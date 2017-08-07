A working vacation (국문)

U.S. President Donald Trump began his controversial first summer vacation on August 4. The controversy stems not from the fact that he will be away from the White House for 17 days, but that he is once again not keeping to his words.
The HVAC system in the White House will be replaced, and staff will not report to work until August 21. But Trump often criticized President Barack Obama for taking vacations. For example, in his 2004 book “Think Like a Billionaire,” he wrote, “Don’t take vacations. What’s the point? If you’re not enjoying your work, you’re in the wrong job.”
Additionally, as he is heading to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, he is being criticized for using the vacation as a marketing vehicle. Trump spent 13 of the past 28 weekends since his inauguration at his golf clubs in New Jersey, Florida and Virginia.
Historically, U.S. Presidents have taken vacations despite criticism from political enemies, and many visited their homes or vacation houses like Trump. Lyndon B. Johnson, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush spent time on their ranches in Texas and California. In his eight years in the White House, President Bush spent as many as 490 days at his ranch in Crawford, Texas, riding mountain bikes or clearing bushes.
Harry Truman made his official presidential retreat in the South. He spent 193 days in the naval station in Key West, Florida. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama each spent time at Camp David in Maryland and both vacationed at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
During the long vacations, U.S. Presidents are often working. In fact, Trump cannot afford to leisurely promote his golf club. Despite sanctions, North Korea successfully tested an ICBM whose range covers the continental U.S.
In the Senate, Trump’s healthcare reform bill aimed at repealing Obamacare — which he had promised to replace during the campaign — did not pass again after some Republican Senators opposed it.
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is investigating allegations involving Russia, and the president himself and his son Donald Jr. are targeted.
When White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters announced Trump’s vacation plan on August 3, she said that Trump will be taking off for a “working vacation.” As the so-called August crisis theory is stirring up Korea, this may be a good time for President Moon Jae-in to set up a forum with Trump to discuss North Korea and ICBMs.
After all, Richard Nixon invited Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev to his home in San Clement, California where they agreed to pass the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 5, Page 26
*The author is a Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JUNG HYO-SIK
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 4일 임기 첫 여름 휴가를 떠나는 걸 두고 뒷말이 많다. 17일간이나 백악관을 비워서가 아니다. 트럼프의 말 뒤집기 때문이다. 백악관 낡은 냉난방 시스템 공사로 참모진도 21일까지 출근하지 않는다. 트럼프는 전임 버락 오바마 대통령 휴가 때 2004년 펴낸 자신의 책 『억만장자처럼 생각하기』를 인용해 “휴가를 뭐 하러 가나. 일을 즐기지 못하면 직업을 잘못 택한 것”이라고 비난했다.
이번 휴가지를 뉴저지주 베드민스터의 트럼프 내셔널 골프클럽으로 한 걸 두고서도 “휴가가 아니라 마케팅 공세”란 비판도 받는다. 트럼프 대통령이 임기 이후 28번의 주말 중 13번이나 이곳과 플로리다ㆍ버지니아 소재 자기 소유 골프장만 찾아서다.
미국의 역대 대통령들도 정적들에겐 비난받으면서도 긴 휴가를 보내는 걸 전통처럼 지켜왔다. 트럼프처럼 자기 고향 집이나 별장을 찾은 대통령도 많았다. 린든 존슨, 로널드 레이건, 조지 W 부시 대통령은 텍사스와 캘리포니아 자기 목장에서 휴가를 길게 보냈다. 부시 대통령은 재임 8년 중 크로퍼드 목장에서 산악자전거를 타거나 멋대로 자란 덤불을 치우며 490일을 보낸 기록을 갖고 있다.
대통령 공식 별장을 사용하기는 ‘볕 좋은 남쪽’을 사랑한 해리 트루먼 대통령이 대표적이다. 플로리다 최남단 키웨스트 해군 기지에서 193일을 지냈다. 그래서 이곳에 ‘리틀 백악관’이란 별칭까지 붙었다. 빌 클린턴과 오바마 대통령은 각각 173일, 93일 동안 메릴랜드주 캠프 데이비드 별장을 이용했다. 두 사람은 유명 관광지인 매사추세츠주 마사 와인 농장도 휴가지로 애용했다.
긴 휴가를 대신해 미국 대통령은 휴가 중에도 직무를 보는 경우도 많다. 트럼프 대통령도 현재 상황이 한가하게 자신의 골프클럽을 홍보하고 있을 여유 있는 처지가 아니다. ‘최대 압박’으로 제재 강도를 높인 것에 아랑곳하지 않고 북한은 미국 본토를 사정권에 넣은 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험에 성공했다. 상원에선 공화당 의원 반란표로 자신의 공약인 ‘오바마케어(건강보험법) 폐기 법안’이 잇따라 부결됐다. 로버트 뮬러 러시아 내통의혹 특별검사는 칼끝을 장남 트럼프 주니어에 이어 대통령에 겨눈다.
린지 월터스 백악관 대변인은 3일 트럼프 대통령의 휴가 계획을 공개하면서 “이번 휴가는 일하는 휴가(working vacation)”라며 “휴가지에서도 계속 집무를 볼 예정”이라고 말했다. 8월 위기설로 한국이 어지러운 지금, 문재인 대통령이 트럼프 대통령의 휴가 중에 ‘ICBM을 보유한 북한’에 관한 논의의 장을 마련해 보면 어떨까 싶다. 리처드 닉슨 대통령은 레오니트 브레즈네프 소련 공산당 서기장을 캘리포니아 새크라멘토 저택에 초청한 끝에 핵미사일감축협정 합의를 끌어냈다.
워싱턴 정효식 특파원