Mamamoo knows their sound best : Group’s hands-on style of making music sets them apart from the rest

The members of Mamamoo - from left, Solar, Hwasa, Wheein and Moonbyul - sit down for an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. The idol group hopes “that the name Mamamoo becomes a big-time brand.” [ILGAN SPORTS]

Mamamoo performs their latest song, “Yes I Am” for “Show Champion,” a music program on MBC, on July 5. “Yes I Am,” the first single off the group’s fifth mini-album “Purple,” made it to the top of music charts within a day of its release on June 22. [ILGAN SPORTS]

Backed up by their powerful vocals and addictive melodies, Mamamoo’s playfulness on stage has endeared them to fans. When the lively quartet made their return after seven months on tour, with their latest song “Yes I Am” on June 22, they immediately topped online music charts.“We tend to be active in the production of our albums. When we were newbies, people used to take it the wrong way when we would make suggestions. We felt confused, but now people understand that this is us and our style,” said member Moonbyul in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.Mamamoo’s active participation in the creation of their songs differs from what is commonly seen from other girl groups, since the members had a hand in producing almost 90 percent of the album - from writing the lyrics to planning the creative direction of the album cover. By voicing their opinions, the members color their songs with their own unique styles.From their hardships as newbies in the entertainment industry in 2014 to becoming one of the most-loved girl groups in Korea, Mamamoo discussed their zealous journey to the top. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.Our chief, Kim Do-hoon, told us that we were ‘mutual partners,’ and that we wouldn’t be able to know what the others were thinking if we didn’t say it out loud. So we just freely expressed our thoughts.We were trained to take responsibility for our music. We were even allowed to make our own choreography at our monthly evaluation tests [before debuting]. We were given many opportunities to find out what fits us best.I met Wheein first, at another entertainment agency. She was the youngest there, and we didn’t get along. I even thought that she didn’t like me. When I asked her if she would like to get something to eat together, she just ran off, saying, “I need to take care of my sister.” And when I met her here a few years later, she treated me like she had known me for years. I think that’s how we got close.Honestly, I didn’t even try to become close [with Moonbyul] at first.Moonbyul just came up to me and treated me as if I was younger than her. It felt rude and I didn’t like her at first. I kept my distance from her at first, but we