서 로봇 사업이 매출 증대를 이끄는 사업 분야가 될 것으로 기대하고 있다. 시장조사기관 마켓앤마켓은 글로벌 협동로봇 시장이 연평균 60 퍼센트씩 성장해 2022년에는 33억불 시장이 될 것으로 추정했다.At the end of 2015, sportswear giant Adidas opened a high-tech shoe making facility in Ansbach, near its headquarters in Germany. The factory’s big selling point: its 3-D printers that can make custom shoes.2015년 말, 스포츠웨어 브랜드 아디다스는 회사의 독일 본사 근처인 바이에른 주 안스바흐에 최첨단 신발공장 “스피드팩토리 (Speedfactory)”를 구축했다. 이 공장의 특이점은 3D프린터를 사용해 운동화를 찍어낼 수 있다는 것이다.“With Speedfactory, we are challenging conventions and disrupting the status quo of our industry,” Gerd Manz, vice president of technology innovation at Adidas, said last year.“스피드팩토리는 우리 산업의 전통과 현상을 뒤흔들어놓는 도전입니다,” 게르트 만즈 아디다스 혁신 및 기술 부문 책임자는 작년 7월 이 같이 발표한 바 있다.The factory plans to produce 500,000 pairs of shoes within this year, a small number compared to the more than 300 million pairs the company produces annually. But if this factory system becomes the new normal, it could mean the death of mass production and higher demand for bespoke products.이 공장은 올해 본격 가동으로 연 50만켤레의 신발을 생산할 예정이다. 아디다스의 연간 생산량인 약 3억 켤레에 비하면 작은 숫자이다. 하지만 이 공장의 새로 도입한 시스템이 신발 산업에 새로운 트렌드가 된다면 소비자들은 더 이상 대량생산된 제품이 아닌 맞춤형 비스포크 (bespoke) 제품에 찾게 될 수 있다.The technology for 3-D printing still has limits, notably in speed and materials available for printing, but it could be a game changer if machines can make products faster and with more variety.속도나 사용되는 소재 등 3D프린팅 관련된 기술적 한계점들이 극복된다면 공장들은 더 다양한 제품들을 빠른 시간 내에 찍어낼 수 있게 될 것이다.“It’s a matter of time,” said Park Han-ku, head of a local smart factory consulting firm Smart Machine & Factory and a director in the Korea Industry 4.0 Association. “Already, 3-D printers are starting to be commercialized for use in industries like aviation, automobiles and medical devices.”국내 스마트 공장 컨설팅 업체 Smart Machine & Factory 박한구 대표는 “3D 프린팅의 상용화는 시간 문제”라며 “이미 항공이나 자동차, 의료기기 분야에서는 3D프린팅 기술을 제품 제작에 사용하고 있다,”고 말했다.General Electric is already producing fuel nozzles using 3-D printers. Another U.S.-based company, Local Motors, can print out a car body and chassis for electric vehicles in less than 44 hours.제너럴 일렉트릭은 연료 노즐을 3D프린팅 기술로 만들고 있고 또 다른 미국 업체 로컬 모터스는 차체를 3D프린터로 인쇄해 44시간 만에 자동차 한 대 제작을 완료했다. 3D 프린터 기술을 활용하면 사용자 편의에 따라 다양한 차체 제작이 가능하다.In Korea, 3-D printer adoption is relatively slow. According to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy released in March, Korea’s 3-D printing market has grown from 181.5 billion won in 2014 to 223 billion won in 2015. It estimates average annual growth to be an average 22.9 percent to reach 508.2 billion won by 2019.한국에서는 3D 프린터 도입이 상대적으로 느린 편이다. 지난 3월 산업통상자원부 등 관계 부처 합동으로 발표한 “3D프린팅사업 진흥 시행계획”에 따르면 국내 3D프린터 시장은 2014년 1,815억원에서 2015년 2,230억원으로 증가하였고 2019년까지 5,082억원 규모로 연평균 22.9 퍼센트씩 성장할 전망이다.“Market growth in Korea will lag behind global market growth for 3-D printers due to lacking demand from the nation’s manufacturing sector,” the ministry said.동 보고서는 “국내 시장은 제조업에서의 활용 수요 부족 및 시장 미성숙 등으로 세계 시장 성장 [연평균 31 퍼센트]보다 낮을 것으로 전망”한다고 기록했다.According to data from the Institute of International Trade under the Korea International Trade Association, the country’s sensor technology is only at 30 percent compared to leading companies in the United States and Germany.