naturally became closer because we had to talk to each other every day. Then one day, we just got over it all.We’re so happy that so many people listened to our music and loved it. This album has performed the best out of all the albums so far, and that makes it more meaningful for us. It makes us think that we should try harder to make good music for people to listen to.I wanted to major in tourism and work in the travel industry. I tried to become a stewardess, but that didn’t work out either. My mother told me that it would be the last time, and if I didn’t make it [with Mamamoo], then I would have to study something. My family members are all scholars. My mother was a licensed real estate agent, and she pressured me into getting the same license. Maybe I could have been a big-time real estate agent.At first, no. It felt too childish with too many “m”s. But now that I think about it, it’s a really nice name, and it goes well with our uniqueness.I wanted to be a teacher when I was younger. Then I wanted to be a police officer, even though I didn’t do anything in particular to achieve those goals. I had a chance to be onstage long ago, and that’s when I felt that this was it.I wanted to be an artist. My mother is a painter, and so I liked painting when I was younger. I was in a dilemma between my future in art and music, and when I thought about it deeply, I decided that I could enjoy art as a hobby while becoming a [professional] singer.I think our fans feel a certain sensation of refreshing freedom because we always depict confident women in our lyrics. Also, we want to come across as confident and powerful, and people like us for that.I’m Disney, Moonbyul is Melodrama, Wheein is Ghibli and Hwasa is Marvel, because we apparently look like characters from those films. We’re actually really grateful for the attention, and the names are really funny.I must admit, I see the resemblance.There’s one fan who attends a lot of our events in her wheelchair. She even followed us to our signing event in Japan. She made such a strong impression to me, because we’re just an idol group but she’s always there for us.We’re all very emotional, and whenever we see her we get teary-eyed.Our first hope, when we were just rookies, was to get our own solo concert, but we’ve done that already. Now, I want to become something bigger and better. I hope that the name Mamamoo becomes a big-time brand.BY LEE MI-HYUN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]마마무하면 떠오르는 두 수식어가 있다. '믿듣맘무(믿고 듣는 마마무)'와 '비글돌'. 노래를 잘하고 무대에서 잘 놀아 붙은 별명이다.마마무는 기존의 걸그룹과 다른 길을 걷고 있다. 앨범에 80~90% 참여하고, 직접 의견을 내며 자신에게 맞는 음악 옷을 입는다. 그렇게 트레이닝이 됐고, 장점을 잘 활용했다. '보컬돌'로 탄생하게 된 비결 중 하나다."마마무는 앨범 참여도가 높은 그룹이에요. 신인 때 의견을 제시하면 건방진 그룹이라고 오해를 하셨어요. 처음엔 많이 당황했지만 이제는 원래 '이런 그룹이지. 이게 너희 색깔이야'라고 이해해주세요."낯가리는 마마무의 첫 만남부터 '암흑 시기' 연습생 시절, '나도 말할 것 같으면'으로 1위 가수가 되기까지의 성장 과정을 낱낱이 공개한다."신인인데 요구가 많다는 말을 들었어요. 마마무는 앨범 참여도가 80~90% 정도 돼요. 신인 때 '이런 부분은 이렇게 해도 될까요?'라고 제안하면 대부문의 사람들이 '신인이 저런 말을 한다'며 건방지다고 오해했어요. 제안하는 건데 안 좋은 눈으로 보더라고요. 그래서 처음에 많이 당황했어요. 이젠 현장 가면 '원래 이런 그룹이지. 이게 너희 색깔이야'라고 이해해주죠. 얌전해도 오해하지 않았으면 좋겠어요.""김도훈 대표님이 '우리는 공동 파트너'라고 말씀을 했어요. 말을 안 하면 서로의 생각을 모른다고요. 그래서 그때부터 하고 싶은 말을 계속하는 편이에요.""우리 음악이니까 가만히 있으면 안 된다는 트레이닝을 받았어요. 월말 평가를 받을 때도 우리가 안무를 구성할 수 있게 해주셨어요. 우리에게 맞는 옷을 계속 찾을 기회가 주어진 것 같아요.""다른 소속사에서 휘인이를 가장 먼저 만났어요. 그때 휘인이가 막내였는데 별로 안 친했어요. '날 싫어하나'라고 생각할 정도였어요. '뭐 먹으러 갈래?' 하면 '동생 돌보러 가야 해요'하고 집에 갔어요. 그러다가 다시 만났는데 몇 년 알고 지낸 친구처럼 다가오더라고요. 그래서 편하게 지낼 수 있었던 거 같아요.(휘인 "그땐 가까워지려는 노력조차 안 했어요.") 화사는 개성이 강한 친구가 있다고 익히 들어왔어요. 들어오자마자 '네가 그 혜진(화사 본명)이구나' 했죠. 솔라 언니는 저보다 한 달 전에 회사에 들어왔는데 나이 터울이 적어서 가장 먼저 친해졌어요. 근데 저보다 어린 줄 알고 반말을 했어요. 나중에 나이를 알고 동안이라고 생각했죠.""문별이 저에게 다짜고짜로 반말하고 '저 친구'라고 불렀어요. 기분이 나빠서 싫어했어요. '얘랑은 친할 수 없겠구나'하고 선을 그었는데 매일 얘기하다 보니 자연스럽게 가까워졌어요. 그러다가 오해가 풀리면서 친해졌죠.""저도 솔라 언니에 대한 오해가 있었어요. 단체 사진을 찍는데 첫 만남에 갑자기 뒤에서 안더라고요. '이상한 사람이다'라고 생각했죠. 서로 안 좋아했어요. 나중엔 웃으면서 풀었죠.(웃음)""많은 분이 노래를 많이 들어주시고 관심 가져줘서 행복하게 마무리 지었어요. 지금까지 발표했던 앨범 중에 가장 좋은 기록을 낸 앨범이라 의미가 있고 애착이 가요. 앞으로 더 열심히 해서 더 좋은 음악을 들려줘야겠다는 생각이 들게 하는 앨범이에요.""그때 데뷔를 하지 않았다면 또래 친구들과 같이 다른 일을 하지 않았을까요. 아이돌엔 나이도 중요하잖아요. 20대 초반에 아이돌이 우상이잖아요. 뮤지션이 되는 건 불가능하고요.""관광과를 전공해서 하고 싶었던 게 있었어요. 승무원도 준비했는데 안 맞더라고요. 어머님도 마지막 기회라고 안 되면 공부하라고 했어요. 우리 집이 공부하는 집안이거든요. 게다가 어머님이 공인중개사라서 자격증을 따라는 압박도 있었어요. 마마무가 안 됐다면 '부동산의 용손'이 됐을 수도 있어요.(웃음)""처음엔 싫었어요. 'ㅁ'이 많아서 귀여운 척하는 것 같았어요. 지금 생각해 보면 정말 잘 지은 것 같아요. 우리 개성과 정말 잘 어울리잖아요.""초등학교 땐 선생님이 꿈이었어요. 중고등학교 땐 경찰이 꿈이었어요. 큰 노력은 안 했지만요.(웃음) 우연한 기회에 무대에 올랐는데 호응 소리에 짜릿함을 느꼈어요. 그때 이거다 싶었어요.""화가가 꿈이었어요. 어머님이 그림을 전공하셔서 그림 그리는 걸 좋아했어요. 미술과 음악 사이에서 진로 고민을 많이 했어요. 진지하게 고민을 했는데, 그림은 나중에 취미로 해도 즐거울 것 같았어요. 그래서 가수가 되기로 마음먹고 열심히 했어요.""자신감 있는 여성들의 내용을 가사로 표현해서 쾌감과 희열을 느끼시는 것 같아요. 또 무대 위에서 아기자기함보다 멋있고 당당함을 표출하니까 공감을 많이 해주시더라고요."감사했죠. 활동할 때 한 번 뵀어요. 무대가 끝나고 기다리고 기다리다가, 뛰어가서 만났어요. 그분은 연예인의, 연예인의, 연예인의, 연예인이잖아요. 어렸을 때부터 좋아했던 분을 보니까 비현실적이었어요. 우리를 좋게 봐줘서 더 잘해야 할 것 같고 수틀리면 안 될 것 같았어요. 우리가 낯도 가려서 서글서글하게 못해서 좀 죄송했어요. 그런데 먼저 편하게 '잘하더라. 이 생활 재밌니'라고 말 걸어 주셔서 고마웠어요.""엘레베이터를 타고 내렸는데 문이 열리는 순간 이효리 선배님이 바로 앞에 계신 거예요. 뒤늦게 발견하고 저도 모르게 입이 'O' 모양이 됐어요. 정말 창피했어요.""눈가에 있는 주름조차도 인간적이었어요. 정말 행복했어요.""드러내는 걸 좋아하니까 눈에 띄었던 것 같아요. 체구도 남들에 비해 있는 편이잖아요. 어떤 분이 대문자 S라인이라고 하더라고요. 볼륨이 큰 편이어서 그런 말을 듣는 것 같아요. 초반에는 마른 거에 초점을 맞추려고 다이어트를 했어요. 그래서 중간에 거식증에 걸렸어요. 살을 빼면 뭐해요. 바로 찌더라고요. '인생 뭐 이러냐'면서 저승사자와 하이파이브했어요. 제 우상인 리한나, 비욘세를 보면 몸집이 있잖아요. 저도 저의 살을 사랑해야겠다고 마인드 컨트롤을 했어요.(웃음)""저는 디즈니, 문별은 순정만화, 휘인은 지브리, 화사는 마블을 닮았다는 별명을 들었어요. 관심을 가져주셔서 기분 좋고 재밌어요.""묘하게 닮았다고 생각해요. 조심스럽게 '우와'해요.""휠체어를 타고 다니시는 팬이 있어요. 일본 팬 사인회까지 오셨어요. 별다를 것 없는 우리를 보러 오셔서 기억에 많이 남아요."화사 "넷 다 마음이 약해서 그런 친구들 보면 눈물이 나요.""초창기 때는 단독 콘서트 하는 게 꿈이라고 얘기했는데 벌써 이뤘어요. 이제는 더 큰 사람이 돼야 겠다는 생각이 강해졌어요. 마마무 하면 하나의 아이콘과 하나의 브랜드가 됐으면 좋겠어요."이미현 기자