한국무역협회 산하 국제무역연구원이 4월 “해외 스마트 팩토리가 한국에 주는 시사점”을 발표했다. 이 보고서에 따르면 스마트 공장 관련 기술 중 한국의 센서 기술은 독일과 미국 등 글로벌 기업 대비 30 퍼센트의 수준이다.“Korea has relatively well-established manufacturing equipment and internet network technology, but it lags behind greatly in terms of sensor technology and radio-frequency identification,” said Lee Yu-jin, a researcher at the Institute for International Trade. “While government has been pushing to expand the number of smart factories in the country, most of the newly established smart factories remain at a very basic level.”보고서를 작성한 이유진 연구원은 “생산설비와 네트워크 기술은 글로벌 기업에 준하는 수준이나 사물인터넷 기반 기술인 센서와 RFID 기술력이 크게 뒤떨어진다,”며 “[최근 정부의] 스마트 팩토리 확산 사업에 힘입어 스마트 팩토리 적용 업체 수는 크게 증가하였으나 대부분의 스마트화는 기초 수준에 불과”하다고 말했다.In 2015, the government established a public-private partnership dedicated to supporting the nation’s small and medium-sized businesses so that they can digitize their factories. According to the partnership, the Korea Smart Factory Foundation, it supported roughly 2,800 SMEs to partly digitize their factories as of last year. The foundation also laid out goals to make the accumulated figure 5,000 by the end of this year and 10,000 by the end of 2020.한국 정부는 국내 중소기업의 스마트 공장 시스템 도입을 지원하기 위해 2015년 6월 민관합동 기관인 스마트공장 추진단을 설립했다. 스마트공장 추진단에 따르면 추진단의 사업을 통해 2016년 말까지 누적 2,800개의 중소기업이 스마트 공장 시스템을 도입했다. 추진단은 올해 말까지 5,000여개 2020년 말까지는 10,000여개 중소기업의 스마트화를 지원할 계획이다.However, 79.1 percent of the supported factories turned out to be at the most basic stage of smart factories, or level 1 among the four levels created by the foundation. At level 1, computerized systems can only track and document the transformation of raw materials to finished goods.하지만 기 구축된 스마트 공장들 중 79.1 퍼센트는 추진단이 제시하는 4단계의 스마트화 수준에서 첫 단계인 “기초”단계에 불과하다. 기초 단계 스마트 공장은 생산 실적이 자동으로 집계되어 자재 흐름이 실시간으로 파악 가능한 정도를 말한다.“You could call it a smart factory, but computerizing the manufacturing process and merely automating processes at factories are agendas of the third industrial revolution rather than the fourth,” said Park Han-ku of the Korea Industry 4.0 Foundation. “Rather than showing how many factories have turned into smart factories by applying the simplest systems to many factories, government should make a focus group that can be good models for other companies like Adidas’ Speedfactory.”이에 대해 박한구 대표는 “스마트 공장 시스템 도입이라고는 하지만 중소기업들을 컨설팅하다보면 그들이 해결하고자 하는 과제가 대부분 3차 산업시대의 공장 ‘자동화’ 단계에 머물러 있는 경우가 많다,”며 “정부에서도 기초적인 단계의 스마트 공장 숫자를 늘리는 것보다는 아디다스의 스피드팩토리와 같이 각 산업별로 좋은 선례가 될만한 공장들을 세울 필요가 있다”고 강조했다.Lee of the Institute for International Trade said the approach should be more about quality than quantity. “The Korean government needs to focus on making manufacturing smarter rather than increasing the number of smart factories.”국제무역연구원의 이유진 연구원은 정부가 스마트 공장의 양을 늘리는 것보다는 질을 높이는 데 집중해야 한다고 강조한다. “정부는 스마트 팩토리 보급이 아닌 제조업 스마트화라는 장기적인 비전을 제시해야 한다”고 이 연구원은 말했다.김지희 기자 KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]